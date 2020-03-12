INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association tournaments will go on as scheduled but with limited access for spectators due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, said IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox Thursday afternoon.
This includes the Class 2A North Judson Regional where Churubusco is scheduled to play on Saturday.
“The Indiana High School Athletic Association continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 around our state. Our primary focus has been and will continue to be the health and safety of our students and supporters attending our events. Given the recent and ongoing spread of the coronavirus and study of the available information surrounding this pandemic, the IHSAA will conclude the boys basketball tournament series as scheduled with only essential staff and immediate family in attendance,” Cox said.
Immediate family is defined by the IHSAA as parents, grandparents and siblings of players, student staffers, coaches and administrators.
Cox added that media members will still be able to have access with an established media credential.
“In concert with the accepted definition of a large gathering, the IHSAA will provide a maximum of 75 admissions to each participating school in the boys basketball tournament, exclusive of the 12 dressed players,” Cox said.
“Individuals who are high-risk for the disease as defined by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are strongly encouraged to refrain from attendance. This includes other adults who have serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease,” Cox added.
People who have already purchased tickets for one of the 16 regional sites will be refunded their money. You must present your ticket to the location you purchased your ticket in order to obtain the refund. The same goes for any state finals tickets that have been purchased.
Cox said the IHSAA will attempt to stream all of its remaining events prior to the state finals. The state finals will be broadcasted as scheduled.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the IHSAA held a teleconference with the participating schools and host sites to provide them with specific details surrounding the regional tournaments.
“The principal and athletic director must screen eligible individuals from each participating school for entrance into the facility. The host site is encouraged to designate separate entrances for each school. There shall be no charge for the 75 admissions granted to each school,” Cox said. “The host site should only have essential game personnel on site to work the contest. The association encourages social separation of fans throughout the facility.”
There will be no pregame or postgame handshakes between players or officials, including no cheerleaders, no pep bands, dance teams or any other spirit groups at the contest.
The IHSAA Gymnastics State Finals will go as schedule Saturday at Ball State with no spectators.
“It’s just essential staff, no spectators at the gymnastics state finals. What we are trying to do is achieve that number of 250 people of a large gathering that’s been established by the CDC,” Cox said.
The IHSAA has no knowledge of any player testing positive for COVID-19.
Several other sports have either canceled conference tournaments, including the Big Ten Conference, or have suspended their season like the NBA. The IHSAA felt it could still run its boys basketball tournament without any spread of the virus.
“First of all, at the regional level the last time I checked the Indiana Department of Health, 15 of our 16 sites have no confirmed cases in those counties,” Cox said. “I feel pretty comfortable about the regionals. Now, this may change moving forward, but that’s where we are at today.”
Cox said that running the tournaments this way will cost the IHSAA $500,000.
He does expect this to affect play on the court.
“It’ll feel like a scrimmage. You’re going to have three officials out there and two teams sitting on the bench. There aren’t going to be many people in the gym. I think it will affect play,” Cox said.
The possibility of canceling the tournament was discussed among Cox’s staff and if new information is available, things could change.
If there are no changes after this weekend, the semi-state stage of the boys basketball tournament will run the same.
For the upcoming spring sports season, it is up the host school whether or not they want to host events. The spring sports season will not be suspended by the IHSAA.
