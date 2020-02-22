ANGOLA — Behind 20 points from junior Brian Parrish, Angola’s boys basketball team ended a three-game losing skid and gave interim head coach Josh Sheets his first win since taking over the program earlier this month.
The Hornets topped visiting Eastside 41-34.
Parrish connected for three three-pointers and was 7-of-8 at the line as the Hornets improved to 11-8 in all games and 6-3 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Parrish was the only Angola player in double figures. Senior Dyer Ball and junior Joel Knox had six points each.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Eastside (8-12 overall, 3-7 in the NECC). The visitors got 15 points from sophomore Owen Willard and 10 from sophomore Logan Fry.
Ball scored his team’s first four points, but it was an inside score by Max Hamilton on a feed from Ball that gave the Hornets a 9-6 lead after eight minutes.
Eastside’s Hugh Henderson tied it with a three from the right corner with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second.
While the contest was played at a deliberate pace, that doesn’t mean there every play was that way.
About two-thirds through the quarter, the Hornets turned the ball over, but the Blazers missed a shot. Following that miss, Parrish scored in transition, giving his team a 13-11 lead with 2:23 left.
Eastside’s Gabe Trevino hit the front end of a bonus, and later, Willard hit a three from the left wing for a 15-13 lead.
Sheets called timeout to set up the final play of the half, and Knox delivered, making a nice spin move in the lane and hitting his shot at the buzzer for a 15-15 deadlock.
Willard hit another three, this time from the right wing, and after an Angola miss, Fry scored in the paint for a 20-15 Blazer lead.
Parrish connected from distance, and later scored on an inbounds play with 2:17 left in the quarter. After Eastside was called for an illegal screen, Giovanni Tagliaferri took an inside feed from Ball with a minute to go for a 22-21 lead.
On the first possession of the fourth, Parrish dialed long distance again, but Willard answered for the Blazers.
Knox drove the baseline and scored while Fry hit a three from the key with 5:45 to play, tying the score at 27.
The Hornets ran off eight straight points — four by Parrish and two each by Ball and Gage King — to give themselves some breathing room, 35-27.
Eastside failed to score for almost four minutes, missing shots on six straight possessions, until Noah Johnson sank two free throws with 1:49 to play.
Angola got two free throws from Bryce Dailey and one from Knox. Willard, fouled on a three-point attempt, sank all three with 1:04 to go, cutting the deficit to 38-32.
The Hornets turned the ball over on their next possession, but Willard couldn’t get a three from the right side to go down. Angola then missed two free throws, but Eastside missed on three three attempts on one possession.
With 25.3 seconds to play, Parrish sank one of two free throws to make it a three-possession game. Willard hit two freebies and Parrish added two more in the final 7.6 seconds.
Angola travels to West Noble tonight for another NECC game. Eastside hosts Adams Central Tuesday in a game to be played in the old Butler High School gymnasium.
Angola JV 32, Eastside 29
Dylan Oberlin had 11 points and Aidan Weiss added 10 to lead the Angola reserves. Santino Brewer scored 16 points for Eastside.
