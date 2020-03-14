East Noble and DeKalb both had two players honored on the All-Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball team, chosen by conference coaches recently.
The Knights’ Hayden Jones was voted to the first team, while Chris Hood received honorable mention.
Caleb Nixon and Connor Penrod were voted to the second team for DeKalb.
Leo, New Haven and Norwell led the first team with two selections each.
All-NE8 Boys Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Leo — D.J. Allen, 6-6 So.; Blake Davison, 6-0 Jr. Bellmont — Kade Fuelling, 6-4 Sr. Norwell — Will Geiger, 6-5 Sr. East Noble — Hayden Jones, 6-0 Sr. New Haven — Thomas Latham, 6-5 Jr.; Donovynn Lewis, 6-1 Sr. Norwell — Luke McBride, 5-11 Fr.; Conner Torson, 6-3 Sr. Columbia City — Mitchell Wilson, 6-0 Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Columbia City — Greg Bolt, 6-4, So. Norwell — Drew Federspiel, 6-3 Sr. Huntington North — Zach Hubartt, 5-8 So.; Deven Newcomb, 5-8 Sr.; Sam Thompson, 5-7, Jr. New Haven — Jamarr Hutchins, 5-9 Sr.; Jakar Williams, 6-4, So. DeKalb — Caleb Nixon, 5-10 Sr.; Connor Penrod, 6-4 So. Leo — Zack Troyer, 6-5 Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Bellmont — Nic Ellsworth, 6-4 Jr.; Tyler James, 6-0 Jr. Huntington North — Jordan Hollowell, 6-1 Sr. East Noble — Chris Hood, 6-7 So. Norwell — Eli Riley, 6-0 Jr. Columbia City — Michael Sievers, 6-3 Sr. New Haven — DeAndre Wright, 6-2 Jr.
