Prep Track & Field Barons state walk today
AUBURN — DeKalb will hold a state walk for its state track qualifiers in downtown Auburn today.
Athletes will walk the sidewalks around the courthouse starting at 6 p.m. at tne northwest corner. Fans are asked to line the sidewalks and wish the Baron qualifiers well before they go to state.
DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett will run the 1,600 in Friday’s girls state meet at Indiana University. The Baron 4x800 relay team of Carter VanGessel, Jaren McIntire, Nate Fillenwarth and Matthias Hefty will compete in the boys state meet Saturday, also at Indiana University.
Glasgo called back to state in 1,600
INDIANAPOLIS — Prairie Heights junior Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo got the callback to take part in the 1,600-meter run in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals Saturday at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Glasgo was fourth in the 1,600 at the Marion Regional Thursday in 4 minutes, 31.77 seconds. He will make his State Finals debut.
Left out of the regional summary in Friday’s edition was that Churubusco’s Riley Buroff qualified for state in the high jump by placing second at Indiana Wesleyan University. He cleared the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Buroff and Eagle teammate Hunter Bianski will compete in two events at state. Buroff will also run the 400. Bianski will compete in the shot put and the discus.
Prep Boys Golf Westview third in Hawk Invite
KENDALLVILLE — Westview was third in Leo’s Hawk Invitational Tuesday, shooting 323 at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Freshman Silas Haarer led the Warriors with a 71 and placed second individually.
Westview also had 81 from Carl Miller, 84 from Wade Springer, 87 from Landon Bennett and 90 from Nathan Miller.
Leo won with a tournament record score of 290. Carroll was second with 314. Garrett was tied for seventh with 352. Lion Justin Hicks was medalist with tournament record round of 66.
College Track & Field Trine senior thrower Obear earns Academic All-District honor
GREENWOOD — Trine University senior throwing standout Valerie Obear was recently picked Academic All-District 7 for the second time by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Obear, from Fishers, was a forensic science and chemistry major with a minor in forensic psychology. She competed in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships last week in the discus and hammer throw.
Youth Golf Bridgewater plans summer program
AUBURN — Bridgewater Golf Club will begin its summer program June 15.
Boys and girls ages 5-14 can register at the golf shop or call 925-8184.
