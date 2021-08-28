BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Garrett’s boys cross country team won the Prairie Heights Panther Run on Saturday morning, scoring 55 points.
Railroader senior Nataley Armstrong won the girls’ race with a burst past a couple competitors down the final stretch. Grant Flora won the boys’ race and led West Noble to a second-place finish.
The Chargers had 70 points and finished just ahead Lakeland, who had 76. Churubusco was fifth with 97, followed by Prairie Heights (144), Fremont (167) and Hamilton (212). Central Noble only had three boys running.
In the girls’ meet, Leo had the next four finishers after Armstrong and won with 21 points. West Noble was second with 62, and Garrett was third with 88. Churubusco was fifth with 127, and PH was sixth with 133. Fremont, CN, Lakeland and Hamilton did not have enough runners for a team score.
In the boys’ race, the Railroaders’ top four runners had a pack time of nearly 15.5 seconds and placed from fifth to ninth overall.
Senior Tanner McMain led Garrett in fifth place in 18 minutes, 36.28 seconds. Sophomores Luke Coffman and Gavin Wells followed. Coffman finished in sixth in 18:36.89, and Weller crossed the line seventh in 18:40.36.
Sophomore Nate Presswood was ninth for the Railroaders in 18:51.75. The final Garrett guy to score was junior Landon Davis in 28th place in 20:24.13.
Flora won the race in 16:55.27. He was over 46 seconds ahead of runner-up Kawliga Glasgo from PH. Glasgo’s time was 17:41.61. Churubusco junior Wyatt Neireiter was third in 18:03.64, and Lakeland’s Zeke Wachtman was fourth in 18:23.84.
Other local runners in the top 15 were Churubusco freshman Corre Belcher in eighth in 18:45.78, Fremont’s Carson McLatcher in 11th in 18:58.73, Charger Isaac Silva in 13th in 19:01.88, Laker Caden Hostetler in 14th in 19:11.11 and West Noble’s Evan Rodriguez in 15th in 19:19.66.
Hamilton’s top runner was junior Kenny Schiek in 24th place in 20:12.24. CN’s top runner was Noah Shepherd in 39th in 20:55.27.
In the girls’ race, Armstrong won in 20:39.51. Leo’s Eden Norris was second in 20:43.15.
Churubusco’s Cara DeBolt was sixth in in 21:56.05. West Noble’s Ruby Clark was eighth in 22:03.85, and Fremont’s Natalie Gochenour was 10th in 22:23.15.
The Chargers’ top five runners had a pack time of a little over 1:24. Junior Elizabeth Christlieb was 12th overall in 22:37.30, followed by freshman Ava Bish in in 22:37.86. Yoseline Haro was 15th in 22:49.53, and freshman Lucy Martin was 21st in 23:28.13.
No. 2 for Garrett was sophomore Makenna Malcolm in 14th place in 22:42.28. The second Churubusco finisher was sophomore Jorja DeBolt in 18th in 23:04.80.
Fremont was without lead runner Morgan Gannon, but its solid returning trio from last year fared well, led by Gochenour. Junior Makayla Gumbel was 16th in 22:50.13, followed by teammate Hallie Shrewsburg in 22:57.74.
Central Noble had Michaela Rinehold in 20th place in 23:20.01 and Rose Peters in 24th in 24:18.74.
Freshman Christian Lewis led the Panthers in 22nd place in 23:49.94. Laker Abbie McNamara was 31st in 25:16.01. Marine Jasmine Schiek was 33rd in 25:22.53.
In the middle school meet, the Westview boys and the West Noble girls were the team winners. The race winners were DeKalb eighth grader Sarah Maple for the girls in 11:32.16 and Westview seventh grader Daniel Yoder for the boys in 11:11.09.
Prairie Heights Panther Run
Girls Team Scores
1. Leo 21 points, 2. West Noble 62, 3. Garrett 88, 4. Woodlan 97, 5. Churubusco 127, 6. Prairie Heights 133.
Girls Individual Results
1. N. Armstrong (G) 20:39.51, 2. E. Norris (Leo) 20:43.15, 3. Shenfeld (Leo) 20:46.34, 4. Beaubien (Leo) 21:05.89, 5. M. Norris (Leo) 21:23.07, 6. C. DeBolt (CH) 21:56.05, 7. Stine (Leo) 21:59.88, 8. R. Clark (WN) 22:03.85, 9. Cogdell (Leo) 22:17.12, 10. Gochenour (Fremont) 22:23.15, 11. M. Emenhiser (Woodlan) 22:34.12, 12. E. Christlieb (WN) 22:37.30, 13. Bish (WN) 22:37.86, 14. Malcolm (G) 22:42.28, 15. Haro (WN) 22:49.53, 16. Gumbel (F) 22:50.13, 17. Shrewsburg (F) 22:57.74, 18. J. DeBolt (CH) 23:04.80, 19. Lashure (Leo) 23:11.89, 20. Rinehold (Central Noble) 23:20.01, 21. L. Martin (WN) 23:28.13, 22. C. Lewis (PH) 23:49.94, 23. Lake (Wln) 24:12.75, 24. Peters (CN) 24:18.74, 25. Zent (Wln) 24:29.78, 26. Ebert (G) 24:32.61, 27. Fisher (Leo) 24:34.26, 28. Klages (WN) 24:38.32, 29. Dietel (Wln) 24:57.14, 30. Haynes (G) 25:15.76, 31. McNamara (Lakeland) 25:16.01, 32. Lockridge (Wln) 25:17.03, 33. J. Schiek (Hamilton) 25:22.53, 34. B. Glasgo (PH) 25:25.93, 35. Longardner (CH) 25:31.45, 36. B. Hostetler (PH) 25:47.61, 37. Samantha Liechty (G) 25:59.52, 38. Bell (PH) 26:00.77, 39. C. James (PH) 26:07.98, 40. Mo. Miller (Wln) 26:16.35, 41. Wiley (PH) 26:37.06, 42. Chen (Wln) 26:40.26, 43. Barnes (Leo) 26:54.79, 44. N. Weaver (South Bend Career Academy) 26:55.01, 45. Wilkinson (LL) 26:58.76, 46. Moreno (WN) 27:00.47, 47. Hayes (F) 27:05.78, 48. Moehring (Wln) 27:34.62, 49. Gilbert (G) 28:00.80, 50. B. Jacobs (G) 28:36.18, 51. Wells (PH) 28:38.84, 52. Ulmer (Wln) 28:48.37, 53. Refeld (CH) 28:57.45, 54. Koos (Wln) 29:02.58, 55. Price (CN) 29:07.61, 56. Baumert (Wln) 28:28.12, 57. Zook (PH) 29:34.55, 58. Carter (Wln) 30:10.56, 59. McMullen (H) 30:30.03, 60. Sines (LL) 30:37.43, 61. O’Connor (G) 31:57.07, 62. Bulmahn (CH) 32:31.10, 63. Terrell (SBCA) 33:38.64, 64. Waibel (Leo) 36:58.71, 65. Werling (Leo) 38:05.09.
Boys Team Scores
1. Garrett 55, 2. West Noble 70, 3. Lakeland 76, 4. Woodlan 83, 5. Churubusco 97, 6. Prairie Heights 144, 7. Fremont 167, 8. Hamilton 212.
Boys Individual Results
1. G.Flora (WN) 16:55.27, 2. K. Glasgo (PH) 17:41.61, 3. Neireiter (CH) 18:03.64, 4. Wachtman (LL) 18:23.84, 5. McMain (G) 18:36.28, 6. Coffman (G) 18:36.89, 7. Weller (G) 18:40.36, 8. Belcher (CH) 18:45.78, 9. Presswood (G) 18:51.75, 10. Hohenbrink (Wln) 18:57.54, 11. McLatcher (F) 18:58.73, 12. Lockridge (Wln) 18:59.97, 13. I. Silva (WN) 19:01.88, 14. C. Hostetler (LL) 19:11.11, 15. E. Rodriguez (WN) 19:19.66, 16. Hubbart (Wln) 19:22.41, 17. Jaeger (LL) 19:26.17, 18. Loucks (Wln) 19:36.62, 19. Palmer (LL) 19:41.57, 20. Schuller (WN) 19:44.39, 21. Campos (WN) 19:55.97, 22. Blankenship (LL) 20:06.17, 23. C.Troyer (LL) 20:09.30, 24. K. Schiek (H) 20:12.24, 25. Stroder (CH) 20:12.46, 26. Ev. Palmer (CH) 20:13.30, 27. Garrison (Wln) 20:17.55, 28. L. Davis (G) 20:24.13, 29. Cearbaugh (PH) 20:25.53, 30. Mal. Malcolm (G) 20:30.33, 31. Forrest (F) 20:31.56, 32. Cook (PH) 20:33.23, 33. Angel (G) 20:34.95, 34. Reed (G) 20:39.53, 35. Hurraw (H) 20:46.35, 36. Krider (CH) 20:47.21, 37. Bieberich (WN) 20:47.44, 38. H.Anderson (F) 20:51.23, 39. Shepherd (CN) 20:55.27, 40. Batey (PH) 21:07.17.
41. Sandoval (WN) 21:16.03, 42. E. Smith (CH) 21:20.45, 43. Et. Palmer (CH) 21:29.57, 44. Disher (F) 21:31.12, 45. Wait (CN) 21:31.53, 46. Bowser (G) 21:45.24, 47. B. Williams (CH) 21:51.97, 48. Dyer (PH) 21:53.36, 49. Baxter (Wln) 21:55.73, 50. Bartlett (WN) 21:56.79, 51. Prater (PH) 21:59.14, 52. C. Brown (G) 22:19.96, 53. Keuber (G) 22:20.72, 54. McEntarfer (F) 22:22.77, 55. Hofer (LL) 22:25.75, 56. Shawver (Wln) 23:13.28, 57. H. Schrock (PH) 23:16.42, 58. Tuttle (LL) 23:32.63, 59. Ferguson-Drake (LL) 23:35.23, 60. J. Jones (G) 23:57.78, 61. Roggow (SBCA) 24:20.85, 62. Klump (PH) 24:35.58, 63. Noland (CH) 24:38.92, 64. Richter (H) 24:58.71, 65. Spaw (H) 25:01.04, 66. Castro (G) 25:02.10, 67. Henderson (Wln) 25:21.55, 68. Molargik (G) 25:24.17, 69. J. Fisher (F) 25:48.09, 70. Bullerman (Wln) 26:22.35, 71. Keipper (PH) 26:53.93, 72. Armer (CN) 27:06.49, 73. C. McMullen (H) 27:32.25, 74. Stanley (LL) 27:32.67, 75. Murillo (WN) 29:25.34, 76. Woolard (G) 29:44.16, 77. Potter (SBCA) 29:45.89, 78. C. Hill (H) 30:28.79, 79. Lickey (CH) 32:01.55, 80. Noble (SBCA) 32:10.33.
