WATERLOO — Baylee Patrick just wouldn’t let the DeKalb offense join in the game for Monday’s Class 4A sectional opener.
Patrick hurled a five-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts as the Chargers advanced with a 15-0 victory. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Patrick also was a force with her bat, driving in four runs. She clubbed a two-run homer to center field in the second, and her single in the third brought two more runners in.
The Chargers (20-8) moved into tonight’s first semifinal at 6 p.m. against the Leo-Snider survivor. East Noble and Northrop will battle in tonight’s second game.
Carroll scored three times in the first to give Patrick all the run support she would need, with Madeline Goheen slamming a home run to left-center.
The Chargers also got two doubles from No. 9 hitter Malina Richardson, one of them driving in a run, and two RBI singles from leadoff batter Courtney Thomas, who was 3-for-4 and scored three runs.
The Barons (2-24) made solid contact at times. The hardest-hit ball was a liner Lillie Cserep hit right back at Patrick, who snared it for the second out in the fifth.
“We seemed to be more aggressive from the get-go,” DeKalb coach Darci Brown said. “We like to look at that first strike and usually that’s the best pitch they’re going to give us. Let’s get on that pitch. They weren’t expecting us to hit the first pitch and maybe something could have been different.”
DeKalb had a young squad with no seniors and three juniors.
“We were very young and that showed the entire season,” Brown said. “We’re going to have dedicate to the process and really focus on getting better with the fundamentals, trusting ourselves, trusting each other. That will make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.