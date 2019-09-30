KENDALLVILLE — The local high school golf regionals for both the girls and boys have been monsters, bringing the best of Michiana and Fort Wayne together and making it very difficult for area players to take the next step of qualifying for the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
Lakeland junior Madison Keil and West Noble senior Hannah Godfrey handled the moment Monday at the East Noble Regional and played the rounds of their young lives to make history for their schools.
Keil fired a 75 at Noble Hawk Golf Links while Godfrey shot 76.
The scores were enough to earn the girls two of the five state-qualifying spots for individuals.
Keil, a two-sport fall athlete, is the first Laker girls golfer to qualify for state. This is the third year Lakeland has had a girls golf team.
“This is unreal to me. I can’t believe this is real life,” Keil said. “The amount of good players here is insane. It’s crazy to me to be able to play with them.”
Godfrey is the first West Noble golfer to ever qualify for state, regardless of gender.
“This means everything to me,” Godfrey said. “I’ve worked so hard for this. I couldn’t be happier.”
After the start of the regional was delayed 1 hour, 15 minutes Monday morning due to fog, Keil and Godfrey was in the third trio to tee off from the 10th hole with Angola’s Teryn Stanley. They played the tougher nine first on the back.
Keil and Godfrey both fired 37s on the back and scored better than they did on the front. Keil shot 38 on her final nine holes of the day while Godfrey shot 39.
Godfrey had two birdies, six bogies and a double bogey. She birdied the par 5 fourth hole and the par 4 12th.
Keil had five bogies and a birdie. She birdied the par 3 17th.
Both local players credited a strong mental game for playing very well. They focused on their game and did not get caught up with everything around them.
“The greens were much softer and the conditions did not bother me,” Godfrey said. “No matter my results, I stayed mentally tough.”
Keil said she did nothing great, but was solid in all areas of her game.
“With all the practice I have put in, I believe I have done enough,” Keil said. “My dad (Chris) reminded me that is you versus the golf course.
“When I am in one sport, I am so focused on that one sport. I was all in with golf today, and that is not easy.”
Also qualifying for state as individuals with Keil and Godfrey were Madeline Pape from Bishop Luers, Kaitlyn Hoag from Columbia City and Ashley Brewster from Northridge. Pape fired a 2-under par 68, Hoag had a 77, and Brewster had a 78.
DeKalb’s Lillie Cone and Ally Stuckey was not far off. The freshman Cone had a 79 and the senior Stuckey had an 80.
“Lillie did well in her first time in the regional,” Barons coach Trent Stuckey said. “Ally had a couple of rough stretches.
“From a team standpoint, we matched our best round of the year.”
The Barons were ninth out of 18 teams with 367. DeKalb also had a 96 from Kayla Fleming, a season-best 112 from Tabitha Butler-Ramer and 126 from Addi Ruby. Butler-Ramer and Ruby first picked up a golf club in June.
“The girls had a good mindset,” Coach Stuckey said. “To be in the regional and among the top 80 teams in the state, that can really dial up the nerves. But I’m really proud that we were able to finish strong.”
Homestead won the regional with a 282. Led by a 67 from individual regional champion Cybil Stilson, NorthWood was second with 324. Penn got the third and final state-qualifying spot with 333.
Northridge was fourth with 351, and Bishop Dwenger was fifth with 357.
Locally, Fremont junior Halle Taner shot 86 (42-44), Garrett’s Sarah Cooper had 91 (44-47) and Stanley had 92 (46-46).
Taner was ecstatic with how she played, and so was Eagle coach Eric Wirick.
“I’m really grateful to be in a regional,” Taner said. “It means everything because I was not expecting to get out of sectional. Now I’ll work to get better and hopefully go to state next year.
“On the front nine, I played well and had mostly bogies and pars. It was my best nine holes of the year,” Taner continued. “The back nine was really rough, but I’m proud of how I kept my head up.”
Keil and Godfrey will play in the 36-hole IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel Friday and Saturday. The golf starts at 8:30 a.m. both days.
The first-time state qualifiers want to build on the strong regional performances.
“I want to play my game and do nothing different,” Godfrey said. “Not get caught up in scores and other players.”
Keil said, “I’ve never played the course before and that gets local girls in trouble. I just want to say I did my best and break 80.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.