ALBION, Mich. — Last season, the Trine University’s men’s track and field team won its first-ever Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Championship.
On Friday, the Thunder won again, becoming the first men’s team to win back-to-back titles since the Calvin Knights did it seven years straight from 2013-19.
“It feels awesome,” Thunder coach Josh Fletcher said. “It’s been a long season and the kids have worked pretty well since December to now. To win it again this year after winning for the first time last year is super special.”
The Thunder scored 228 points to Hope’s 161 and Calvin’s 153, led by champions Jake Gladieux in the 110-meter hurdles (14.63 seconds) and 400 hurdles (53.47), Travis Dowling in discus (40.62 meters) and the 4x100 meter relay team of Greyson Spohn, Josh Davis, Ben Williams and Danny Vinson (41.91 seconds).
Dowling’s championship was a comeback story, as after three preliminary throws, he found himself in last place. It was the first throw of the finals that skyrocketed from ninth to first and an eventual MIAA championship.
“It was just a huge load off my chest,” Dowling said. “I threw horrible in the prelims and basically just got by the skin of my teeth and I was just annoyed and tired with myself. I just pulled it out of nowhere, hit the wind just right and just sent the disc flying and it got me first place. It was amazing.”
Noah McClellan gave Trine a second-place performance in men’s javelin with a throw of 46.67 meters, while Ethan Spahr was sixth with a throw of 42.31 meters. Spahr was also fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 13.06 meters.
Four Thunder men placed in the high jump, with Greyson Spohn in second (1.86 meters), Ethan Spahr in third (1.83) and Fremont graduate Garret Kelley and Nik Uhler (1.75) tying for fifth.
Along with Gladieux’s victory in the 110 hurdles, Selby (15.00) and Spohn (15.01) were second and third to for the sweep, earning maximum points for Trine in the event.
Gladieux and Spohn were also on the 4x400 relay team alongside Evan Selby and Davis, finishing fourth in 3:24.51.
In the men’s 200-meter dash, Williams (22.39 seconds), Davis (22.51) and Spohn (22.66) were neck-and-neck with each other to place 4-5-6.
Vinson added a second-place finish in the men’s 100-meter dash, edging out teammate Davis (10.94). Williams also placed fifth (11.10) in the event.
The men’s 5,000-meter race saw Joseph Packard (14:52.35) and East Noble graduate Noah Acker (14:54.01) stick with a leading pack of four Calvin runners all the way to the final lap, with both ultimately overtaking two Knights to finish third and fourth. Zach Brickler also placed eighth (15:27.47) to get Trine another point.
In the 1,500 meters, Holden Marten paced Trine to a fifth-place finish with a time of 4:05.24.
Sixth-place finishers for Trine were Dillion Dennison in the discus (38.50 meters), Aidan Lapp in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:04.10), Ty Hoover in the 400 hurdles (1:00.54), and Will Thonn in the 100-meter dash (11.20).
Also in the men’s steeplechase were Connor Miller (10:19.66) and Austin Smith (10:19.80), finishing seventh and eighth to score points.
Pike and Martin added a seventh-place finish in their respective events, with Pike competing as the Trine runner in the 400 meters (51.80), and Martin running in the 800 (1:59.33).
In the women’s meet, the Thunder were led by sophomore Haley Livingston, who won the 100 hurdles (14.99 seconds), the 400 hurdles (1:05.50) and the triple jump (13.06 meters). Combining indoor and outdoor championships, the three victories mark Livingston’s eighth, ninth and tenth MIAA titles, including her long jump title from Day One.
“For my individual events, I got what I expected to get,” Livingston said. “I don’t think I could have done any better with what I had left. I had nothing left to give at the end of the day.”
As a team, the Thunder placed third with a score of 156 points, behind second-place Albion with 171 and eventual four-time defending champions in Hope with 192.
“We came in with a chance to win, but we’re not disappointed with third at all and we’re very happy with it,” Fletcher said.
Evie Miller was the other champion for the Thunder on Day Two, winning the 1,500 meters in 4:31.44. She was also second (2:13.78) in the 800, being edged out by .16 seconds by Calvin’s champion in Delaney Sall, and was on the 4x400 relay team with Livingston, Stephanie Hartpence, and Paige McGonigal, placing third (4:04.69).
Malena Ricks had the next best performance for the Thunder, earning second place in the javelin with a throw of 33.41 meters. Teammate and Fremont graduate Katie Berlew placed seventh in the event with a throw of 28.29 meters.
The 4x100 relay team of Mackenzie Miller, Stephanie Hartpence, Mallory Wood and Paige McGonigal finished third with a time of 50.22 seconds.
Hartpence and McGonigal earned points for Trine in the women’s 400 meters, with Hartpence finishing fourth (1:03.60) and McGonigal placing seventh (1:04.97).
In the 5,000 meters, the quadruplet of Lydia Randolph (18:13.24), Alli Smith (18:19.39), Chloe Goodrich (18:38.02) and Carol Haldeman (18:46.77) stayed together through much of the race, finishing fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth.
Chloe Bard was fifth in the discus with a throw of 34.78 meters, while Valerie Obear was eighth with a throw of 32.87 meters.
Mackenzie Miller was sixth (13.28 seconds) in the 100-meter dash, followed by Mallory Wood in eighth (13.35), while Amira Faulkner was eighth in the 1,500 meters at 4:57.74.
