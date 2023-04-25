EMMA — Angola’s baseball team gave one of the top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference all it could handle in an NECC quarterfinal game Tuesday.
But the Warriors scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off to a 2-1 victory over the Hornets.
Braden Kauffman doubled and drove in a run for Westview (8-5). Matty Mortrud also drove in a run for the Warriors.
Micah Steury drove in Payton Fulton for Angola’s lone run in the first inning.
Steury was the hard luck losing pitcher, allowing an earned run on four hits in six and one-third innings. He struck out nine, walked four and hit a batter. The Hornets are 3-10.
Max Engle went the distance to get the win for the Warriors. He allowed one unearned run and two hits, walked one and struck out eight.
Fairfield 5, Garrett 0
In Garrett, Falcon ace Alec Hershberger was one out away from a complete game shutout. He allowed two hits and struck out 11.
Michael Slabaugh had four hits and Keegan Miller drove in three runs for Fairfield.
The Falcons will travel to Westview for a semifinal game Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland 6, Central Noble 2
In LaGrange, Carson Mickem pitched a complete game victory for Lakers. Lakeland (8-6) will host Eastside in a semifinal game Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Tyler Shisler, Trey Shisler and Kaiden Burkhart had hits for the Cougars (6-5).
Eastside 10, Hamilton 0
In Butler, the Blazers run-ruled the Marines in five innings. Wyatt Davis and Aydian Davis combined on a five-inning no-hitter.
Wyatt Davis pitched the first four innings, striking out five. Aydian Davis pitched the final inning, fanning two. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
Hamilton had one batter reach on an error and another was hit by a pitch.
Loden Johnson and Dackotia Reed homered for Eastside (10-3).
Johnson, Reed, Wyatt Davis and Jacob McClain had two hits each. Davis, Reed and Jace Mayberry had doubles.
The Blazers scored six runs in the first inning and two each in the second and third innings.
Monday’s First Round
Westview 11, Prairie Heights 3
In Brushy Prairie, Mortrud was 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, two walks and three runs scored to lead the Warriors.
Jaxon Engle was 3-for-4 for Westview with a walk, two doubles and a run batted in. Kauffman had two hits, and Gavin Engle scored two runs. Kylen Bender also hit a solo shot.
Micah Miller was the starting and winning pitcher for the Warriors. He allowed an unearned run and two hits in five innings, walked three and struck out 11.
Freshman Austin White doubled and drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Angola 5, Fremont 3
At Probst Park in Fremont, Angola scored all of its runs in the fourth inning to come back from a 2-0 deficit.
Kenton Konrad capped off the big inning for the Hornets with a three-run double.
The Eagles put runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. However, Angola starting pitcher Alec Bixler induced a flyout to center to end the game.
Bixler allowed two earned runs, five hits and three walks and struck out nine.
Konrad and Blake Miller each had two hits for Angola in its second win over Fremont this season.
Cayden Hufnagle had two hits and pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Eagles. Jackson Foster drove in two runs. Colten Guthrie started on the mound and took the loss.
Central Noble 7, West Noble 2
In Albion, Carter Wilkinson and Landyn Champion each had three hits and two runs batted in for the Cougars. Champion and Tyler Shisler each scored two runs. Ryne Keirn had two hits and an RBI.
Sophomore Brody Morgan pitched a complete game victory for CN. He allowed two earned runs, three hits and three walks, hit two batters and struck out eight.
McKale Bottles tripled, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run for the Chargers. Brooks Ruisard started and took the loss, striking out seven in five innings.
