WATERLOO — Bellmont took the fun out of the start of the Northeast 8 Conference season for the DeKalb girls basketball team.
The Barons scored on their first two possessions, but had just one point the rest of the first quarter. The Braves controlled the night with their defense and took a 59-33 victory Saturday night. DeKalb honored Junior Lady Barons basketball players, who were recognized between the junior varsity and varsity games.
The Barons also had little answer for 5-foot-11 junior Hailey Cole, who had game-highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds — 10 on the offensive glass — to lead the Braves (8-1 overall, 1-0 NE8). Sydney Keane hit three of Bellmont's six three-pointers and scored 15.
Ashley Cox scored 10 points to lead the Barons (4-5, 0-1), who have hit a grueling stretch of their schedule and dropped four in a row.
DeKalb struggled to get good looks at the basket and had several passes deflected or stolen by the Braves.
DeKalb went the last six minutes of the first quarter without a field goal, and trailed 21-6 at the first stop. Lillie Cone's three-pointer stopped the drought to open the second quarter. That frame ended up even at 10-10 and it was 31-16 at the break.
Bellmont, which has lost only to Jay County, quickly re-established command with a 10-0 run in the first three minutes after intermission. Cole started with the first two baskets and Keane later hit back-to-back threes.
Baskets by Amanda Day and Elizabeth Martin were all of DeKalb's scoring in the third, which ended with the guests ahead 49-20. Bellmont pushed its winning streak to four games.
In the JV game, DeKalb was a 30-15 winner. The Barons were up 13-11 after three quarters, then blew the game open on threes by Sienna Abbott, Baylee Doster and Bree Fordyce.
Abbott scored a game-high 12 points for DeKalb. Doster scored eight, Scout Warner seven and Fordyce three.
