GARRETT — Hallie McCoy believes she has found the right fit.
The Garrett senior has committed to play softball at Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville, Michigan, where she plans to study business.
Glen Oaks is a two-year school which McCoy feels will give her a good start.
“I’m so excited. I’m glad to get it out of the way and I don’t have to worry about it anymore,” McCoy said. “It was a tough process going to the colleges and picking exactly what I wanted to do.
“I can experience more than just the small community Glen Oaks has, which I am excited about. It’s nice that I get to switch it up after two years.”
She hopes to help the Vikings as a pitcher and a position player. She hopes to compete for the third base job as well as logging some innings.
“She did a workout with us and she swung the bat really well,” Glen Oaks coach Kevin Lewis said. “She can definitely be a force pitching and compete for some spots we have as well.”
McCoy was 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA with 22 strikeouts and seven walks in her sophomore season in 2019, the last one that was played due to COVID. She batted .292 and drove in five runs with two doubles.
“I’ve only been able to play two seasons,” she said. “It really has brought in the teamwork aspect and winning as a team, and not just focusing on myself.”
Glen Oaks draws a lot of players from the surrounding area, which McCoy feels will be a help.
“I’m hoping to fit right in. Most of the girls are from around here. I’m looking forward to starting fresh and building the team up,” she said.
Lewis is more than ready to put his team on the field after his first season at Glen Oaks was called off due to the pandemic.
“We’re new coaches that came into the program last year,” Lewis said. “We came to do a job at Glen Oaks, and that’s to revamp the program and give it a staple of what Glen Oaks softball used to be.
“We’ve done it. We’ve signed 11-12 girls in this class coming in. We signed 18 last year and 15 are on the team right now. We’re just going to keep improving on what we set out to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.