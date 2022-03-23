Four DeKalb players and two from East Noble received recognition on the All-Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Connor Penrod represented DeKalb on the first team. Alex Leslie was a second-team choice. Brantley Hickman and Caden Pettis were given honorable mention for the Barons.
East Noble had two players voted to the second team, Spencer Denton and Chris Hood.
Conference champion Norwell, Leo, New Haven and Columbia City led the first-team with two selections each.
D.J. Allen of Leo and Luke McBride of Norwell made the first team for the third straight year. Andrew Hedrick of Columbia City, Zach Hubbart of Huntington North and Jakar Williams of New Haven were repeat first-teamers from last year.
All-NE8 Boys Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Leo — D.J. Allen, 6-7 Sr.; Caedmon Bontrager, 6-7 Sr. Norwell — Lleyton Bailey, 5-10 Jr.; Luke McBride, 6-2 Jr. Columbia City — Mason Baker 6-2 Sr.; Andrew Hedrick, 6-0 Jr. New Haven — Darrion Brooks, 6-4 Jr.; Jakar Williams, 6-5 Sr. Huntington North — Zach Hubbart, 5-10 Sr. DeKalb — Connor Penrod, 6-6 Sr.
SECOND TEAM
East Noble — Spencer Denton, 6-3 Sr.; Chris Hood. 6-9 Sr. Norwell — Luke Graft, 6-1, Jr.; Jake Parker, 6-3, Jr. Leo — Brody Hiteshew, 6-2, Sr. Huntington North — Will Hotchkiss, 6-2, Sr. DeKalb — Alex Leslie, 6-0 Jr. Bellmont — Jack Scheumann, 6-1 So.; John Ulman, 6-0 Sr.; Isaiah Wellman, 5-10, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Norwell — Brody Bolyn, 6-3 Jr. Columbia City — Alex Hedrick, 6-2 Sr.; Seth Mills, 6-1 Sr. DeKalb — Brantley Hickman, 5-10 Sr.; Caden Pettis, 6-1, So. Huntington North — Cam McCarver, 5-11 Sr.; Austin Oswalt, 5-11 Sr. Leo — Xavier Middleton, 6-2, Sr.
