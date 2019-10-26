WATERLOO — DeKalb was dominating the statistics, but was its own worst enemy for a while against Columbia City Friday in its Class 4A football sectional opener.
The Barons let the Eagles hang around too long, and saw the guests tie the game in the third quarter.
DeKalb reached into its bag of tricks, however, with a screen pass to 255-pound lineman Tylar Pomeroy providing a clutch first down, and a reverse for a touchdown Tanner Huff that gave the Barons the lead for good in a 29-14 victory over the Eagles.
The second win over Columbia City this season gives the Barons (8-2) another shot at unbeaten and top-ranked conference champion East Noble. The Knights took out Northridge 42-21 Friday, and will host DeKalb next week.
“We got the opportunity we wanted,” said DeKalb coach Pete Kempf. “We wanted a chance to prove ourselves, that’s all we’ve ever asked for. East Noble is No. 1 in the state for a reason.
“For us to even have a chance, we’ve got to play a heck of a ball game if not a perfect one. We’re happy for the opportunity, happy to play another week and keep that heartbeat alive.”
It sounded a lot stronger when Evan Eshbach dumped a pass to Pomeroy in the left flat for a 12-yard gain that converted a fourth-and-four at the Eagle 30. After the Barons got closer, Huff went around the left side on the reverse, stretching all 5 feet, 10 inches of himself to barely reach the goal-line for the go-ahead score with 7:07 left.
After the Barons forced a three-and-out for the Eagles, DeKalb didn’t give them another chance, marching 50 yards in plays to run down the clock and seal the win on Tanner Jack’s 5-yard scoring run with 1:28 to go.
“Sometimes tricks are what’s necessary,” Kempf said. “We got away with a couple. I’m not one for trick plays, but every now and then, you’ve got to bust one when you need it.”
DeKalb had a chance for a two-score lead before the half after Jase Griffith blocked a Columbia City punt at the Eagle 39. Consecutive holding penalties — the second one wiping out a 33-yard gain on a screen from Eshbach to Jack that put the ball inside the 5 — stalled the Barons.
The Barons were back at it in the third quarter with a 10-play drive into Columbia City territory, but lost a fumble.
The Eagles (5-5) had new life, with Abe Barrera dashing 45 yards to the Baron 27, and quarterback Greg Bolt finding Michael Sievers on a 26-yard touchdown pass. Bolt hit Sievers again on the two-point play, tying the game at 14.
“The end of the half and start of the half we had an opportunity to take care of business. Penalties and the turnover ended that,” Kempf said.
“I’m happy with how we rebounded at the end of the third quarter. The defense played a great second half, especially after giving up that bomb, which was great coverage and a great play by them.
“The secondary played the best game we’ve played all year, which is huge, because that’s where we’ve needed to improve a lot,” Kempf added. “Offense, great things, but we’ve still got the turnover bug. Bad snaps, fumbled exchanges, that’s something at this point of the year you can’t have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.