Local Sports Weather forces many adjustments Friday
ANGOLA — Stormy weather on Friday disrupted the local sports schedule.
Five football games were postponed until today. Angola will play at Fairfield at 4 p.m. Two games will start at 5 p.m., Central Noble at Lakeland and Eastside at Prairie Heights.
Westview’s girls soccer match at Argos was canceled and will not be made up. The Warriors will make up the varsity boys soccer match at home with Bethany Christian Monday at 6:45 p.m.
The Trine University men’s tennis and women’s soccer matches originally scheduled for Friday were postponed. No makeup dates were immediately announced.
The Thunder women lost 8-1 at home to Grace on Thursday.
Sophomore Ashley Spirrison picked up Trine’s lone victory in the No. 1 singles match, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
Boys Soccer Chargers prevails on senior night vs. Garrett
LIGONIER — West Noble won 9-2 over Garrett in a Northeast Corner Conference match on senior night Thursday.
Henry Torres had four goals and an assist for the Chargers (12-3 overall, 6-0 NECC). Ricardo Flores scored twice, and Agustin Gutierrez had a goal and an assist. Federico Musso made two saves in goal.
Jordan Bonilla and Eddie Barrientos also scored for West Noble. Manuel Salazar, Juan Calvo, Julio Macias and Jovani Belmares had an assist apiece.
The Chargers won the junior varsity match 5-0.
Legends top Barons
WATERLOO — Fort Wayne North Side defeated DeKalb 5-3 Thursday.
Carric Joachim scored twice for the Barons and Kellen Exford had one goal. Joachim, Exford and Jace Benson had assists.
DeKalb keeper Reese Matthews made 11 saves.
Panthers nip Bulldogs
WATERLOO — Lakewood Park claimed its 10th win of the year, edging New Haven 2-1 Thursday.
Zach Collins scored both goals for the Panthers and Colton White had an assist. The Panthers are ranked sixth in Class 1A.
In other action Thursday, Prairie Heights lost at home to Bethany Christian’s junior varsity team 2-0.
Conner Keeslar started in goal for the Panthers and made three saves in the first six minutes. Collin Keeslar finished the game in goal and made five saves while only allowing one goal.
Volleyball Barons fall at Norwell
OSSIAN — Norwell won three close games to defeat DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday. Scores were 26-24, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23.
Paige Pettis had nine kills and 16 digs, while Hope Moring had 25 assists and 16 digs. Kaila Barkhaus had 21 digs, four kills and two aces.
Christina Yarian and Olivia Fetter both had five kills, and Addison Freed had four kills. Paige Snider and Natalie Hughes combined for nine aces and 16 digs.
LPC downs Northrop
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Northrop in four games Thursday. Scores were 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21.
West Noble seventh graders fall short
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade volleyball team lost to the Millersburg 25-21, 25-21 on Thursday.
Football Baron freshmen fall
COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City defeated DeKalb 32-0 in a freshman game Thursday.
Jack Adams forced a fumble recovered by Liam Marzolf, who had several tackles for loss to go with three sacks.
Mason Slone gained good yardage on two kick returns for the Barons. Curtis Cook tackled well at outside linebacker and also ran the ball well on offense. Haiden Lockwood also played well defensively.
