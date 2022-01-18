BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights tightened up on the defensive end in the second half and pulled out a 51-48 win over Bethany Christian Tuesday night.
The Bruins (5-6) led 28-21 at halftime, but the Panthers (8-6) allowed just one field goal in the third quarter and went on a 12-0 late in the fourth quarter to steal the victory.
“We talked about the lack of energy on the defensive end in the first half. I felt like we were pretty lethargic in the first half. I thought the guys look a little gassed,” Heights coach Delmar Bontrager said. “We didn’t practice (Monday) and coming off that loss at Eastside on Friday night, it’s been one of those weird weekends.”
The Panthers were also without one of their starters Colton Penick, who is their “energy guy.”
Chase Bachelor led Prairie Heights with 22 points, and Isaiah Malone had 19. Beck Willems led the Bruins with 17, and Tyson Chupp chipped in 16.
In the first half, it was all Bachelor for the Panthers. He scored the first 12 points for Heights. Bethany Christian played zone defense for most of the game and it took some slight adjustments and more aggression to get all the Panthers to get going on offense.
“It was just more of putting Chase in a different spot rather than just in the paint and get him more on the perimeter where he can attack more,” Bontrager said.
The Panthers opened the second half with a three from Malone to cut the deficit down to four. A drive from Bachelor and a three from Leyton Byler was followed by an inside bucket from Malone to tie the game, 31-31 with 1:35 left in the third.
After Chupp hit back-to-back threes to put Bethany back up six early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers went on a 12-0 run that included a steal and score from Matt Roberts and a transition lay-up from Bachelor to take the lead at 43-42 with 1:59 remaining.
“(Roberts) played a good game all night for us. He kind of gave us a little bit of energy,” Bontrager said.
Bachelor scored half of the points during the run that gave Heights a 47-42 advantage.
“Chase kind of will us down the stretch there to get us over the hump and get us the lead,” Bontrager said.
A three from the Bruins’ Evan Brown ended the run with a minute left. It came down to the free-throw line for the Panthers to put the game away. They missed their first three attempts in the final minutes.
Luckily for them, Bethany missed a couple of threes on the other end following their misses at the stripe.
Malone finally got one to fall with 24.9 seconds left, then Roberts made one-of-two before the Bruins missed two lay-ups that would have cut the lead to two.
Malone hit a pair from the line to extend the lead to five with 3.2 seconds remaining. Willems was fouled on a three-point attempt at the buzzer. He made all three free throws to make up the final score.
Prairie Heights is off for awhile. Its next contest is Jan. 28 at Fremont.
