WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 5-2 Wednesday night at the Wichita Ice Center to even up their East Coast Hockey League Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece.
The Thunder outscored the Komets 4-1 over the final two periods after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie in the first period.
Noel Hoefenmayer, Anthony Beauregard and Jeremy McKenna had a goal and an assist apiece for Wichita. Dean Stewart chipped in with two assists.
Justin Vaive and A.J. Jenks scored for Fort Wayne. Dylan Ferguson made 31 saves in goal.
The series scene shifts to Fort Wayne, beginning tonight. The final three games are scheduled for Memorial Coliseum. Game 3 will start today in the best-of-5 series at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.