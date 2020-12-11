BENTON — The Lakeland girls basketball team remained unbeaten in Northeast Corner Conference play after a 47-30 win over Fairfield on Friday night. The win gave the Falcons their first NECC loss.
The Lakers (7-2, 3-0 NECC), Garrett and West Noble are the lone three undefeated teams in the conference. Lakeland faces the other two teams in 2021.
Madison Keil led the Lakers with 14 points, Faith Riehl had 11 and Peyton Hartsough added 10. Bailey Hartsough was held to eight, and Kendall Moore dropped in four points.
Mackayla Stutsman led Fairfield with 12 points, and Brea Garber had 11.
Lakeland travels to Bethany Christian today.
Central Noble 62, Westview 26In Albion, the Cougars picked up an NECC win over the Warriors.
Central Noble (5-1, 2-1 NECC) blanked Westview 20-0 in the first quarter.
Madi Vice led all scorers with 21 points, Bridgette Gray had 14 and Meghan Keibel added 13.
Erika Miller had a team-high eight points for the Warriors, and Inah Miller and Hallie Mast each added seven.
Central Noble’s next game is at home against West Noble next Friday, and Westview (0-11, 0-5) travels to Fremont Thursday.
West Noble 74, Churubusco 29In Churubusco, the Chargers stayed undefeated in NECC action with a win over the Eagles.
West Noble scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters.
Lilly Mast led West Noble (6-2, 3-0 NECC) with 24 points, followed by Nichelle Phares’ 10 points, Jazmyn Smith nine and Mackensy Mabie and Taytlynn Forrer each with eight. Angela Caldwell added seven, and Erin Shoemaker and Lily Nelson each with dropped in two.
The Chargers host Whitko Tuesday.
Bellmont 50, East Noble 40In Decatur, the Knights (3-7, 1-1 NE8) led 16-10 after the first quarter and extend their lead to 10, 28-18, by halftime.
The Squaws limited East Noble to 12 points in the second half and only three points in the third quarter.
Karly Kirkpatrick led the Knights with 11 points. Avan Beiswanger had 10 points, and Bree Walmsley hit three outside shots for nine points.
East Noble hosts North Side Tuesday.
Boys BasketballLakeland 63, Fremont 55In Fremont, Chris Keil has picked up his first win as a head coach at Lakeland.
Ben Keil led all scorers tonight with a game-high 20 points. Brayden Bontrager ended up with 16 and Bracey Shepherd added nine.
Logan Brace led Fremont with 15, Gabel Pentecost chipped in 11 and Ethan Bock had 10.
The Lakers (1-0, 1-0 NECC) hit six three-pointers to just to by the Eagles (1-2, 1-1) and shot 47% from the field.
Churubusco 79, South Adams 45In Berne, the Eagles quickly took control with a 20-2 first quarter and led 47-15 at halftime en route to their first win of the season.
Landen Jorden finished with a double-double of 27 points and 18 rebounds. Jackson Paul tossed in 21 points and eight assists, and Luke McClure had 14 points and six assists.
The Starfires had three players reach double figures, led by Treyton Shoch, who finished with 18.
