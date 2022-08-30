Prep Girls Golf Eagles clinch tie for NECC season championship
Fremont beat Prairie Heights and Heritage Tuesday night with a score of 183. The Patriots had 228, and the Panthers had 266.
Kenadee Porath was medalist with 42, followed by Presley Scott (44), Khloe Glendening (45) and Reagan Rhodes (52).
The Eagles are 10-1 (7-0 Northeast Corner Conference) and clinched a tie for the conference title with the victory against the Panthers.
Emily Anders led Heights with a 62. PH also had 65 from Cybele Middleton, 69 from Oriyanna Grossman and 70 from Lilyana Johnson.
Knights fall to Columbia City
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls golf team dropped a nonconference meet to Columbia City at Noble Hawk Golf Links on Tuesday, losing 193-253.
The Eagles’ Lindsey McCammon took medalist honors on the afternoon with a 46.
East Noble’s Gracie Schoof had the Knights’ best score with a 52. Mackenna Strohm added a 61, and Addison Eash, Kendall Belschner and Autumn Damron all shot 70s.
Prep Girls Soccer Westview loses to Argos
EMMA — The Warriors lost 2-1 in a nonconference match against Argos on Tuesday.
Bri Munoz scored the lone goal for Westview after an assist from Hope Bortner.
The Warriors are 3-2 this season.
Lakers defeat Panthers
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Lakewood Park Christian 5-0 on Tuesday.
Alivia Rasler had the hat trick along with an assist to lead the Lakers.
Emma Schiffli had a goal and an assist for Lakeland. Cameron Alleshouse had a goal, and Jaruny Garcia had an assist. Grace Iddings had the shutout in goal.
Bruins defeat West Noble
LIGONIER — Bethany Christian traveled to West Noble on Tuesday, defeating the Chargers 5-1 in a nonconference match.
Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus each had two goals for the Bruins, while Mariam Ilyuk had one.
West Noble is 0-2-2 this season.
In other area action, DeKalb defeated East Noble 6-0. The Knights won the junior varsity match 1-0. Jessica Salazar scored EN’s goal, and Kirsten Ritchie made four saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Prep Boys Soccer LPC falls to Fusion
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to the Fort Wayne Fusion 4-2 on Tuesday.
Weston Roth and Hayden Korte scored for the Panthers.
In other area action, Northridge nipped West Noble 1-0 and DeKalb defeated East Noble 7-0. It was the Barons’ first match played on the new artificial turf at the football stadium.
Cougars lose to Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Central Noble lost to Columbia City 8-0 on Monday.
Elijah Hochstetler had five goals to lead the Eagles.
Tucker Jordan made 10 saves in goal for the Cougars.
Prep Volleyball Lakeland beats Garrett in four
LAGRANGE — The Lakers defeated the Railroaders in four sets (19-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-20) in a NECC match on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Keck led Lakeland (4-5, 2-0 NECC) with 12 kills and had 16 digs, and Peyton Hartsough finished with 11 kills, 18 digs, five aces and a block assist.
Justice Haston was 13-for-13 serving, led the Lakers with 30 assists and had seven digs.
Kyana Martinez had eight kills and three aces for the Railroaders (1-4, 0-3). Kinleigh Smith and Kennedy Hutton each had 14 digs. Hutton also had two aces. Rebecca Yarian had 12 assists.
In other area action, Angola defeated Fairfield on the road in straight sets (25-8, 25-9, 25-16) in a marquee NECC match to improve to 6-0 overall (1-0 NECC).
Fremont wins over Cougars
FREMONT — The Eagles defeated Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference match 3-0 on Tuesday. The scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-23.
Paige Baker had 11 kills and two blocks for the Eagles (3-6, 2-1 NECC). Claire Foulk had 21 assists, and Addy Parr added nine digs and four aces. The Cougars are 3-5, 0-1.
CN won the junior varsity match 25-19, 25-13.
Central Noble’s C-team defeated New Haven on the road 25-8, 25-9. Grace Swank led the Cougars with 18 kills, Jalayna Winebrenner led with 18 assists and Whitny Replogle led with 12 aces.
LPC beats Marines in three
HAMILTON — Lakewood Park’s volleyball team swept Hamilton in three sets (25-12, 25-10, 25-19) on Tuesday for its fourth victory in a row.
On Monday, the Panthers swept Wayne in three sets.
Lakewood Park is 5-6 overall this season.
Chargers drop match to Raiders
MIDDLEBURY — West Noble were swept by Northridge on the road Tuesday (25-9, 25-12, 25-13).
Molly Jones led West Noble with three kills, followed by Alayna Delong with two.
Alexia Mast led with five assists and Jada Nelson recorded 13 digs.
Westview swept by Bethany
GOSHEN — Bethany Christian swept Westview (25-23, 25-10, 25-23) in a nonconference matchup Tuesday.
The Bruins also won the junior varsity contest 2-0 (25-18, 25-14).
Prep Boys Tennis Cougars win first match in over 3 years
CHURUBUSCO — The Central Noble boys tennis program won its first match in over three years on Tuesday, sweeping Churubusco 5-0.
Winning matches for the Cougars were Carter Wilkinson at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-1), Carter Meinkia at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1 and Landyn Champion and Dylan Carnahan at No. 1 doubles (5-7, 6-4, 6-2).
Central Noble won both No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles by forfeit.
PH clipped by Bethany Christian
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Bethany Christian defeated Prairie Heights 3-2 in a nonconference duel on Tuesday.
Winning matches for the Panthers were Leyton Byler at No. 1 singles and Chase Bachelor at No. 2 singles.
Prairie Heights is 2-3 this season.
Bethany Christian 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Breece Erickson 6-3, 6-1. 2. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Cameron Heinisch 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Noah Schrock (BC) def. Breyton Ambler 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Pairitz-Miller (BC) def. German-Keipper 6-0, 6-0. 2. Mast-Landis (BC) def. Morr-Zook 6-0, 6-1.
College Baseball Trine adds Rubasky as assistant
ANGOLA — Trine University’s baseball program announced on Tuesday the addition of Tyler Rubasky as an assistant coach.
“Tyler is a huge addition to the Trine baseball coaching staff,” Thunder head coach Greg Perschke said in a university statement. “His knowledge of the recruiting process and experience in the college game will only make the program better and stronger!”
Rubasky was an assistant baseball coach at NCAA Division II Davis & Elkins (W.V.) College the past two seasons. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Franklin College in 2019 and 2020. His first opportunity as a college coach was as an assistant at his alma mater Waynesburg (Pa.) in 2017 and 2018.
Rubasky graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in exercise science, wellness and physiology in 2016 and with a Masters of Science degree of coaching and sport education at West Virginia University in May 2018.
Rubasky has also been the head baseball coach for the age 14-and-under Pony League World Series Host Team, the Indiana Elite 16u team and the Pittsburgh Outlaws 14u team.
“I want to thank Coach Perschke and athletic director, Coach (Matt) Land, for having confidence in me and welcoming me to the Trine Family,” Rubasky said. “I am excited to get to work and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Thunder Baseball Program.”
Middle School Volleyball Cougars sweep Hamilton
HAMILTON — Central Noble’s 8th-grade team traveled to Hamilton on Tuesday, defeating the Marines in straight sets (25-23, 25-22).
Kirsten Owen had six aces for the night, while Kaydintz Bales had four and Sydney Wilkson had three.
