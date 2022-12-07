GARRETT — Playing from behind against Fremont was just a little too much for Garrett in Tuesday's boys basketball contest.
The Eagles led wire-to-wire, and were able to withstand some runs by the Railroaders to take a 67-55 Northeast Corner Conference victory.
Fremont (2-1 overall, 1-1 NECC) hit 10-of-20 threes to consistently keep distance from the Railroaders. Eight of nine Eagles who played scored and four tallied in double figures.
"I wonder how long we can sustain that, but we've got kids that have worked on their shooting and have put in the time," Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. "That's the biggest key.
"It's nice to come on the road and get a win, especially in this gymnasium."
Garrett (0-5, 0-2) did much of its damage getting to the basket, but trailing in the second half, began to take threes to try to get back in the game.
"That was a lot of the message in the locker room at the end of the game," Garrett coach Andrew Evertts said. "We can't play from behind. We played really hard at the end of the game but we can't be down double digits.
"It's executing more earlier in the game. We had some stretches in the second and third quarter where we weren't very good."
Ethan Bontrager hit four threes and scored a game-best 20 points for Fremont. Brody Foulk, Connor Slee and Corbin Beeman all hit twice from behind the line and scored 10 apiece.
Kyle Smith topped Garrett with 19 points, while Parker Reed and Jaxon Robinson both added 11.
Garrett slipped within 21-15 just past the halfway point of the second quarter, but the Eagles answered with eight quick points. Slee set up Brogan Blue for a bucket, then Beeman and Foulk hit back-to-back threes.
Reed scored twice inside as Garrett crept to within 34-27 in the third, but a 12-2 Fremont burst followed, featuring a steal and layup and then a three from Bontrager, and then seven straight points by Beeman.
The Railroaders got within 61-53 late, but Slee and Colten Guthrie combined to hit six straight free throws to keep the Eagles out of trouble.
"We started to foul," Stuckey said. "When we get in the fourth quarter we want the clock to keep running. We have to work on that and taking care of the ball a little better."
Evertts saw good signs to build on.
"We did do a good job of getting to the rim," he said. "They struggled to guard us. We were getting layups.
"We can't settle for threes. The ones we do get off drive-and-kick situations, we have to hit them. I think we're capable of doing that."
Stuckey said: "Their program is almost unrecognizable since Evertts took over. He's done a phenomenal job with them. They're a good team. They're going to get some wins. They're headed in the right direction."
Fremont took the junior varsity game 34-23. Cayden Hufnagle led the Eagles with 11 points and Bryce Parnin scored 10. Jake Gonya topped Garrett with 11 points and Tyler Reining added four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.