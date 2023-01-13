MOORESVILLE — Girls wrestling in Indiana has been around for quite some time, with a state tournament being hosted every year since at least 2017.
But it wasn’t until this year until the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced girls wrestling as an emerging sport, boosting its popularity by having more than 800 girls across the state competing this year.
On Friday, the season culminated in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling State Finals at Mooresville High School Friday, with 224 wrestlers representing 101 schools across the state.
In the coverage area, seven girls qualified from regionals for a chance at a state championship, several representing their school for the first time.
One such wrestler representing her program for the first time was Angola freshman Nevaeh Wilson, who had one of the top finishes in the area, placing seventh at 120 pounds.
“Overall, I thought I did pretty good today,” Wilson said. “There’s definitely things that I need to go and work on so I can come back and be better next year.”
Wilson opened the morning up with a pin against North Knox’s Madison Dolkey in 1:56 to make it to the placement rounds. In the quarterfinal, she was pinned by Hamilton Southeastern’s Emily Anderson in 46 seconds and by Hamilton Heights’ Zoe Pugh in 1:55 in the first consolation match.
She closed the day with a pin over Mooresville’s Madison Whitted in 2:50. Wilson finished with a season record of 22-3.
“On a big stage like this and wrestling a lot of upper-class girls with more experience than her, she did really well to place seventh and that’s something special for a freshman,” Hornets coach Russ Tingley said.
The Hornets had six girls wrestle this year, with about all of them coming onto the team after being persuaded by Wilson. She said that with her performance at state, she hopes she can build the numbers even more.
“If they see that I can do it, and especially for how little experience I have, they think that maybe they could do it, too,” Wilson said. “This was the first ever season I’ve done wrestling and this was a great experience for me. I’m going to come back next year, the year after that and the year after that and do even better and have another good experience.”
East Noble had the most representation from the area with three girls competing, with freshman Kahmya Bell and junior Kyleigh Honaker getting out of the first round.
Honaker (106 pounds) and Bell (126 pounds) each took seventh place in their classes to match the area’s best finishes of the day.
Honaker picked up a 13-1 major decision over Portage’s Madisyn Mikels to start her morning, but was quickly pinned in the quarterfinal by Heritage Hills’ Makenzie Smith (1:03).
She then lost in a 5-0 decision to West Lafayette’s Isabel Kaplan, but took seventh by injury default over Indian Creek’s Elizabeth Dowty.
“I’m pretty proud of myself with this being my second year wrestling,” Honaker said. “I worked really hard. I definitely think I could have placed a little bit higher but things happen.”
Honaker finished the year with an overall record of 24-4. She had also qualified for the state finals last year, improving from her first-round exit and being the only returner from last year’s four area qualifiers.
“I just want to publicly thank all my coaches, Klinker, Riesen, the Weimers, Austin; I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for them,” she said. “And I also wanted to thank Michie (Richards) and her parents, because they’ve done a lot for me and I wouldn’t be here without them either.”
At 126, Bell’s first two matches nearly went the distance. She started off with a pin against Lafayette Jeff’s Aubrey Cummings (5:02), before getting pinned by Franklin Central’s Jenna Thompson in 4:44.
She was pinned by Northview’s Gelissa Reginald (2:01) in the first consolation match but came back to beat Warren Central’s Jordan Boyd in a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker to earn seventh. She finished the season at 21-7 overall.
“I got to state and am proud of myself, but I could have done better,” Bell said. “But it feels really good to be a first year and to be here. I have great coaches and teammates by my side and I’ve learned a lot from Kyleigh, Michie and the older girls.”
The third Knight, sophomore Natalie Spidel, was pinned by Indian Creek’s Hannah Seitzinger in 1:09 at 126 pounds to end her season at 17-11.
Honaker said she saw a lot of potential in convincing Bell and Spidel to join the team this year, with Bell adding that she hopes their success proves vital in growing the program from what started with one and grew to four, six and this past season, 13.
“This is my first year and I’m standing here,” Bell said. “There’s probably so many girls that are thinking about or are scared to come out. but if they try, this could be them getting interviewed at state. Just go for it.”
DeKalb junior Briar Hartleroad placed eighth at 170 pounds. She opened the day with a pin in 1:18 against New Prairie’s Kaitlin Gay.
In the quarterfinals, she was pinned by Lebanon’s Claira Gramlin in 58 seconds and moved to the consolation bracket, where she was pinned by Lafayette Jeff’s Selma Schlosser (2:49) and Kokomo’s Fielou Van Bruggen in 28 seconds in the seventh-place match.
Prairie Heights sophomore Amber Handshoe and West Noble freshman Makayla Withrow wrestled in the state finals for the first time, with both losing in the first round.
Despite the loss, however, Withrow said she was just happy for the experience and how much the sport has grown already.
“Seeing all these girls like last year, there was hardly any, and now there’s almost 900 wrestling,” Withrow said. “It’s crazy and I honestly think it’s going to become a bigger thing and I love that.”
Handshoe was pinned by the state champion in Penn’s Kenzie Konanz in 27 seconds at 170 pounds, while Withrow was pinned in 3:10 at 106 pounds by West Lafayette’s Isabel Kaplan.
“It’s been really amazing,” Handshoe said of qualifying. “It’s really made all the work that I’ve put in since seventh grade pay off, and (Konanz) was really great competition and I respect her a lot. It was a great experience for me and I’m glad I made it as far as I did.”
