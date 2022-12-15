Prep Boys Basketball Eastside tops Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Eastside held off a fourth-quarter Lakewood Park rally for a 44-42 win in Auburn Tuesday.
The Blazers (3-2) led 27-19 after three quarters. Eastside was 9-of-15 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers (2-4) got two threes from senior Mason Posey, four field goals from senior Chandler Hindle and were 9-of-11 at the stripe in the fourth.
Senior Santino Brewer scored 15 points, senior Caeden Moughler had 10, and juniors Brady Lehman and Clayton Minnick had eight points each for the Blazers. Junior Ryder Reed added three.
Hindle led all scorers with 16 points. Posey finished with 14 and senior Logan Parrett added eight for the Panthers. Mason Jolloff and Corbin White had two points each.
Eastside hosts Lakeland Friday. The Panthers are idle until Jan. 3 when they host Montpelier, Ohio.
Fremont wins fourth straight
FORT WAYNE — The Fremont Eagles began the season 5-1 for the second straight season Tuesday night in 66-63 nailbiter against the Wayne Generals (3-1) to give them their first loss of the season
Senior Ethan Bontrager led the Eagles with 25 points and had three rebounds and two assists. Junior Conner Slee added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot.
Wayne had three players in double digits: Chase Barnes (25 pts, 5 rebs), Monte Smith (15 pts, 5 rebs, 2 assts) and Jevon Lewis Jr. (10 pts, 2 rebs).
The Eagles shot 13-for-19 (68.4%) from 3-point range and 22-for-37 (59.5%) from the field. In contrast, Wayne shot 2-for-17 (11.8%) from three and 27-for-62 (43.5%) from the field.
The Generals won the junior varsity game, 47-33.
Warriors hold off Elkhart Christian
EMMA — Despite trailing 11-8 through the first quarter, Westview held off the Eagles over the final three quarters to win 54-44 in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
Brady Yoder led the Warriors (4-2) with 18 points, and Wiley Minix added 12.
Elkhart Christian’s (2-2) Aiden Hibbard led the game with 31 points.
Heights boys shut down Blazers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Prairie Heights’ boys basketball team defeated Eastside 49-28 in a key Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday night.
Isaiah Malone had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Panthers (5-0, 3-0 NECC). Chase Bachelor had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Kamden Leedy had six points and three rebounds for Prairie Heights. Leyton Byler had five points, six steals and three assists. Cade Bachelor chipped in two points and four rebounds.
The Blazers are 2-2 after losing their NECC opener.
West Noble charges away from ‘Busco
LIGONIER — The Chargers opened Northeast Corner Conference play in dominant fashion with a 67-27 win over Churubusco on Saturday.
Bradyn Barth had 27 points and Nevin Phares chipped in 10 for West Noble (5-0, 1-0 NECC). Ayden Zavala had Derek Slone each had seven points, Austin Cripe and Luke Schermerhorn each had six, and Noah Dubea and Zach Huff each had two points.
The Eagles are 1-3, 0-2.
Churubusco won the junior varsity contest 48-44. Trevor Steele had 17 points and McKale Bottles scored 10 for West Noble.
Lakers sink Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Four days removed from a 2-point loss to Fairfield, Lakeland’s boys basketball team got back to its winning ways with a 76-45 victory against Bethany Christian.
Ben Keil and Nate Keil each had 22 points in a game where 10 different Lakers scored.
The team made 12-of-19 three-point shots and made 10-of-11 free throws. Freshman Kyle Hartsough had six points and senior Tommy Curtis grabbed a career-high nine rebounds.
Tyson Chupp had 14 points for the Bruins (1-3).
Lakeland won the junior varsity game 49-30. Anthony Khanchareun had 12 points for the Lakers.
Panthers fall in overtime
EDON, Ohio — Lakewood Park traveled across the state line for a road test, coming up just short in a 41-39 final in overtime to the Edon Bombers.
Mason Jolloff had 11 points and Mason Posey scored 10 for the Panthers.
Hornets drop nonconference tilt
MIDDLEBURY — Last Saturday night, the Northridge Raiders (5-0 overall) led Angola 18-5 after one quarter and pretty much maintained the advantage the rest of the way for 56-44 victory.
Nolan Bales had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals for Northridge. Kam Radeker and Alex Ellenson each added 11 points. Angola is now 1-5.
DeKalb to host tournament
WATERLOO — DeKalb will host the Baron Shootout involving both varsity and junior varsity teams Thursday, Dec. 22.
The varsity tournament will begin at 10 a.m. with the Barons battling Lakeland. Tipton, led by former DeKalb coach Cliff Hawkins, will meet Jay County in the second game at noon.
The consolation game will be at 6 p.m. with the final at 8.
The junior varsity tournament will start at 10 a.m. in the auxiliary gym with Tipton facing Jay County. DeKalb will play Woodlan at noon.
The JV consolation will be played at 2 p.m. in the auxiliary gym, and the JV title game will start at 2 p.m. in the main gym.
Admission will be $6 per session or $10 for the entire day. Gold passes, season passes and student passes will not be honored for this event.
Prep Girls Basketball Kelham breaks Garrett girls scoring record
CHURUBUSCO — Garrett senior Bailey Kelham put her name in the history books Tuesday night, scoring 30 points in a 62-40 Northeast Corner Conference victory against Churubusco.
The performance made Kelham the all-time leading scorer in Garrett girls basketball history at 1,437 points, passing Class of 2014 graduate Brandi Dawson’s 1,432.
Kelham added 12 rebounds, three steals and an assist in the win, and seniors Aida Haynes (11 pts, 1 reb, 2 assts, 4 stls) and Maddy Schenkel (10 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assts) also scored in double figures for the Railroaders (4-6, 3-2 NECC).
For the Eagles (2-9, 0-5 NECC), sophomore Brooklyn Sinclair led with 18 points, adding a rebound, an assist and two steals.
Last Saturday, the Railroaders lost at Norwell 66-23.
Blazer girls roll past Panthers
AUBURN — Eastside shut out host Lakewood Park in the first quarter and just three points in third quarter on the way to a 42-18 win at Auburn Tuesday.
Sophomore Sydnee Kessler led the Blazers (9-2) with 14 points. Sophomore Lily Kreischer picked up eight points. Sophomore Paige Traxler and senior Grace Kreischer had seven points each.
The Blazers led 15-0 after the first. After their tough start, the Panthers outscored Eastside 10-4 in the second. The Blazers held an 11-3 advantage in the third and a 12-5 edge in the fourth.
Sophomore Ava McGrade led Lakewood Park (4-7) with eight points. Juniors Jade Carnahan and Grace Kamleiter had five points each.
Aly Baker, Kaylie Hertig and Haley Wies had two points each for the Blazers.
Lakewood Park visits Hamilton tonight. Eastside visits Lakeland Saturday.
Barons down Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb took a 51-26 win from Prairie Heights Tuesday.
The Barons (6-6) got 20 points from Ashley Cox and 19 from Lillie Cone. The two had seven and five steals, respectively.
DeKalb led 22-14 at halftime and 32-20 after three quarters before outscoring the Panthers 19-6 in the final stanza.
The Barons won the junior varsity game 46-17. Bree Fordyce had 17 points, Scout Warner scored 11 and Sienna Abbott chipped in with seven for DeKalb.
Chargers lose to Wildcats
LIGONIER — In a nonconference game Tuesday night, despite West Noble outscoring Whitko 26-15 in the second and third quarters, it was not enough as the Wildcats led by 12 after the first and outscored the Chargers by six in the fourth for a 49-42 win.
West Noble senior Mackensy Mabie scored 22 points to lead the game, adding three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
Other scorers for the Chargers (1-9 overall) were junior Alexia Mast (9 pts, 3 rebs, 5 assts, 4 stls), junior Alayna DeLong (7 pts, 12 rebs, 2 blks), freshman Kayle Jordan (2 pts, 8 rebs) and junior Chloe Sprague (2 pts, 4 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl).
Wildcats sophomore Braisha Harrison led the Wildcats (5-5) with 17 points, and junior Kloe Krieg had 16.
Fremont routed by Fairfield
FREMONT — The Fairfield Falcons won their sixth straight game Tuesday night, holding Fremont to just 6-for-20 (30%) from the field for a 54-17 Northeast Corner Conference victory.
The Falcons (11-1 overall, 5-0 NECC) went on a 31-2 run at one point during the game and led 26-3 at halftime. Fairfield’s Brea Garber (15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists) and Kaylee Dillon (11 pts, 2 rebs, 1 block) led the game in scoring.
The Eagles (3-7, 1-3 NECC) were led by sophomore Addy Parr (6 pts, 1 reb), senior Natalie Gochenour (6 pts, 5 rebs) and sophomore Brayleigh Moss (5 pts, 4 rebs). Junior Mckenzie Parnin added five rebounds for Fremont.
In other area action Tuesday, East Noble (3-8 overall) lost to Snider (10-3) 67-37.
Prep Wrestling Hornets win on senior night
ANGOLA — The Angola boys wrestling team won 67-12 against Woodlan in a nonconference dual on senior night Tuesday.
With the victory, the Hornets improved to 15-3 overall in dual matches.
In other area action Tuesday, Fairfield won a home dual against Westview, 70-0.
EN 6-1, Barons 4-3 in NE8 duals
HUNTINGTON — East Noble went 6-1 and DeKalb went 4-3 in the Northeast 8 Conference duals Friday and Saturday.
The Knights defeated DeKalb (34-31), New Haven (47-27), Bellmont (38-37 on criteria), Columbia City (42-37), Huntington North (54-30) and Leo (46-33). The lost only to Norwell (42-25).
DeKalb’s wins were over New Haven (56-24), Leo (48-30), Huntington North (49-30) and Norwell (39-37).
Along with the loss to East Noble, the Barons were defeated by Bellmont (46-33) and Columbia City (44-34).
For East Noble, Blake Bylerley had six wins, five of them by pin. Kealan Fuller also won six, three by pin.
Ameer Ahmed had five wins, three by pin. Cody Biddle won five times with two pins. Rylee Biddle and Alex Sprague each won four times with two pins.
Mason Chase was a perfect 7-0 for DeKalb with six pins. Graham Blythe had a 7-0 day with five pins. Braylon Meyer was also 7-0 and won by fall three times.
Drew Waldon won six times by pin. Jadon Teague had six wins, five by fall. Elijah Knepper had six victories, two by pin. Dominic Dunn had four pins among his five victories. James Hartleroad pinned two opponents and had four wins.
Prep Swimming Northrop tops Baron teams
FORT WAYNE — Northrop’s boys and girls teams defeated DeKalb in dual competition Tuesday.
The Bruins won the girls meet 95-50 and the boys meet 65-50.
Layla Chautle won the 50 freestyle and Fionna Edwards took the butterfly for the DeKalb girls. Arabella Rogers was first in the backstroke.
Keagen Yarian won the 50 freestyle and the backstroke and Trenton Meyer won the individual medley and 100 freestyle for the Baron boys. Alex Stuckey was first in the breaststroke and Gavin Richardson won the butterfly.
Eastside’s Maddy Rohm, competing individually, was fastest in the 50 freestyle. Teammate Chloe Buss had the top time in the 100 freestyle.
Northrop girls 95, DeKalb 50
200 Medley Relay: 1. Northrop (O. Boner, Gilardo, McEachern, Toledo) 2:16.26, 2. DeKalb (Rogers, Chautle, Edwards, Shipe) 2:16.45. Eastside (Millay, Buss, Rohm, Willibey) 2:38.78. 200 Freestyle: 1. S. Boner (Nrp) 2:36.59, 3. Shipe (DK) 2:45.55, 4. Marzolf (DK) 3:17.38. Eastside — Millay 3:13.18. 200 IM: 1. McEachern (Nrp) 2:44.15, 2. Edwards (DK) 2:49, 3. Rogers (DK) 2:49.74. 50 Freestyle: 1. Chautle (DK) 29.04, 5. Gentis (DK) 44.83. Eastside — Rohm 28.3.
100 Butterfly: 1. Edwards (DK) 1:20.47. 100 Freestyle: 1. Gilardo (Nrp) 1:05.68, 4. Marzolf (DK) 1:28.93, 5. Gentis (DK) 1:42.73. Eastside — Buss 1:01.62. 500 Freestyle: 1. Beber (Nrp) 6:59.9, 2. Shipe (DK) 7:08.51. Eastside — Willibey 7:45.81, Millay 8:30.84.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Northrop (Gilardo, Vogts, S. Boner, Toledo) 2:03.41, 2. DeKalb (Chautle, Shipe, Edwards, Rogers) 2:04.4. 100 Backstroke: 1. Rogers (DK) 1:17.91. Eastside — Willibey 1:43.44. 100 Breaststroke: 1. McEachern (Nrp) 1:21.5, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:21.54. Eastside — Buss 1:26.72, Rohm 1:35.99. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Northrop (Gernhardt, O. Boner, S. Boner, McEachern) 4:52.37
Northrop boys 65, DeKalb 50
200 Medley Relay: 1. Northrop (Purnell, Clark, Hansen, Schill) 2:00.62, 2. DeKalb (Richardson, Stuckey, Meyer, Yarian) 2:13.87. 200 Freestyle: 1. Purnell (Nrp) 2:04.29, 2. Richardson (DK) 2:17.89. 200 IM: 1. Meyer (DK) 2:22.16. 50 Freestyle: 1. Yarian (DK) 26.85. Eastside — Buss 28.48.
100 Butterfly: 1. Richardson (DK) 1:11.05. 100 Freestyle: 1. Meyer (DK) 58.43, 4. Stuckey (DK) 1:18.83. Eastside — Buss 1:07.59.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Northrop (Purnell, Clark, Schill, Hansen) 1:46.44, 2. DeKalb (Richardson, Stuckey, Yarian, Meyer) 1:59.89. 100 Backstroke: 1. Yarian (DK) 1:26.63. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Stuckey (DK) 1:47.47. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Northrop (Wilson, Guerrero, Mon, Schill) 5:33.2.
Middle School Girls Basketball Knight 8th graders stay unbeaten
KENDALLVILLE — In a rematch of last year’s Northeast 8 Conference’s seventh grade championship, the East Noble eighth graders defeated previously unbeaten Norwell, 47-34, to remain unbeaten themselves and improve to 10-0 Tuesday night.
Norwell struck first, garnering an early 3-0 lead. EN bounced back and closed the opening stanza with an 11-7 lead, then stretched their advantage to 10 points, 22-12, at the end of the first half.
Norwell grabbed the first eight points of the second half, cutting EN’s lead to just two points. The Knights regrouped and righted the ship by pushing the margin back up to eight points, and headed to the final period up 33-25.
A fourteen-point fourth quarter closed things out for East Noble and cemented a 47-34 victory.
East Noble was led in scoring by Rian David’s 21 points and Averi Amstutz tallied 18.
