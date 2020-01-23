GARRETT — Points were tough to come by in Wednesday’s showdown between wrestling teams ranked in the top five in Class 2A.
The Garrett Railroaders, ranked second in the Jan. 8 IndianaMat.com poll, celebrated senior night with a 34-18 win over the Columbia City Eagles, ranked fourth.
Many of those wrestlers could meet again a week from Saturday in the Carroll Sectional, with Wednesday’s victories having the potential to go a long way toward sectional seeding.
Garrett ended the regular season at 17-3 in dual meets. Columbia City is 18-5 in all matches.
“It’s always a good dual meet with Columbia City; it’s been that way for years,” said Garrett assistant coach Mike Poppe, filling in for head coach Nick Kraus, who had to leave immediately after the match ended for an undisclosed reason.
“They’re really tough, they’re really well coached. We knew it was going to be close, and we knew points would be at a premium,” Poppe said. “We’re proud of our guys. It was a big win.”
There were just two pins on the night, and both went the Railroaders’ way.
Chandler Shearer (126 pounds) pinned the Eagles’ Isaiah Litherland in 3 minutes, 2 seconds. That gave Garrett a 22-7 lead.
Later, Mason Custer (160) pinned Columbia City’s Gavin Hyser in 4:39, clinching the match for the Railroaders.
After the Eagles’ Alton Mullinax (182) won the initial match by 21-7 major decision, Garrett’s Seth VanWagner (195) answered with a major decision of his own, beating Columbia City’s Sebastian Rose 12-0.
Cole Bergman (220), Nolan Hathaway (285), Hayden Brady (106) and Colton Weimer (113) added wins by decision, giving Garrett a 16-4 lead.
The Eagles’ Austin Dunnock defeated Garrett’s Keegan McComb (120) by 10-4 decision before Shearer’s pin.
The teams traded decisions after that, with the Eagles’ Jarrett Forrester (132) beating Garrett’s Kane McCormack 3-2 and Garrett’s Braydon Baker (138) emerging a 5-3 winner over Hunter Maggard.
Columbia City’s Ryan Sheets (145) was a 17-1 technical fall winner over Tim DePew, and Carter Wireman’s 7-5 overtime win over Garrett’s Kolin Cope at 152 pounds closed the gap to 25-18.
Following Custer’s decisive win, Garrett’s Clayton Fielden (170) ended the night with a 7-4 win over Jackson Pettigrew. Before the 160-pound match, Columbia City made a lineup change, flipping Pettigrew up one weight class to face Fielden.
From top to bottom, Poppe said the coaching staff was pleased with how the Railroader wrestlers performed.
“I was really proud of Tim DePew at 145, a freshman, wrestling a really tough senior,” Poppe said. “The fact that he didn’t get pinned and kept battling shows the improvement he’s made. If this was at the beginning of the year, the result may have been a little bit different.
“We were impressed with Cole Bergman and Nolan Hathaway for very nice wins against stout competition,” he added. “Seth VanWagner looked good. Brayden Baker wrestled extremely well and battled hard. Chandler Shearer made one little mistake, but as a senior, he recovered and got the pin.
“Our lightweights, Hayden Brady and Colton Weimer, wrestled tough,” Poppe said. “We were very happy that Clayton got the match with Pettigrew. Pettigrew’s really tough, a two-time state qualifier. We’re very proud of the way Clayton wrestled the match.”
Garrett competes in the Northeast Corner Conference meet at West Noble Saturday.
