Prep Gymnastics DeKalb wins invitational
PLYMOUTH — DeKalb posted a season high score of 101.25 and took first place in the Plymouth Invitational Saturday.
The Barons finished more than nine points ahead of the host Pilgrims (92.15) while Lakeland took third (88.95). West Noble was ninth (73.25).
Brielle Carter, competing as an individual for Eastside, was the all-around champion with 35.3. Carter won the floor (9.3), was runner-up in the vault (9.0) and the beam (8.9), and finished third in the bars (8.1).
DeKalb’s Lauren Blythe was second in the all-around at 34.65 and won the beam with a 9.15. She also tied for second in the floor with Dorothy Karris of Plymouth in the floor at 9.15.
Paige Fillenwarth of DeKalb was first in the bars at 8.3 with Blythe second at 8.15.
Tyler DePriest was the top Baron finisher in the vault, taking fourth at 8.7. Myca Miller and Fillenwarth were part of a three-way tie for sixth with Western’s Shelby Conoway at 8.5.
Miller (9.05) and Fillenwarth had a 4-5 finish in the floor for the Barons. Fillenwarth was fourth in the all-around (33.85) and DePriest was seventh (32.2).
Emma Schiffli was eighth in the all-around (31.1) to lead Lakeland. She was fifth in the vault (8.55) and seventh in the bars (7.65).
West Noble’s Rachel Klages was tied for 11th in the vault with 8.3. She also scored 6.45 on the beam and tied for 25th.
In other area action Saturday, East Noble finished third in the Elkhart East-West Invitational.
Plymouth Invitational
Team Scores: 1. DeKalb 101.25, 2. Plymouth 92.15, 3. Lakeland 88.95, 4. Lowell 87.05, 5. Wawasee 84.25, 6. Warsaw 75.95, 7. Western 73.35, 8. West Noble 73.25.
All-Around: 1. Carter (Eastside) 35.3, 2. Blythe (DK) 34.65, 3. Karris (Ply) 34.35, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 33.85, 5. Kuhl (Waw) 32.8, 6. Perry (Northwestern) 32.65, 7. DePriest (DK) 32.2, 8. Schiffli (LL) 31.1, 9. Conoway (Wes) 29.7, 10. Krisher (NW) 29.65.
Vault: 1. Perry (NW) 9.3, 2. Carter (ES) 9.0, 3. Karris (Ply) 8.85, 4. DePriest (DK) 8.7, 5. Schiffli (LL) 8.55, 6. Tie, Miller (DK), Fillenwarth (DK) and Conoway (Wes) 8.5, 9. Everett (Ply) 8.45, 10. Ousley (Waw) 8.35.
Bars: 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.3, 2. Blythe (DK) 8.15, 3. Carter (ES) 8.1, 4. Perry (NW) 7.9, 5. Karris (Ply) 7.85, 6. Kuhl (Waw) 7.75, 7. Schiffli (LL) 7.65, 8. DePriest (DK) 7.45, 9. Miller (DK) 7.35, 10. Hutchinson (Ply) 7.2.
Beam: 1. Blythe (DK) 9.15, 2. Carter (ES) 8.9, 3. Karris (Ply) 8.5, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.05, 5. Kuhl (Waw) 7.9, 6. Krisher (NW) 7.75, 7. Conoway (Wes) 7.6, 8. Ousley (Waw) 7.4, 9. Conrad (NorthWood) 7.3, 10. Armstrong (DK) 7.25
Floor: 1. Carter (ES) 9.3, 2. Tie, Blythe (DK) and Karris (Ply) 9.15, 4. Miller (DK) 9.05, 5. Fillenwarth (DK) 9.0, 6. Tie, Kuhl (Waw) and DePriest (DK) 8.9, 8. Perry (NW0 8.8, 9. Barraza (Low) 8.45, 10. Schiffli (LL) 8.2.
Prep Swimming EN 3rd, Barons 5th in NE8
OSSIAN — Both the East Noble boys and girls teams took third place, and the DeKalb boys and girls were both fifth in the Northeast 8 Conference Swim Meet Saturday at Norwell.
Norwell won both team titles with 361 in the girls meet and 420 in the boys meet.
Owen Chambers of East Noble took the NE8 title in the 500 freestyle in 5:27.18. He also placed second in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.93.
Lilly Budde was a conference champion for DeKalb in the 100 freestyle in a time of 58.86. She took third place in the 50 free at 27.06.
In the girls diving competition, Lily Meyer (311.05) and Megan Stein (270.75) of East Noble finished 2-3. Meagan Kabrich (6:10.25) and Naomi Schroeder (6:21.72) went 3-4 in the 500 freestyle, and Kabrich was fourth in the individual medley (2:39.16). Khloe Pankop was second in the breaststroke in 1:15.34. Paige Anderson was third in the backstroke in 1:07.98 and fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:16.31.
Hunter Cole was third in the 100 freestyle for East Noble’s boys in 54.98. He also tied Huntington North’s Jeff Gross for third in the 50 freestyle (24.95). The Knight quartet of Cole, Nathan Richards, Jack Bolinger and Chambers combined for second place in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:43.82. East Noble’s boys were third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:54.15 with the team of Dyllan Moses, Stone Robinson, Sawyer Shank and Gianni Brown.
Trenton Meyer was fifth for DeKalb’s boys in the individual medley (2:25.27). Keagen Yarian, Krue Nagel, Gibson Dunaway and Danial Mahoney took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.45).
Layla Chautle was fifth for the Baron girls in the breaststroke (1:20.95). Budde, Arabella Rogers, Caleigh Yarian and Chautle combined for fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:17.06.
Northeast 8 Swimming
Girls Team Scores: 1. Norwell 361, 2. Huntington North 203, 3. East Noble 200, 4. Bellmont 162, 5. DeKalb 143, 6. Columbia City 122.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Norwell (Melcher, R. Meredith, Krug, E. Meredith) 2:01.52, 4. East Noble (Anderson, Pankop, David, Wells) 2:07.26, 5. DeKalb (Shipe, Rogers, Yarian, Budde) 2:11.77. Other East Noble — Marzion, Savoie, Schroeder, Artecki, 2:27.22. 200 Freestyle: 1. Page (Nwl) 2:12.79, 4. Anderson (EN) 2:16.31, 7. Chautle (DK) 2:22.07, 9. Schroeder (EN) 2:25.39, 11. Marzion (EN) 2:26.46, 13. Langenschwager (DK) 2:41.47, 15. Perry (DK) 3:00.84. 200 IM: 1. Carpenter (HN) 2:26.79, 4. Kabrich (EN) 2:39.16, 6. Rogers (DK) 2:41.66, 7. Yarian (DK) 2:45.63, 10. Pankop (EN) 2:52.65, 12. David (EN) 2:54.97, 13. Edwards (DK) 2:56.93. 50 Freestyle: 1. Reich (HN) 26.35, 3. Budde (DK) 27.06, 6. Wells (EN) 27.46, 12. Savoie (EN) 30.64, 14. Brayton (EN) 31.62, 16. B. Steckley (DK) 33.75, 17. Niccum (DK) 39.46.
Diving: 1. E. Meredith (Nwl) 312.45, 2. Meyer (EN) 311.05, 3. Stein (EN) 270.75. 100 Butterfly: 1. Krug (Nil) 1:06.52, 8. David (EN) 1:15, 9. Edwards (DK) 1:26.86. 100 Freestyle: 1. Budde (DK) 58.96, 5. Wells (EN) 1:01.01, 8. Marian (DK) 1:03.64, 12. Burke (EN) 1:07.54, 14. Shipe (DK) 1:08.06, 15. Savoie (EN) 1:08.65. 500 Freestyle: 1. Page (Nwl) 6:00.31, 3. Kabrich (EN) 6:10.25, 4. Schroeder (EN) 6:21.72.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (R. Meredith, Ad. Heyerly, Page, Au. Heyerly) 1:51.15, 5. East Noble (Burke, Pankop, David, Kabrich) 2:01.37, 6. DeKalb (Edwards, B. Steckley, Langschwager, Chautle) 2:07.63. Other East Noble — Artecki, Marzion, Schroeder, Savoie, 2:08.85. 100 Backstroke: 1. Carpenter (HN) 1:04.42, 3. Anderson (EN) 1:07.98, 7. Rogers (DK) 1:15.43 8. Rogers (DK) 1:17.38, 9. Burke (EN) 1:17.94, 12. Marzion (EN) 1:19.48, 15. Perry (DK) 1:32.38. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Johnson (CC) 1:14.96, 2. Pankop (EN) 1:15.34, 5. Chautle (DK) 1:20.95, 11. Brayton (EN) 1:29.02, 12. Langschwager (DK) 1:34.23, 14. Niccum (DK) 1:52.32. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Page, Krug, Melcher, E. Meredith) 4:02.02, 4. DeKalb (Budde, Rogers, Marian, Chautle) 4:17.06, 5. East Noble (Wells, Kabrich, Burke, Anderson) 4:19.69.
Boys Team Scores: 1. Norwell 420, 2. Columbia City 202, 3. East Noble 194.5, 4. Huntington North 180.5, 5. DeKalb 129, 6. Bellmont 28.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Norwell (Page, K. Zimmer, Reidenbach, J. Peterson) 1:44.04, 4. East Noble (Richards, Bolinger, Cole, Chambers) 1:53.79, 5. DeKalb (Gillespie, Yarian, Meyer, Dunaway) 2:06.34. Other East Noble — Marzion, Jansen, McNamara, Moses 2:26.67. 200 Freestyle: 1. J. Peterson (Nwl) 1:58.57, 2. Chambers (EN) 2:00.93, 9. Gillespie (DK) 2:11.56, 10. Richardson (DK) 2:15.55, 14. McNamara (EN) 2:54.09. 200 IM: 1. Varga (CC) 2:11.62, 5. Meyer (DK) 2:25.27, 6. Solinger (EN) 2:26.17, 10. Robinson (EN) 2:41.62, 11. Jansen (EN) 2:57.65. 50 Freestyle: 1. Reichenbach (Nwl) 23.21, 3. Tie, Gross (HN) and Cole (EN) 24.95, 6. Mahoney (DK) 27.2, 7. Yarian (DK) 27.6, 9. Moses (EN) 27.92, 11. Shank (EN) 29.28, 15. Stucky (DK) 40.4.
Diving: 1. B. Zimmer (Nwl) 279.6. 100 Butterfly: 1. Page (Nwl) 54.89, 8. Robinson (EN) 1:14.31, 9. Brown (EN) 1:17.8. 100 Freestyle: 1. Reidenbach (Nwl) 51.33, 3. Cole (EN) 54.98, 8. Moses (EN) 1:02.53, 10. Mahoney (DK) 1:06.74, 13. Marzion (EN) 1:12.35, 15. Nagel (DK) 1:14.73, 16. Dunaway (DK) 1:14.9. 500 Freestyle: 1. Chambers (EN) 5:27.18, 7. Meyer (DK) 5:52.98, 8. Richards (EN) 5:57.15, 9. Richardson (DK) 6:08.72, 11. Brown (EN) 6:26.14
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Graft, Anderson, Meredith, K. Zimmer) 1:38.95, 3. East Noble (Moses, Robinson, Shank, Brown) 1:54.15, 4. DeKalb (Yarian, Nagel, Dunaway, Mahoney) 1:56.45. Other East Noble — Walter, McNamara, Marzion, Jansen 2:13.17. 100 Backstroke: 1. Page (Nwl) 57.44, 5. Richards (EN) 1:04.47, 6. Gillespie (DK) 1:07.74, 11. Walter (EN) 1:51.79. 100 Breaststroke — 1. K. Zimmer (Nwl) 1:02.73, 4. Bolinger (EN) 1:08.96, 6. Yarian (DK) 1:17.19, 8. Jansen (EN) 1:21.47, 11. Nagel (DK) 1:38.38, 12. McNamara (EN) 1:55.4. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (S. Peterson, J. Peterson, Reidenbach, Page) 3:37.41, 2. East Noble (Cole, Richardson, Bolinger, Chambers) 3:43.82, 5. DeKalb (Gillespie, Richardson, Mahoney, Meyer) 4:16.17.
Prep Wrestling Chargers 3-2 in Culver Super Dual
CULVER — West Noble ended its regular season Saturday by going 3-2 in the Culver Community Super Dual.
The Chargers defeated Caston (60-18), Flora Carroll (42-39) and host Culver (42-24). West Noble lost to Purdue Polytechnic 54-30 and to Fairhaven 42-33.
Four West Noble wrestlers went 5-0 in the meet: Jasmine Gibson, Fernando Macias, PJ Bradley and Chastin Lang. Seth Pruitt went 3-0 on the day. Mike LeCount and Makayla Withrow both went 4-1.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best performances from the week of Jan. 10.
The Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Kyle Baker for men (136 pins over average), Jennifer Morning for women (92) and Bridget Dunn for youth (150).
MEN: Booster — Matt Englehart 278, 702 series, Ken Henry 276, 715 series, Jeffrey Griffith 270, 736 series, Bill Sample 259, Michael Wallace 259, 717 series, Rob Wilson 255, Kyle Baker 718 series. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Jared Marks 255, 709 series. Friday Morning Trio — Dan Hartleroad, 267, 727 series. Masters & Slaves — Billy Zink 256. Adult-Youth — David Wirges 257.
WOMEN: Moose — Jennifer Moring 213, 596 series, Amy Patrick 202, 558 series. Coffee — Kay Hamman 509 series. Booster — Heather Newman 243, 642 series, Nycole Adcox 211, 569 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 243, 602 series. Masters & Slaves — Nycole Adcox 206, 552 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Hayden Dibble 224, Bridget Dunn 217, 582 series. Adult-Youth — Josh Wirges 225, 612 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.