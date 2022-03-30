The Angola High School swim teams could not duplicate their undefeated seasons from last school year, but they both had solid campaigns this past season.
The boys had a solid core of youth and experience as they finished 8-4 in dual meets and seventh to lead KPC Media Group teams in the Northridge Sectional.
The Hornet girls were deeper and fueled by talented youth. They lost their first dual meet in over three seasons early in the 2021-22 journey, but went on to go 13-1 in dual meets and place fifth in the Concord Sectional with 181 points.
On the boys’ side, Angola senior Marcus Miller improved upon a strong junior season to repeat as KPC Media Group Co-Ed Swimming Prep of the Year.
Miller was the Northridge Sectional runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle in a school record time of 1 minute, 48.26 seconds.
The son of Angola swim coach Brian Miller was sixth in the 100 freestyle sectional championship final in another program record time at 49.16 seconds.
Marcus Miller was also part of the Hornets’ 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams that both placed sixth in the Northridge Sectional.
Miller also has the Angola boys’ program record in the 500 freestyle. However, much of his focus in his senior year in the pool went in the sprint freestyle races.
Miller led the Hornet boys in points and won 25 of the 26 individual races he swam in dual meets this past season. He also won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 200 free at the Wawasee Invitational in mid-December.
Here is the rest of the 20th annual KPC Media Group All-Area Swim Team.
Ella Sears, Fr., Angola
Sears tied for the team lead in points and set school records in two championship sectional final races at Concord as she placed fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.56 and seventh in the 100 freestyle in 54.08 seconds.
Sears was part of two AHS relay teams that set school records in the sectional with sophomore Frances Krebs and freshman sisters Taylor and Brooke Shelburne. They finished the 400 freestyle relay in the final in 3:53.77 to place fifth. They set the 200 free relay record during the trials the day before on Feb. 4 with 1:46.01, then placed fourth in the championship final at 1:46.49.
Frances Krebs, So., Angola
Along with being a part of two record-setting free relay teams for the Hornets, Krebs also tied for the team lead in points with Sears.
Krebs set a school record by herself in the 100 butterfly in the Concord Sectional championship final at 1:02.19 and finished fifth in the event. She also placed sixth in the sectional in the 200 free in 2:02.92, and set the school record in that event in the trials the night before at 2:00.64.
Taylor Shelburne, Fr., Angola
Shelburne was third on the Angola girls team in points and was part of the Hornet freestyle relay teams that set program records. She also swam in two sectional championship finals individually, placing seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:48.12) and eighth in the 200 free (2:09.71).
Brooke Shelburne, Fr., Angola
Shelburne was fourth on the team in points and was part of the Hornet freestyle relay teams that set program records.
Shelburne swam in two consolation finals individually in the sectional, placing 12th in the 200 individual medley (2:25.30) and 13th in the 100 freestyle (58.92 seconds).
Ethan Sanders, So., Angola
Sanders set a school record in the 100 backstroke in the Northridge Sectional trials at 55.12 seconds, then placed sixth in the final the next day on Feb. 19 at 55.56 seconds.
The Angola boys’ second leading scorer also placed 14th at sectional in the 50 freestyle at 23.80 seconds. Sanders won 24 of the 26 dual meet races he swam in.
Ethan Bussema, Sr., Angola
Bussema swam the Angola boys’ record in the 100 breaststroke of 1:04.73 twice. The last time was in a championship sectional final race at Northridge and it was good for sixth place.
Bussema also swam the 200 individual medley at sectional and placed 13th in 2:16.15.
Owen Chambers, Sr., East Noble
Chambers was the Northeast 8 Conference boys’ champion in the 500 freestyle at 5:27.18 and the conference runner-up in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.93.
At the Northridge Sectional, Chambers was 12th in the 500 freestyle (5:22.54) and 16th in the 200 freestyle (1:59.11).
Lily Meyer, Sr., East Noble
Meyer was the NE8 girls’ diving runner-up, scoring 311.05 points. Then she dive to a fifth-place finish in the Concord Sectional. scoring 391.4 points.
Paige Anderson, Sr., East Noble
In the sectional, Anderson was seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:06.85) and 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:19.02). She was also a part of the Knights’ 200 medley relay team that finished sixth in 2:04.08.
Anderson was third in the 100 backstroke (1:07.98) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:16.31) in the NE8 Meet.
Corinne Wells, Jr., East Noble
At the Concord Sectional, Wells was eighth in the 50 freestyle (26.88 seconds) and 15th in the 100 free (59.77 seconds). She was also a part of EN’s 200 medley relay team that placed sixth.
Lilly Budde, Jr., DeKalb
The exchange student from Germany was the NE8 girls’ champion in the 100 freestyle in 58.86 seconds. She was also third in the conference meet in the 50 free in 27.06 seconds.
At the sectional, Budde was ninth in the 50 freestyle (26.89 seconds) and 14th in the 100 free (59.45 seconds).
Honorably mentioned to all-area swim team were East Noble’s Nathan Richards and Jackson Bolinger, DeKalb’s Layla Chautle and Trenton Meyer, Angola’s Grace Shelburne, Eastside’s Madison Rohm and Fremont’s Camilo Vega.
