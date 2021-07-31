TOKYO — Former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff was unable to reach the finals of the women's discus competion at the Summer Olympic Games Friday.
Dincoff finished 27th in the field with a top throw of 56.22 meters at Olympic Stadium.
The qualifying standard for the finals was 64 meters. Only two competitors reached that mark. The next best performances were added to create a field of 12 for Monday's finals.
Dincoff threw 55.1 meters on her first attempt, then scratched on her second. Her best throw came on her third and final effort in Group A. The Group B competitors followed.
Valarie Allman, who won the U.S. Olympic Trials discus competition, is the Olympic leader after the qualifying round at 66.42 meters. Kamalpreet Kaur of India is second after throwing exactly 64 meters to reach the qualifying standard.
Sandra Perkovic of Croatia is third at 63.75, just ahead of Kristin Pudenz of Germany at 63.73.
The other American entrant, Kelsey Card, finished just behind Dincoff in 28th at 56.04.
The rest of the field for the finals includes Daisy Osakue of Italy (63.66), Marike Steinacker of Germany (63.22), Yaime Perez of Cuba (63.18), Lilliana Ca of Portugal (62.85), Yang Chen of China (62.72), Claudine Vita of Germany (62.46), Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica (62.27) and Izabela Da Silva of Brazil (61.52).
The finalists all get three attempts. The top eight will then get three additional attempts. Distances in the trials do not count in the finals.
The finals will be held at Olympic Stadium at 6 a.m. Monday.
