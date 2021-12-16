DECATUR — Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot has called his team special.
Whether the Railroaders are special or not, their win at Bellmont Thursday night was.
The Braves led by five early in the fourth quarter, and still came back and took the lead after a quick eight-point run by the Big Train.
That’s when Bailey Kelham snagged a rebound, and fired a court-length pass to Morgan Ostrowski for the go-ahead basket with 2:51 left.
Kelham then added a three for a four-point lead, and swished two free throws with Bellmont forced to foul at the end, finishing her game-high 20-point effort and lifting the Railroaders to a 50-46 win.
“You can practice those types of things but it’s never the same as a game, and we’ve not had that game yet,” Lapadot said.
“Like I told them in the locker room, most teams lose this game and learn from it. We were able to win it, and still learn a lot about ourselves, our toughness.”
Taylor Gerke added 11 for Garrett (10-1) which won its eighth in a row. Ostrowski had nine points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Faith Owen hit three threes for nine.
Kenzie Fuelling scored 17 for Bellmont (8-4) and frustrated the Railroaders with her drives to the basket. Sydney Keane added 13 for the Braves, who had their five-game win streak stopped.
Garrett trailed 7-2 early, but kept the Braves without a field goal for 7 1/2 minutes. The Railroaders made a 13-0 run in the interim to lead 24-14, only to have Bellmont cut that margin in half by intermission.
The Railroaders were getting a taste of their own medicine, going more than eight minutes without.a basket as Bellmont took a 38-35 lead after three, and then scored to start the final stanza.
“We came back in the first half to make a nice run, then we made some bad decisions to end the half,” said Lapadot. “(Bellmont) made some nice plays in the third quarter.
“We fought through it. To still be able to come out on top says a lot. Then we get to 50. That’s been our magic number for 27 years. If we get to 50, nobody should beat us.”
Three quick shots got the Railroaders rolling. Owen and Kelham hit threes, and Gerke hit a jumper for an 8-0 in just over a minute. Fuelling answered on an offensive rebound and then a steal and layup, giving the Braves their final lead at 44-43.
The Braves had only two team fouls when Garrett went back ahead, and had to use up the better part of the final 1 1/2 minutes using up their fouls to get the Railroaders at the line.
“Everybody’s going to say ‘Oh man.’ No. I’m proud of them,” Lapadot said. “Bellmont was 8-3, they’re a good basketball team at home, and we take their best shot, and we win.”
Bellmont took the junior varsity game 29-22. Kelsey Bergman led Garrett with eight points and Aida Haynes added seven.
