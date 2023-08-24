ANGOLA — With Angola head volleyball coach Lloy Ball set to step down at the end of the 2023 season, his Hornets have a chance to make the four-time Olympian’s eighth and final campaign at the helm a special one.
The Hornets return most of the players from the 2022 team that went 31-1 overall and advanced all the way to the Class 3A regional semifinals before falling in a five-set thriller to Benton Central at Norwell.
That includes standouts like Morgan Gaerte, who has recovered from a knee injury suffered in the Class 3A regional semifinal against Benton Central, as well as Mya Ball, Ava Harris, Maya Harris and Macy Oberlin.
Angola lost Paige Franz, Olivia Thomas and Kady Conrad to graduation.
Coach Ball said this year’s Hornet squad will not be as deep as the 2022 squad with the loss of Franz, Thomas and Conrad.
But Ball said the Hornets will still be strong. “Our top nine players will be as good as any in the state…But the lack of depth will be an issue if young players don’t step up.”
Ball said he is looking forward to a “stress-free, happy environment” in his final season.
“We will win lots of matches,” Ball said. “Hopefully we stay healthy and peak at the right time.”
Here is a brief look at other area prep volleyball teams:
Churubusco
Head coach: Melissa Winters, fourth season
2022 record: 24-9
The Eagles lost just one senior from a team that was runner-up in the NECC to Angola last season and won a Class 2A sectional championship.
Key returning players for Churubusco include senior hitter Ella Boersema, who is committed to Indiana University, senior setter Aryssa George, senior Sydnee Przmielewski, senior Emma Grim and junior Emma Schott.
Key newcomers include junior middle hitter Gabby Orth and junior libero/defensive specialist Grace Lawson.
Winters said the Eagles’ talent should prime them for a deep postseason run in 2023.
“I know I can look down my lineup and rely on any of these girls to get the job done on the court,” Winters said. “It will come down to them trusting each other on the court and coming together as a family to get through these tough matches.”
DeKalb
Head coach: Melissa Pfost, seventh season
2022 record: 15-16
The Barons finished sixth in the Northeast 8 Conference last season and were a Class 4A sectional runners-up.
Key returning players for DeKalb in 2023 include third-year senior opposite hitter Brooklyn Barkhaus, junior setter/opposite hitter Sophia Jackson, junior libero/defensive specialist Kayla Leins, junior middle blocker Olivia Kracium, and senior middle blocker Reagan Nordmann. All were starters for the Barons in 2022.
Key newcomers include junior outside hitter Breann Fordyce and freshman outside hitter Lilly Jackson.
Pfost has high expectations for her Barons in 2023.
“This is a very talented, skilled and versatile team with a lot of volleyball experience under their belts,” Pfost said. “This team competes hard at practice and pushes each other every day — looking forward to the growth (both on and off the court) that will bring to our program by the end of the season.”
East Noble
Head coach: Payton Hunley, first season
2022 record: 6-22
The Knights return 11 letterwinners, including Kinsey Cole, who was a second team All-NE8 selection. Cole led East Noble in aces (32) and digs (397) in 2022. Kylie Anderson was All-NE8 honorable mention. She paced the Knights in assists (263).
Other key returning players for East Noble include Payton Quake, Hailey LaRoy, Jalyn Thompson, Lexie Lalone, Mak Kolvoord, Taylor Eggering, Kylie Walz and Taryn Haines. Quake led the Knights in blocks (73) and Kolvoord was the East Noble leader in kills (146).
The Knights lost Kelsie Strange, Sage Lawrence and Laney Schlichtenmeyer to graduation.
Key newcomers include Isabelle Leffers and Ava Larson.
Hunley said she’s looking forward to seeing her team grow with the game. “We are wanting our returning players to take on leadership positions and encourage a positive team-centered environment,” Hunley added.
Eastside
Head coach: Kent Mitchell, fifth season
2022: 6-22 overall, won first Class 2A sectional match against Central Noble
The Blazers return key players like middle hitter Haley Wies, outside hitter Aly Baker, libero Kailyn Ballentine, defensive specialist Mataya Redinger, middle Leah Ranger, who will be transitioning to the right side, and setter/right side Adelaide Elden.
Eastside lost several key players to graduation, including co-captain Eleanor Neumann, who led the Blazers in kills and was named All-Northeast Corner Conference, Alison Hoffelder, a co-captain and setter who led the team in assists, and Jasmine Dirksen, a libero and third co-captain who was second in digs for the Blazers and put 93% of her serves in play.
Newcomers expected to make an impact include setter and right side hitter Lauren Hickey, who was called up for the sectional tournament in 2022, and outside hitter Addison Moughler, who was called up to the varsity midway through last season. Kiersten Haynes will play middle and the right side, while Jenna Howard will play middle and right-side. Rylan Moughler adds versatility, as she can play any position in the front row.
Mitchell likes his team’s eagerness to learn and work ethic. “Hopefully their hard work pays off in more wins,” he said. “I really like this team and their chemistry.”
Fremont
Head coach: Megan Tolin, first season
2022 record: 10-16, 5-6 NECC
The Eagles are experienced in 2023, with a total of seven returning letterwinners. They lost no seniors to graduation. Key returning players include senior middle blocker/outside hitter Paige Baker, senior defensive specialist Andrea Barry, senior setter/defensive specialist Chloe Hilvers, junior defensive specialist/outside hitter Delaney Bock, junior setter Claire Foulk, junior middle blocker Milania Miller and junior outside hitter Addy Parr.
“We have a lot of athleticism in the gym, and our girls have shown the ability to play multiple positions – which will be an asset for us this year as we try various lineups and combinations,” Tolin said. “We have a ton of potential and expect to have a competitive season.”
Garrett
Head coach: Taylor Smith, third season.
2022 record: 9-20
The Railroaders have much room for improvement, but have the experience to take steps forward with eight returning letterwinners. These include outside hitter Kyana Martinez, middle blocker Kelsey Bergman, setter Rebecca Yarian, defensive specialist/outside hitter Emma LaPato, libero Kennedy Hutton, middle blocker Deleani Hixson, outside hitter Madison Freeze, and right side Sarah DePew.
Garrett lost outside hitter Kinleigh Smith, an All-NECC honorable mention, to graduation.
Key newcomers include right side/defensive specialist Ashlee Vanderbosch and setter/defensive specialist Rilyn Flotow.
Hamilton
Head coach: Jeff Stanner, first season
2022 record: 1-16
The Marines snapped a 70-match losing streak on Sept. 22, 2022 against Canterbury with a 3-2 home win. They return their entire team, including letterwinners like sophomore Tristen Creager, junior Abbi Dager, senior Maddi Dager, senior Alayna Dean, sophomore TeigAnn Freed, junior Taylor Harger, junior Jalynn Hinkley, junior Taryn Kintz, Emalynn Kline, sophomore Marissa Mercer and Maddie Nester.
Newcomers include Abbi Dager, Hinkley and Creager.
“I am excited to get our season started with this great group of student-athletes,” Stanner said. “Our success will rely on our defense, starting with our seasoned senior middle blocker and the defense behind her.”
Lakeland
Head coach: Stephanie Dunkel, fourth season
2022 record: 16-14
The Lakers finished fourth in the NECC a year ago. They return a solid core of letterwinners that includes senior Kaitlyn Keck, senior Clara Rasler, junior Addie Dininny, junior Sarah Smart and junior Cara Schackow.
Lakeland lost a good group of seniors to graduation last season, including outside hitter Peyton Hartsough, middle hitter Faith Riehl, setter Justice Haston and outside hitter Lauren Leu.
Key newcomers for the Lakers include sophomore setter Anna Rasler and senior outside hitter Takya Wallace.
Dunkel said the Lakers have big shoes to fill, but capable players are stepping up to help fill them.
“Our players are dedicated, working hard and it’s going to be fun watching them put it all together,” Dunkel said.
Lakewood Park
Head coach: Karsen Brandt, first season
2022 record: 11-16 overall
Returning letterwinners for the Panthers include Grace Kamleiter, Ellis Golm, Vanessa Crider, Ava Black, Sullivan Nolot and Jereka Banks.
Key newcomers include Amelia Kesterke. Lauren Korte was a key loss to graduation.
“This is going to be such a good season,” Brandt said. “The girls have been putting in so much work…They are finally coming together as one team.”
Prairie Heights
Head coach: Brittany Eash, second season
2022 record: 16-14, 6-4 NECC
The Panthers are off to a 4-2 start (1-1 NECC) so far in 2023. They are led by seniors Riley Coney, Jaelynn Graber, Mackenzie Williams, co-captain and defensive specialist Adilyn Smith, and junior co-captain Emma Allen.
West Noble
Head coach: Kaitlyn Logan, fourth season.
2022 record: 9-21 overall
The Chargers were young last season and have a roster that features four seniors in 2023. Key returning players for West Noble include senior middle hitter Alayna Delong, senior right side Laci Roy and junior outside hitter Jada Nelson.
Key newcomers include freshman libero Darcy Ritchie, freshman outside hitter Izzy Beers and freshman middle hitter Reagan Eash.
Logan is excited about this year’s squad. “The girls have been working so hard in the offseason, and I feel we are a stronger team … I look forward to seeing what this group can accomplish this season.”
Senior leadership will be a strength for the Chargers, Logan added.
Westview
Head coach: Heidi Brohm, ninth season overall
2022 record: 6-24, 3-8 NECC
The Warriors will be young in 2023 after losing five seniors from last year’s team. Key returning letterwinners include senior Mia Bontrager, junior Kylie Yoder and sophomore Bri Kaufman. Kloie Yoder and Maddie Grossman are newcomers expected to make an impact.
Brohm said her team could surprise some in 2023. “Our key players are strong in their game, and will be challenged in their leadership and composure,” Brohm said. “We hope to have a lot of growth this year, not only in skills, but also teamwork.”
Central Noble
Head coach: Brittani Bodey, second season
2022 record: 6-18, 1-10 NECC
The Cougars are out to a 3-2 start so far in 2023. They are led by seniors Isabella Worman, Kelsee Lutz, Ella Zolman, Lydia Replogle, Kyleigh Egolf, Melissa McCoy and Audrianna Kleber.
