INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings were drawn for the 27th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association boys and girls state soccer tournaments Monday night.
The Lakewood Park boys, who reached the Class 1A North Semi-state last year, will play Wabash in a semifinal match of the 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional Wednesday at 5 p.m.
There are plenty of solid teams in the boys’ Class 2A West Noble Sectional. The host Chargers will play Wawasee in the second first-round match on Monday at 7 p.m. Angola and Garrett have byes to the semifinals and will play each other on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
NorthWood is ranked eighth in the latest Indiana Soccer Coaches Association 2A poll and will also be at West Noble. It will play Lakeland in the first match of the sectional Monday at 5 p.m.
Westview has been on a roll in the second half of the season, and that includes winning the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament. It will host a 1A sectional and play Eastside in the first match Monday at 5 p.m. The Central Noble Cougars will play Elkhart Christian at 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights received a first-round bye and will face Bethany Christian in the second semifinal match Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Bruins have traditionally been a strong team in the sectional, but are just 4-8-2.
In the boys’ 3A sectional at DeKalb, the host Barons will take on Northrop at 7 p.m. after East Noble plays ninth-ranked Carroll at 5 p.m.
On the girls’ side, DeKalb has been the area’s best team, finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record and sharing the Northeast 8 Conference title with Bellmont. The Barons will play West Noble in round one at the 2A Wawasee Sectional to cap off a Tuesday of area matchups on the turf in Syracuse.
The first contest will be a rubber match between Angola and Lakeland at 5:30 p.m. The Lakers won the first meeting 3-1 in Angola on Sept. 10. The Hornets won the second meeting nine days later 3-1 in overtime in the NECC Tournament championship match at Prairie Heights.
NorthWood has been a leading team in the sectional. It has a bye to the semifinals and will play Wawasee next Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
A couple of area contenders for a sectional title are in Class 1A at Elkhart Christian in Westview and Lakewood Park. The Warriors will play Lakeland Christian in the second first-round match Tuesday after Central Noble plays Bethany Christian. The Panthers play the host Eagles in a semifinal match Thursday at 7 p.m.
East Noble will host a 3A sectional and play Snider in that tournament’s opening match Tuesday at 6 p.m. Garrett will play 2A second-ranked Bishop Dwenger in the first semifinal of the 2A Columbia City Sectional next Thursday at 5 p.m.
Prep Soccer Sectional Pairings
BOYS
Class 3A (at DeKalb)
Monday: First round — Carroll vs. East Noble, 5 p.m.; DeKalb vs. Northrop, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Semifinals — Monday’s winners, 5 p.m.; Snider vs. F.W. North Side, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 2A (at West Noble)
Monday: First round — NorthWood vs. Lakeland, 5 p.m.; Wawasee vs. West Noble, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Semifinals — First-round winners, 5 p.m.; Garrett vs. Angola, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 1A (at Westview)
Monday: First round — Eastside vs. Westview, 5 p.m.; Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Semifinals — First-round winners, 5 p.m.; Prairie Heights vs. Bethany Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 1A (at Blackhawk Christian)
Wednesday: Semifinals — Wabash vs. Lakewood Park Christian, 5 p.m.; Blackhawk Christian vs. Lakeland Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Class 3A (at East Noble)
Tuesday: First round, Snider vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8: Semifinals — Carroll vs. F.W. North Side, 5 p.m.; Northrop vs. Snider-EN winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Class 2A (at Wawasee)
Tuesday: First round — Angola vs. Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.; DeKalb vs. West Noble, 7:15 p.m.
Next Thursday: Semifinals — First-round winners, 5:30 p.m.; Wawasee vs. NorthWood, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Class 2A (at Columbia City)
Tuesday: First round, Leo vs. Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Next Thursday: Semifinals — Garrett vs. Bishop Dwenger, 5 p.m., Concordia vs. Leo-CC winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Class 1A (at Elkhart Christian)
Tuesday: First round — Bethany Christian vs. Central Noble, 5 p.m.; Westview vs. Lakeland Christian, 7 p.m.
Next Thursday: Semifinals — First-round winners, 5 p.m.; Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Final, between semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.