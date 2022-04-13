AUBURN — DeKalb, Garrett and Canterbury took advantage of one of the nicest days in a while Tuesday and had a good round of golf to open the new season.
The Barons were solid with five scores 45 and under, and took the win with a score of 165 to 184 for Garrett and 202 for Canterbury at Bridgewater.
“It’s the best weather we’ve played in so far,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “We’ve improved what we did in our practices the last few days. I’m very happy with where we’re at.”
The Barons had to overcome a 38 by Garrett freshman Carter Demske, who edged DeKalb’s Grant Stuckey by a stroke for medalist honors.
“For the first round of the year, it’s nice to get one in the books and get things going,” Garrett coach Dave Demske said. “We had good weather and some pretty good scores for our guys compared to where they’re at. We’re a work in progress. Overall a lot of positives.”
Kyle Toyias of DeKalb was just one stroke behind the top two with a 40. Gavin Morr shot a 42, Grant McAfee a 44 and Bo Potter a 45.
Logan Borns was next best for the Railroaders with a 45. Other Garrett scores were Thomas Loeffler 47, Isaac Wright 54 and Jacob Borns 56.
Lucas Austin shot a 48 and Logan Grabowski had a 50 to lead Canterbury.
DeKalb prevailed in the junior varsity match 195-274 over Garrett. Canterbury did not have a junior varsity team.
Carter Valencic of DeKalb was the JV medalist with a 44 and Grant Fetter shot a 45. Jackson Barth and Adam Snyder both shot 53s, and Aidan McAninch had a 57.
Blake Sheets led Garrett’s junior varsity with a 64. Other Railroader reserve scores were Dylan DeKoninck 69, Sully Warfield 70 and Riley Creager 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.