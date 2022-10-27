WATERLOO — DeKalb boys soccer coach Jarrod Bennett was recently voted District 2 Small School Boys Coach of the Year by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.
Bennett led the Barons to a 14-2 season, a Northeast 8 Conference championship and a Class 3A sectional victory. Another coach in the district nominated him for the award. The Small School category is for schools with enrollments under 1,400 students.
“To me, winning the award is a testament to the guys I work with and work for. I know that I would not be anywhere in the conversation without my staff, Austin Freels and Tucker Reinoehl,” Bennett wrote in an email to KPC Media Group on Tuesday. “We all bring important pieces and strengths to the table. I know that I am not going to reach every kid out there, but I’m confident that I’ve put together a staff that can on some level.”
Bennett finished his third season at the helm at his alma mater. He turned the Barons around in a hurry, and team that went winless four years ago.
DeKalb went 3-13-1 in Bennett’s first season in 2020, then went 9-7 last year.
Bennett takes a lot of pride in bringing the program back to the winner the DeKalb community is accustomed to seeing.
All three of us went through the DeKalb Baron soccer program, and I truly believe that has formed us to be the coaches we are today,” Bennett said, also speaking of Freels and Reinoehl. “Without our boys, we are nothing. Without the buy-in, work ethic, attitude, and toughness of our squad, we wouldn’t be having this conversation either.
“Their results this year have put this opportunity in front of us. It is humbling and surprising to even be nominated for something like this, and I can’t thank my staff and the boys enough for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.