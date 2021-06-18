High Schools Fremont tent sale Thursday to Saturday
FREMONT — Fremont High School’s athletic department will be holding its 12th annual tent sale from Thursday to Saturday at Vistula Park.
The sale will begin at 8 a.m. each day. About anything and everything will be on sale under two big tents. Proceeds from the sale will go directly to fund all the athletic programs at FHS.
