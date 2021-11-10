Prep Girls Basketball West Noble edged by Braves
FORT WAYNE — West Noble lost 47-46 to Blackhawk Christian Saturday.
Leading the way for the Chargers was Mackensy Mabie with 14, Jazmyn Smith 14 and Alexia Mast 6.
Alayna DeLong and Shey Torres each had four, Maddie Bottles two and Tara Gross with one.
Lakeland falls to Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — The Lakers lost to Northridge 60-54 on Saturday.
Faith Riehl led Lakeland with 21 points and three rebounds. Peyton Hartsough had 16 points and four boards. Alivia Rasler added eight points.
Heights dropped at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Prairie Heights was defeated 45-31 by Wawasee Saturday.
Kennedy Kugler led the way for the Panthers with 16 points and six rebounds. Trevyn Terry had 11 rebounds to go along with her five points. Kylee LeLand and Alex German each added four points.
Jada Carter led the Warriors with 18 points, followed by Kennedy White’s 11 and 10 from Emily Haines.
Garrett’s Kelham nominated for IBCA Player of the Week
In the first week of the high school girls basketball season, Garrett junior Bailey Kelham was nominated for player of the week in District 1.
South Bend Washington’s Mila Reynolds won the honor.
Prep Volleyball Area trio makes All-State
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association announced its All-State and All-District teams on Monday evening.
Lakewood Park’s Haley Kruse made the Class 1A All-State first team. She also made the Class 1A North All-District team.
Angola’s Morgan Gaerte and Garrett’s Morgan Ostrowski were both named to the Class 3A All-State second team. Gaerte and Lakeland’s Peyton Hartsough both made the Class 3A Northeast All-District team.
Prairie Heights’ duo of Hunter Kleeberg and Kalli Aaron made the Class 2A North All-District team.
College Soccer Trine women receive NCAA Division III Tournament berth
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team received its first-ever berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament on Monday.
Coach Gary Boughton’s Thunder (15-4-1) finished fifth in the Region VIII standings and will play Carnegie Mellon, Pennsylvania (11-5-1), in a first-round match on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.
Trine is one of three Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association teams to make the tournament. MIAA Tournament champion Hope, ranked fourth in Region VIII, and MIAA regular season champion Calvin, ranked third in the region, also made the national field.
MIAA honors Murphy, Nicoski
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine’s Tyler Murphy and Colin Nicoski were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athletes of the Week in men’s soccer for their efforts in helping the Thunder win the conference tournament last week.
Murphy, a sophomore from Greenfield, was tabbed the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week and Nicoski, a junior from Plainfield, Illinois, was picked the Defensive Athlete of the Week.
Murphy scored the game-winning goals in the Thunder’s 2-0 championship final win over Kalamazoo on Saturday night and in overtime in Trine’s 1-0 semifinal victory at Calvin last Wednesday.
Nicoski was part of the Thunder defense that helped shut out all three MIAA Tournament opponents. Opposing teams have not scored on the Thunder for 292 consecutive minutes, dating back to Trine’s 3-1 win at Alma in the regular season finale on Oct. 27.
Synchronized Skating Trine finishes second in Bronco Challenge Cup
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Trine University was second out of 21 teams in the Bronco Challenge Cup hosted by Western Michigan University this past weekend with 258.5 points, which is the highest score in program history.
The Thunder finished 1-2 in three events. Kaitlin Gunter won the Silver PD Tango and teammate Sadie Woodruff was second. Julianna Foy won the Juvenile Women SP with Woodruff second. Haley Williams won the PreGold PD Kilian (4) division and Julianna Stanley was second.
Also placing first for Trine was Elaine Kuckkahn in the International PD Yankee Polka (2) and the Senior Solo FD A classes, Foy in the Excel Juvenile Women A division, Celine Sanchez in the Excel PrePreliminary Women’s A division, Reilly Johnson in the Excel Preliminary Plus Women’s division, Gunter in the Intermedia Solo FD class, Claire Kearns in the Juvenile Solo FD class. Trine also won as a team in the Intermedia Team Maneuvers competition.
Gunter was second in the Excel PreJuvenile Women B division, Jessica Westphal was third in the Intermediate Women SP class, and Arya Barnes-Kelley placed fourth in the Excel Preliminary Women’s division.
In Novice Solo FD, Kelsey DeLaney was second and Julianna Stanley was fourth.
In the Excel Juvenile Women B division, the Thunder’s McKenzie Brouk was second and Kellan Chjokwo-Frank was fourth.
Trine finished third in the HighTeam Manuevers division and placed fifth in the Low Team Maneuversoops competition.
College Wrestling Trine fares well in opening meet
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trine opened the season in the Ben McMullen Open at Muskegon Community College on Saturday and had eight wrestlers place in the top four of their respective weight classes.
The Thunder had runner-up finishes Angola’s Jett Boots at 133 pounds, Bryce Timm at 125, Owen Conklin at 174 and freshman Joshua Howell at 197.
Trine had third-place finishes from sophomores Ethan Nash (165) and Andrew Williamson (184), and fourth-place finishes from John Browning (174) and Fremont’s Isaac Hawkins (149).
College Football Trine DB, Eastside graduate Dean earns MIAA weekly honor
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior defensive back and Eastside High School graduate Aaron Dean was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his efforts in the Thunder’s 37-23 victory at Alma on Saturday.
Dean returned a Scots punt 85 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and also had an interception on defense in the contest.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances for the week of Nov. 1.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to John Delucenay for men (183 pins over average), Jena Larsen for women (107) and John Galloway for youth (197).
MEN: Moose — Joey Glover 276, 741 series, Ryan David 258, Dave Thies 253, Taylor Schwartz 712 series. Booster — Jason Flaugh 268, 736 series, Mike Casselman 258, Mike Stewart 258, John Delucenay 256, Todd Williams 255, Zach Dohner 704 series, Billy Zink 704 series. Friday Morning Trio — Adam Dibble 269. Masters & Slaves — Rocky Sattison 290, 707 series, Jim Smith 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachel Gardner 235, 592 series, Sheila Surfus 212. Booster — Branna Dickson 239, 659 series, Heather Newman 235, 584 series, Dawn Simmons 215, 559 series. Industrial — Brenda Burch 200. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 223, 616 series, Nycole Adcox 202.
YOUTH: Majors — Madi Flaugh 238, 583 series, Hope Moring 214, 568 series, Peyton Creech 203. Adult/Youth — Ed Gowgiel 268, 648 series, Josh Wirges 225.
