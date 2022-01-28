HUNTINGTON — DeKalb’s girls had disastrous starts against both of the co-champions of the Northeast 8 Conference.
After being shut out in the first quarter against Columbia City last week, the Barons managed just one basket in the opening frame in Friday’s regular-season finale at Huntington North.
DeKalb fought back hard with some scrappy defense, and the game was close to even the rest of the way, but the Vikings took a 43-26 win.
Huntington North (18-4 overall, 6-1 NE8) clinched its share of the title and goes into the sectional with a seven-game win streak.
Taylor Double had 18 points to lead Huntington North. Ashley Cox scored 14 to lead DeKalb (9-13, 2-5) after a rough start.
“I’m not sure if our freshman was ready to go,” Baron coach Noah Stuckey said. “She had some lackadaisical passes. The last three quarters she was attacking the basket and doing some really good things on defense.”
That was only one of the problems for the Barons early as the Vikings barreled to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter. Biz Martin forced one up from the lane to score DeKalb’s only points.
Leah Campbell drilled a three in the second quarter to make it 20-2. The Vikings did not score for the final seven minutes before the half, however, and led 20-8 at the break.
Full-court zone pressure by the Barons took the Vikings out of their game.
“They’re a really good offensive team,” Stuckey said. “Our press slowed them down and then got them out of whack a little bit in the half court starting their offense.
“Second quarter we gave up three points. We were so active, so many deflections, never let them get it to the post. We worked so hard. We need to do that for all four quarters.”
DeKalb couldn’t do enough on offensive itself to cut into the lead, however. The Barons got no closer than within 11 in the second half, the last time at 34-23 on a three by Lillie Cone with 5:13 left as the Vikings enjoyed their senior night victory.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Stuckey said. “They don’t make it easy to do anything you want to do on offense.”
Huntington North took the junior varsity game 32-25. Baylee Doster had nine points and Kate Engelberth had five for DeKalb.
