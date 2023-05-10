College Track & Field 4 Trine athletes make All-MIAA
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s four champions from last week’s conference meet received All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors.
The honorees were announced on Tuesday and they include seniors Jake Gladieux, Theodore Samra, Brianna Medcalf and Madelyn Summers from the Thunder.
Gladieux won the men’s 110- and 400-meter hurdles at the MIAA Outdoor Championships, which took place last Thursday and Friday at Olivet College. He was named MIAA Men’s Track Athlete of the Week on Monday for those efforts, and is ranked in the top 15 nationally in NCAA Division III in both hurdle races.
Samra won the men’s shot put, Medcalf won the women’s 800-meter run and Summers, from Kendallville, won the women’s hammer throw.
Also, sophomore Ethan Spahr was named MIAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Monday for what he did in the conference meet. He was second in the triple jump and the javelin with personal bests in both events, 43 feet, 9.25 inches in the triple jump and 168-9 in the javelin. The Osseo, Michigan, native was also sixth in the high jump and seventh in the long jump.
Prep Baseball Warriors win at Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Westview stays undefeated in the Northeast Corner Conference with a 6-2 victory over Churubusco on Thursday.
Micah Miller pitched the first four innings to get the win for the Warriors (13-6, 8-0 NECC). He struck out five. Matty Mortrud pitched the final three innings to get the save.
Mason Wire had three hits for Westview. Jayce Brandenberger had two hits, and Max Engle drove in two runs. Mortrud walked twice and drove in a run.
Wyatt Marks and Ethan Hartsock each had two hits for the Eagles. Hartsock also had a walk. Marks doubled, scored a run and had an RBI.
Prep Softball DeKalb loses at Bellmont
DECATUR — DeKalb lost to Bellmont 6-3 in a Northeast 8 Conference contest on Wednesday.
Braves starter Piper Baker shut out the Barons on one hit over the first six innings. She also had two hits and drove in three runs.
The Braves led 6-0 until the Barons put up three runs in the seventh.
Paige Storck was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Amara Anglin had a triple and drove in two runs.
Anglin also pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Summer Haverstock, who allowed three hits and one earned run in four innings.
In other action Wednesday, Angola’s junior varsity team beat Hamilton’s varsity team 25-15 in five innings.
Girls Prep Tennis Barons, Warriors win
Westview won on its senior day 5-0 over Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble Wednesday while DeKalb won at Prairie Heights 5-0.
In the junior varsity duals, the Warriors defeated the Cougars 5-0 and the Barons won 2-0 over the Panthers.
At Brushy Prairie, Sophie Pfister, Lainy Newbauer and Sydney Shambaugh won the singles matches in straight sets for DeKalb.
The Baron doubles teams of Kennlee Dick and Maddie Hickman, and Evie Pepple and Katelynne Hartsough also won in straight sets.
DeKalb 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Sophie Pfister (D) def. Katie Rheinheimer 6-0, 6-1. 2. Lainy Newbauer (D) def. Ashley Emerlander 6-2, 6-2. 3. Sydney Shambaugh (D) def. Bailey DeLancey 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Maddie Hickman-Kenlee Dick (D) def. Kylee Leland-Sophia Adamski 6-2, 6-3. 2. Evie Pepple-Katelynne Hartsough (D) def. Abby Myers-Sabrina Hinkle 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Prep Golf Barons drop close NE8 match
BLUFFTON — DeKalb lost to Norwell 171-173 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Wednesday at Timber Ridge.
Grant Stuckey was medalist with a 40 to lead the Barons.
Middle School Tennis Indian Springs tops DeKalb
WATERLOO — Indian Springs defeated DeKalb 3-2 in a dual match Tuesday.
Oliver Derrow won a singles match and the doubles team of Henry Post and Parker Vince also won for the Barons.
DeKalb won in junior varsity play 6-5.
Middle School Soccer Barons boys, Leo tie
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb battled Leo to a 2-2 tie to end the regular season Tuesday.
Dawson Cleverly and Christian Johnson had goals, and Grady Hall had an assist for DeKalb.
EN boys win big
East Noble’s boys team beat Riverview 7-1 on Tuesday.
Roman Pita had three goals to lead the Knights. Luca Benedict scored twice, and Nathan Potts and Mateo Salazar each had a goal.
