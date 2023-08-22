WATERLOO — It was anybody’s race at the DeKalb Boys Tennis Invitational Saturday as the final standings will attest.
Several teams were in range of winning the title, but championships at two of the five positions helped pull the host Barons ahead just enough.
Oliver Derrow took the championship at No. 2 singles and Grant Stuckey finished first at No. 3, helping the Barons reach 25 team points, three better than Angola and NorthWood, which tied for second. Norwell wasn’t far behind at 18.
“Going into it we knew there was some tight competition,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “The top four teams, it was a handful of points (separating them). It was a very tight invitational.
“We had two and three singles pulling out wins. Overall, it took the whole team to put those points together. Great things are coming for the team and I’m really excited about what the rest of the season holds for us.”
Derrow had two straight straight-set wins, then was pushed to a super tiebreaker in the finals by Norwell’s Bodie Zimmer. Derrow prevailed 10-4.
Stuckey battled through an injured hand at three singles to take the title, defeating Easton Feenstra of NorthWood in the finals.
Kiefer Nagel took fifth place at No. 1. After losing to eventual champ Ettore Bona of East Noble to start the day, Nagel came back with two wins.
In doubles play Logan Hartsough and Wyatt Knepper were fourth at No. 1 and Luke Seiler and Matt Beckmann placed fifth at No. 2.
Angola may have found its No. 2 doubles combination. Caleb Biernat and Jed Mortorff played together for the first time and outlasted the team from Norwell in the championship match.
“It was a great day,” Angola coach Jerry Fifer said. “No. 2 doubles won the first time that they played together. We’re riding on a lot of confidence right now.
“It’s a good tournament, teams that we don’t normally play. We’re very happy with how we did.”
East Noble and Columbia City tied for fifth place with 15 team points. The Knights were sparked by a determined effort from Bona taking the title at No. 1 singles.
“He had an extremely tough draw,” East Noble coach Aaron Edwards said. “He had to play the three toughest players here.”
Bona trailed against DeKalb’s Nagel in the opening round, surviving a tiebreaker. Bona trailed in both sets before subduing Norwell’s Grant Mishler, then bounced back after dropping the first set 6-1 in the finals against Columbia City’s Alex Rongos and won in a super tiebreaker.
“He had to come from behind in all three matches and I’m really proud of how he played. I expect great things,” Edwards said.
In addition to the runner-up finish by Rongos, the No. 1 doubles team for Columbia City of Sam Eberly and Alex Hall. finished second. The Eagles had a match rained out earlier in the week and were on the court competitively for the first time.
“We had three freshmen in our lineup today and these were our first matches of the season,” Columbia City coach Chris McGehee said. “We hadn’t gotten any time in on the court other than practice. I’m proud of our guys, we played really well.
“We had a couple of second-place finishes and some guys playing for third, really nothing to be upset about. There’s always room to grow and improve in a very short season, so we have a lot of work to do in a short period of time, but I’m excited for it.”
Angola also had a third place at three singles from Haven Stockamp and a fourth at one singles from Aiden Buchanan. The No. 1 doubles team of Max Brandon and Quinn Aldred also placed third.
“I’m surprised. We’re a young team and we knew that we had it,” Fifer said. “We just had to get the confidence to do it. They didn’t have a good season last year, and they wanted to come out and prove that Angola’s here. They did that today.”
West Noble had eight team points. The best Charger finish was second by the No. 2 doubles unit of Andrew Deel and Matthew Trinklein.
“We have a lot of new players in new positions this year,” West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker said. “They’ve played varsity in previous years but they’re in new spots. They’re adjusting and getting used to the spots they’re playing.
“We got some good things out of today. We won some matches and mostly wanted to try some different things with our players. We got some good experience.”
East Noble had a good day overall in singles play, with Jackson Leedy taking third at No. 2 and Cole Thompson winning a match at No. 3. Thompson played two three-setters earlier in the week and delivered the clinching point in a victory over Westview.
“(Leedy) had a nice day. He also battled in three close, long matches,” Edwards said. “He’s moved from doubles last year. This week was his first-ever singles match and he’s kind of finding his feet as a singles player. He’s learning what style will be effective for him.”
The Knights are also learning at doubles.
“All four of those doubles kids are new to high school tennis. There’s a learning curve. They’re getting better every time they go out on the court,” Edwards said.
