CHURUBUSCO – The Turtletown Classic is one of the best girls track and field meets in the area.
On Saturday, two area teams made sure the team championships for that prestigious event stay in the area.
East Noble won the large school division (gold), while host Churubusco won the small school division (black).
After weeks of rain and cold, spring weather finally made an appearance in northeast Indiana on Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 70s and abundant sunshine all day.
For East Noble coach Cody Wait, it was the kind of team effort he likes to see, with numerous athletes contributing.
“It was nice to finally have some nice weather to run in,” Wait said. “We told the girls all week that it was going to be different to be running in the 70s after running in the 50s for a few weeks.”
A number of early season PRs had the Knight coach smiling on Saturday.
“The girls just tore it up today,” Wait said.
Top efforts from the Knights on Saturday came from Aleigha Hudson and Payton Quake in the high jump. Hudson won the event (5-0), while Quake was eighth (4-8).
East Noble also got a win in the 400-meter relay from its quartet of Danyelle Jordan, Hudson, Hope Fleck and Emma Forker (51.50). Addison Lindsey won the 3,200-meter run (11:17.03).
Forker also won the long jump (16-91/4).
The Knights tallied 91 points to win the team title. Among other area teams competing in the gold division at Churubusco on Saturday, Angola was fourth with 64 points; Columbia City sixth with 56.5; Garrett seventh with 53.5; West Noble eighth with 46; DeKalb ninth with 39; and Lakeland 12th with 14.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong won the meet MVP award in the gold division. Armstrong was first in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash; second in the 100-meter dash; and third in the long jump. Her efforts in the 100 and 200 were new school records.
Among other area schools competing in the gold division, DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett won the 1,600-meter run (5:22.04) and Lakeland’s Emma Schiffli took the pole vault (9-6).
Angola coach Troy Smith was pleased with what he saw from his team, especially the fourth-place team finish.
In the black division, Churubusco won easily with 117 points. Among other area black division teams, Eastside was fourth with 62.5 points; Westview fifth with 54; Whitko sixth with 52.5; Central Noble seventh with 48; Fremont eighth with 33; and Prairie Heights ninth with 29.
The Eagles got a winning effort from Isabella Zook in several events, in the 100-meter hurdles (16.00).
Churubusco’s 400-meter relay team of Brelle Shearer, Alyssa Eby, Zuk and Bree Hosted won that event (52.13). Bree Fulkerson won the discus (121-01). Shearer also placed first in the pole vault (10-0).
For Churubusco coach Zack Dock, Saturday’s result was another illustration of what he stresses to his boys and girls teams.
“Team depth wins championships,” Dock said. “It was a good day out there for us. But as great as it feels, we can’t rest on today’s result.”
Among other area schools competing in the black division, Central Noble’s Ella Zolman won the 200-meter dash (26.35). Eastside’s Brittney Geiger won the 300 hurdles (48.88). Her teammate Lilyan Kreischer won the 400 (1:02.70).
Fremont’s Morgan Gannon won the 3,200-meter run (12:53.78). Eastside’s 1,600-meter relay unit of Geiger, Allison Hoffelder, Sydnee Kessler and Kreischer took that event (4:27.34).
Churubusco Turtletown Classic
GOLD DIVISION
Team scores: 1. East Noble 91, 2. Huntington North 71, 3. Leo 70, 4. Angola 64, 5. FW North Side 58, 6. Columbia City 56.5, 7. Garrett 53.5, 8. West Noble 46, 9. DeKalb 39, 10. Wawasee 31, 11. Bellmont 29, 12. Lakeland 14.
3.200-meter relay: 1. Leo (Stine, Shenfield, Beaubien, Norris) 10:07.98, 2. Huntington North 10:16.12, 3. East Noble 10:17.94, 4. Columbia City 10:25.43, 5. FW North Side 10:36.98, 6. Bellmont 10:50.93, 7. Angola, 10:56.62, 8. West Noble 11:03.13.
100-meter dash: 1. Davis (LEO) 12.42, 2. Armstrong (G) 12.70, 3. Wesley (B) 13.00, 4. Schwartz (WAW) 13.24, 5. Forker (EN) 13.29, 6. Dominguez (WN) 13.41, 7. Fleck (EN) 13.56.
100-meter hurdles: 1. Paige (NS) 14.94, 2. Handshoe (LEO) 15.76, 3. Villa Romero (A) 16.79, 4. Miller (DK) 16.95, 5. Baer (G) 17.07, 6. Munson (EN) 17.37, 7. Seymour (EN) 17.43, 8. Teusch (HN) 18.62.
200-meter dash: 1. Armstrong (G) 26.31, 2. Haro (WN) 27.01, 3. Wesley (B) 27.05, 4. Grady (NS) 27.42, 5. McClure (A) 27.74, 6. Forker (EN) 27.86, 7. Jacobs (G) 28.45, 8. Gill (WAW) 28.48.
1,600-meter run: 1. Bennett (DK) 5:22.04, 2. Hinkley (A) 5:33.21, 3. Mullinax (CC) 5:39.36, 4. Beaubien (LEO) 5:41.10, 5. DeTray (DK) 5:43.78, 6. Craig (NS) 5:47.05, 7. Keihn (EN) 5:50.03, 8. Shenfield (LEO) 6:02.09.
400-meter relay: 1. East Noble (Jordan, Hudson, Fleck, Forker) 51.50, 2. West Noble 51.85, 3. FW North Side 52.29, 4. Garrett 53.95, 5. Angola 54.27, 6. DeKalb 55.19, 7. Bellmont 55.26, 8. Columbia City 55.85.
400-meter dash: 1. Armstrong (G) 59.94, 2. Gillen (A) 1:02.46, 3. Richmond (CC) 1:02.43, 4. Grady (NS) 1:02.99, 5. Crow (EN) 1:03.58, 6. Brinkley (NS) 1:04.88, 7. Smith (A) 1:05.37, 8. Haynes (G) 1:05.48.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Handshoe (LEO) 46.62, 2. Yates (WN) 49.28, 3. Holzinger (HN) 49.57, 4. Sigler (CC) 51.29, 5. Thomas (A) 51.43, 6. Pelliccia (A) 51.86, 7. Munson (EN) 51.90, 8. Paige (NS) 51.96.
800-meter run: 1. Wiley (HN) 2:07.35, 2. Davenport (A) 2:28.28, 3. Lahr (CC) 2:28.48, 4. Norris (LEO) 2:31.07, 5. Fields (HN) 2:31.54, 6. Hinkley (A) 2:33.16, 7. Craig (NS) 2:34.58, 8. David (EN) 2:35.82.
3,200-meter run: 1. Lindsey (EN) 11:17.03, 2. Bennett (DK) 12:11.22, 3. Beaubien (LEO) 12:42.85, 4. Colclesser (HN) 12:55.88, 5. Bolinger (CC) 13:01.50, 6. Budak (A) 13:26.34, 7. Cogdell (LEO) 13:29.52, 8. Schneider (A) 13:36.59.
1,600-meter relay: 1. Huntington North (Fields, McDonald, Holzinger, Wiley) 4:11.30, 2. Angola 4:19.27, 3. Leo 4:22.61, 4. Columbia City 4:25.44, 5. FW North Side 4:26.26, 6. West Noble 4:29.82, 7. East Noble 4:32.11, 8. Wawasee 4:35.58.
Long jump: 1. Forker (EN) 16-9.25, 2. Paige (NS) 16-2, 3. Armstrong (G) 16-0.25, 4. Mawhorter (WN) 15-9, 5. Crow (EN) 15-4.75, 6. Schwartz (WAW) 14-10.75, 7. Schoenherrr (DK) 14-8, 8. Holzinger (HN) 14-5.5.
High jump: 1. Hudson (EN) 5-4, 2. Warner (DK) 4-10, 3. Chaney (NS) 4-10, 4t. Handshoe (LEO), Price (CC) and Rettig (LL) 4-10, 7. Gordon (G) 4-10, 8. Quake (EN) 4-8.
Discus: 1. Yoder (WAW) 126-9, 2. Schmidt (B) 105-8, 3. Lawrence (EN) 97-5, 4. Gibson (WAW) 96-9, 5. Cox (WN) 96-5, 6. Niswander (HN) 94-9, 7. Thompson (CC) 92, 8. Weaver (G) 90-3.
Shot put: 1. Carpenter (HN) 36-4.5, 2. Thompson (CC) 36-2.25, 3. Bottles (WN) 33-8, 4. Niswander (HN) 32-3.25, 5. Schmidt (B) 31-9, 6. Gibson (WAW) 31-7, 7. McGee (LEO) 30-5.5, 8. Yoder (WAW) 30-4.
Pole vault: 1. Schiffli (LL) 9-6, 2. Teusch (HN) 9, 3. Holbrook (EN) 9, 4t. Dunham (CC) and Baer (G) 8-6, 6. Dechert (EN) 8, 7. Gill (WAW) 8, 8. Stetzel (LEO) 8.
BLACK DIVISION
Team scores: 1. Churubusco 117, 2. Manchester 97, 3. Woodlan 79, 4. Eastside 62.5, 5. Westview 54, 6. Whitko 52.5, 7. Central Noble 48, 8. Fremont 33, 9t. Prairie Heights and Monroe Central 29, 11. Wabash 12, 12. Blackhawk Christian 11.
3,200-meter relay: 1. Manchester (Alliod, Fox, Briner, Cashdollar) 10:51.07, 2. Blackhawk Christian 10:59.95, 3. Westview 11:02.51, 4. Prairie Heights 11:06.03, 5. Churubusco 11:15.98, 6. Monroe Central 11:18.60, 7. Woodlan 11:21.15, 8. Eastside, 11:30.69.
100-meter dash: 1. Zolman (CN) 12.71, 2. Auler (MAN) 12.83, 3. Harper (WH) 13.02, 4. Shearer (CH) 13.25, 5. Fugate (WH) 13.48, 6. Bree Hosted (CH) 13.62, 7. Zuccolotto (FR) 13.92, 8. Wiedenhofer (WOOD) 13.94.
100-meter hurdles: 1. Zuk (CH) 16.00, 2. Klopfenstein (WOOD) 16.81, 3. Eby (CH) 17.36, 4. Springer (PH) 17.59, 5. Kreischer (ES) 17.60, 6. Kessler (ES) 18.00, 7. Atienza (MAN) 18.02, 8. Paris (CN) 19.22.
200-meter dash: 1. Zolman (CN) 26.35, 2. Harper (WH) 26.59, 3. Shearer (CH) 26.77, 4. Hoffelder (ES) 28.18, 5. Graber (WOOD) 28.23, 6. Auler (MAN) 28.35, 7. Bree Hosted (CH) 28.75, 8. Widenhoefer (WOOD) 28.98.
400-meter relay: 1. Churubusco (Shearer, Eby, Zuk, Bree Hosted) 52.13, 2. Central Noble 52.59, 3. Manchester 53.65, 4. Woodlan 54.69, 5. Whitko 54.97, 6. Fremont 55.00, 7. Wabash 55.81, 8. Monroe Central 57.27.
400-meter dash: 1. Kreischer (ES) 1:02.70, 2. Howard (WH) 1:03.00, 3. Graber (WOOD) 1:03.68, 4. Eash (WV) 1:03.97, 5. Glasgo (PH) 1:04.20, 6. Madison Hosted (CH) 1:04.42, 7. Adams (WAB) 1:04.60, 8. Baker (FR) 1:05.29.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Geiger (ES) 48.88, 2. Kessler (ES) 49.05, 3. Zuk (CH) 49.38, 4. Stutzman (WV) 49.56, 5. Klopfenstein (WOOD) 50.16, 6. Eby (CH) 50.67, 7. Egolf (MAN) 52.95, 8. Parr (FR) 52,97.
3,200-meter run: 1. M. Gannon (FR) 12:53.78, 2. Cashdollar (MAN) 13:03.61, 3. Coe (MC) 13:09.15, 4. Fernandez (PH) 13:13.18, 5. Mast (WV) 13:42.86, 6. Briner (MAN) 13:57.13, 7. Emenhiser (WOOD) 14:06.84, 8. Elias (CH) 14:20:19.
1,600-meter relay: 1. Eastside (Geiger, Hoffelder, Kessler, Kreischer) 4:27.34, 2. Woodlan 4:30.48, 3. Wabash 4:33.44, 4. Manchester 4:34.32, 5. Central Noble 4:40.06, 6. Churubusco 4:43.22, 7. Whitko 4:43.93, 8. Prairie Heights 4:59.79.
Long jump: 1. Auler (MAN), 16-6.5, 2. Zuk (CH) 16-5, 3. Stutzman (WV) 14-7.75, 4. Atienza (MAN) 14-6.5, 5. McAlexander (WOOD) 14-5, 6. Zuccolotto (FR) 14-1.25, 7. German (PH) 13-11.75, 8. Worman (CN) 13-11.75.
High jump: 1. Bammert (WOOD) 5-2, 2. Boersma (CH) 5, 3. Kneubuehler (WOOD) 5, 4t. Rhodes (WH) and Geiger (ES) 4-10, 6. Parr (CN) 4-10, 7. Adams (WAB) 4-10, 8. Zolman (CN) 4-8.
Discus: 1. Fulkerson (CH) 121-1, 2. Rensberger (WV) 115, 3. Howard (WH) 113-4, 4. Stetzel (MAN) 98-11, 5. Boersma (CH) 98-3, 6. Emenhiser (WOOD) 92-10, 7. Mack (ES) 89-9, 8. Farmer (MC) 87-4.
Shot put: 1. Howard (WH) 39-1.75, 2. Boersma (CH) 35-9, 3. Farmer (MC) 33-9.25, 4. Stetzel (MAN) 32-8, 5. Rensberger (WV) 32-6, 6. Emenhiser (WOOD) 32-1, 7. Borgmann (MAN) 30-2, 8. Terry (PH) 28-10.
Pole vault: 1. Shearer (CH) 10, 2, McAlexander (WOOD) 9-6, 3. Walworth (PH) 8-6, 4. Kimpel (ES) 7-6, 5. C. Foulk (FR) 7, 6. Kline (BC) 7, 7. Owsley (WV) 7, 8. Niccum (WV) 7.
