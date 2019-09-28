The rain that fell for for much of Friday and continued into Saturday morning forced some area sporting events to be called off Saturday.
The East Noble Regional for girls golf was postponed due to unplayable conditions at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville. The tournament will be made up on Monday, starting at 8:30 a.m. The schedule of tee times will not change for Monday.
DeKalb’s team and five individuals will represent the area in the regional. The individual regional qualifiers are West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey, Lakeland’s Madison Keil, Garrett’s Sarah Cooper, Angola’s Teryn Stanley and Fremont’s Halle Taner.
The remainder of the Northeast Corner Conference Boys Tennis Tournament could not be played at West Noble on Saturday. It will be made up Monday on the newly resurfaced courts next to Angola Middle School, starting at 4:30 p.m. Angola having lights at its courts was a big factor for the switch as the tournament will likely need to carry into Monday night in order to be completed.
With the NECC Tournament moved to Monday, three duals involving NECC teams won’t be played on Monday, NorthWood at West Noble, Fremont at Bishop Luers and Churubusco at Whitko. It’s not likely those duals will be rescheduled with area sectionals beginning either on Wednesday or Thursday.
Also in boys tennis, the East Noble Classic scheduled for Saturday was canceled and will not be made up. DeKalb was also part of that field.
The Knights and the Barons will host sectional tournaments in the middle of the week. DeKalb will play in a sectional semifinal dual on Wednesday. East Noble will either play on Wednesday or Thursday.
Carroll’s junior varsity boys soccer tournament scheduled for Saturday was canceled due to flooded fields. West Noble was a part of that tournament field.
Trine University’s women’s golf conference jamboree at Zollner Golf Course was canceled on Saturday and will not be made up.
