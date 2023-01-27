High Schools DeKalb announces schedule changes
DeKalb had a couple of schedule changes due to the inclement winter weather.
The Barons’ home meet with South Adams and Eastside scheduled for Thursday was canceled and will not be made up.
DeKalb’s postponed home gymnastics meet with Homestead and Eastside’s Brielle Carter will be made up on Feb. 22 at the Classic City Center, starting at 6:30 p.m.
LPC boys basketball game moved to Monday night
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian’s home boys basketball games with Woodlan scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to the inclement weather.
The varsity game was moved to Monday. It will follow a C team game, which will start at 6 p.m.
College Wrestling Trine men drop close dual
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s wrestling team lost to Albion 21-17 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual on Thursday night.
Shaun Pratt got a pin for the Thunder at 125 pounds. Angola’s Jett Boots (141) and Fremont’s Isaac Hawkins (149) both won decisions for Trine.
One women’s match took place, Trine’s Riley Morrison was pinned in 54 seconds by Briton Gabby Motz in a 109-pound match.
Albion 21, Trine men 17
125 — Shaun Pratt (TU) pinned Cade Odrobina, 2:27. 133 — Austin Matheney (Alb) dec. Joseph Langeman 10-8 (OT). 141 — Jett Boots (TU) dec. Aidan Bernard 7-1. 149 — Isaac Hawkins (TU) dec. Max Honiss 8-6. 157 — Philip Burney (TU) tech. fall Jimmy Buurma 17-0, 4:15. 165 — Thomas Potter (Alb) dec. Ethan Nash 1-05. 174 — Jack Smith (Alb) dec. Trey Tobias 6-1. 184 — Owen McDaniel (Alb) dec. Andrew Williamson 9-3. 197 — Bode Brown (Alb) dec. Mason Custer 6-2. 285 — CJ Krum (Alb) pinned Kyler Bills, 1:40.
Prep Boys Basketball PH’s Malone named IBCA district player of the week
Prairie Heights senior forward Isaiah Malone was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Boys Player of the Week in District 1 for last week’s efforts.
Malone had a triple-double in the Panthers’ 84-58 home victory over South Bend Career Academy with 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
Over two games last week, Malone totaled 48 points, 28 rebounds, 13 blocks, two assists and one steal. He shot 63% from the floor (17-27) and made 4-of-6 three-point shots.
Prep Girls Basketball Barons defeated at Snider
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb lost to Snider 58-33 Tuesday.
The Panthers jumped to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and were up 35-13 at the half.
Lillie Cone scored 11 points to lead the Barons (12-9). Delaney Cox added six. Lexi Long had eight rebounds.
College Basketball Trine men win at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team defeated Adrian 76-64 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday night at the Merillat Center.
Junior forward Emmanuel Megnanglo had arguably the best game of his Thunder career with 25 points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots, three steals and two assists. He made 9-of-10 shots from the field and made 6-of-7 free throws.
Connor Jones had 15 points and a collegiate career-high nine assists for Trine. The Thunder (16-2, 6-1 MIAA) shot 54% from the field (27-50) and made 18-of-22 free throws.
Brent Cox had 12 points and Grant Pahl came off the bench to score 11 for Trine.
De’Ovion Price had 22 points for the Bulldogs (5-13, 2-5).
Middle School Basketball EN 8th grade girls win conference tourney opener
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Crestview 42-7 in a first-round game of their conference tournament Monday.
The Knights (19-0) jumped out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter.
Ellison Will led East Noble with 12 points. Rian David had nine points, Shaye Ritchie scored seven and Averi Amstutz added six points. The rest of Knights who played scored at least two points.
EN will host Riverview in a semifinal game Saturday at around 11:30 a.m.
Middle School Wrestling EN goes 4-0 in super dual
WATERLOO — East Noble Middle School’s wrestling team went 4-0 in the DeKalb Super Dual on Saturday.
The Knights defeated Churubusco 76-19, Angola 55-31, Central Noble 50-39 and the host Barons 46-42.
EN had five undefeated wrestlers on the day: Griffin Kline, Kody Fuller, Levin Schlichtenmyer, Gunner Smithson and Easton Kline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.