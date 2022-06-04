BLOOMINGTON — The 48th annual IHSAA Girls Track & Field State Finals were well-represented by KPC Media North Zone area athletes, with 16 girls in total competing across nine events at Indiana University Friday.
While none of them landed on the podium, there were personal records met, school records matched and two top-10 finishes recorded.
Angola sophomore Morgan Gaerte received the first top-10 finish locally, placing in a four-way tie for 10th, clearing a height of 5 feet, 4 inches, one inch short of a personal record.
“I feel pretty good with my jump,” Gaerte said. “A lot of the girls here were upperclassmen and have had a lot of experience here, but I’m just super proud to be here and I wasn’t too upset when I got out because I still have two years left and I know I can get to a higher level.”
Garrett senior Nataley Armstrong was the other athlete from the area to place 10th, as she ran the 400-meter dash in a career and school record time of 58.03 seconds, beating the previous record of 58.22 she had just set a week earlier at the Marion Regional.
“The competition was obviously amazing,” Armstrong said. “I was one spot off from the podium so I’m a little disappointed, but I’m trying to be proud because obviously it was my best time and I know I gave it my all since my legs were giving out at the end.”
It was Armstrong’s second straight year competing at state, to which she credited the experience to having less nerves this time around.
“Last year, I was ranked second to last, so there wasn’t a whole lot of pressure,” Armstrong said. “The field definitely wasn’t as stacked as it was this year, so it was just good preparation for when it really counted. It was my last time competing for Garrett, so I’m just glad I got to do it on the biggest stage.”
The next best finish of the day was DeKalb junior Lydia Bennett, who placed 11th in the 1,600 after clocking a time of 5 minutes, 8.91 seconds.
Churubusco had the most representation of the area schools, with senior Brelle Shearer having the best finish of the day for the Eagles, placing 13th in the pole vault at 11 feet to conclude her high school career.
“I felt like I actually jumped pretty good today,” Shearer said. “I switched through poles easily and they were all going through. I wish I would have went farther. Our school record is 11-6 and that was my goal today. But on my last attempt, I switched to a pole I’ve never been on to see if I could maybe get it over, but I couldn’t clear through.”
Despite failing to match or break the school record, ending her career at the state finals was a dream come true for Shearer.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted my face on the wall by making it to the state meet in pole vault,” Shearer said.
Other competitors for Churubusco were the 4-by-400 relay team of Shearer, junior Madison Hosted, senior Cara DeBolt and sophomore Ella Boersema, who finished 20th and tied its school record of 4:08.25 set in the Northrop Sectional; senior Hannah Boersema, who finished 26th in the shot put at 34-9.5, and senior Bree Fulkerson, who competed in the discus but was unable to record a distance after fouling on all three attempts.
“Our program is built on hard work,” Eagles coach Zach Dock said. “We still had our alternates here at the state meet because they believe in the cause and believe in what we’re doing. We’re just happy that we had so many kids down here to experience and compete at a super high level.
“Our seniors have really elevated our program to where it’s at and we’re going to miss them, but hopefully we can reload them and keep building on that in the future and see what we can do in years to come. It was a good way to top off a really good season.”
Central Noble was represented by sophomore Ella Zolman in two events as she ran both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She finished 23rd in the 100 at 12.61 seconds and 17th in the 200 at 25.97 seconds.
“I believe I was put in the fastest heat of the 100, so it was a little shocking, especially from my area when I was usually the fastest. I felt I could have pushed myself a little harder,” Zolman said. “But it was fun and I hope to be here the next two years.”
Angola’s 4x800 relay team of Bella Underwood-Sanders, Karleigh Gillen, Jordan Davenport and junior Gracynn Hinkley was 20th overall, running a time of 10:00.07.
East Noble freshman Addison Lindsey was the lone representative for the Knights on Friday. She finished the 3,200 in 11:20.93 to place 22nd overall.
“I didn’t get a PR tonight, which I knew that I probably wouldn’t get with all the jostling around,” Lindsey said. “I got spiked on one of the laps and people were constantly trying to pass me, which I’ve never had in a race before. When I was talking to people after the race, a lot of them were seniors and juniors and thought it was so cool that I made it here as a freshman, so I was just glad to be here and I’m looking forward to the next three years that I have in track to improve each year.
“I just want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, because without Him and my faith, I wouldn’t be here,” Lindsey added. “I’m just blessed to say that I’ve overcome so many injuries, and the days that I haven’t been feeling good, I go out there and run my best and I’m just so thankful for that.”
Lakeland senior Brooklynn Rettig cleared the opening height of 5 feet in the high jump, but was unable to progress any further, placing 25th.
