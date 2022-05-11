WATERLOO — DeKalb seems to be in a hurry in its pursuit of the Northeast 8 Conference baseball title.
The Barons really haven’t had a choice, with rain and cold weather bunching games on their schedule with few days in between.
In shirt-sleeve weather Tuesday, they took another step forward, as junior Ethan Jordan pitched a complete-game three-hitter, Parker Smith belted a three-run homer, and Donnie Wiley added a bases-loaded triple in an 8-1 victory over Norwell.
With their third conference win in four days, the Barons (13-6 overall, 5-0 NE8) are the only team remaining without a loss in league play. They have two NE8 games left, at Bellmont Thursday and at home vs. Leo next Tuesday.
“With all the rainouts it’s been tough,” Baron coach Collin Bice said. “We had a meeting with our pitchers. It was all hands on deck.
“I didn’t know who was going to start this game yesterday or the day before. We’ve had great pitching performances all week. The job’s not done. We have two more to go.”
Norwell (12-8, 3-2) scored first on back-to-back ringing doubles to deep left by Lleyton Bailey and Kline Neuenschwander. From that point, Jordan retired the next 11 batters in succession, and permitted the Knights only two more baserunners the rest of the game.
“Ethan filled (the strike zone) up and we played good defense behind him, and we took care of business,” Bice said. “Our bats came alive when we needed them to.
“It was a great baseball game, a good team win.”
Norwell lefty Cade Shelton kept the Barons hitless for 2 2/3 innings, but struggled with location. He walked two batters in the third, and Smith paid him pay with a smash over the left-field fence to make it 3-1.
“Even with one hit, it’s a two-run ball game. If we have guys on base we’re going to find ways to get them in. They leave the door open, we’re going to run on through it,” Bice said.
Elijah Ehmke chased Shelton with a base hit to start the fifth. Smith’s infield hit, combined with an error and a walk, filled the bases for Wiley, who hit a rope up the gap in the right-center, chasing all three runners home. He pulled into third standing up with the Barons leading 7-1.
After an infield hit by Bryce Dobson, Wiley came in on Nolan VanAuken’s RBI groundout to finish the scoring.
Along with the triple, Wiley was credited with a double leading off the fourth when the Knights led his infield pop fly drop. Running all the way, Wiley hustled his way into an extra-base hit.
DeKalb played errorless defense, highlighted by Wiley’s over-the-shoulder diving catch of a foul pop fly off the bat of Bailey to end the Norwell sixth.
