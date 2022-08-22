Prep Cross Country Fremont girls finish 9th in Small School Invitational
SHELBYVILLE — Fremont’s girls team finished ninth out of 51 schools participating in the Southwestern Small School Invitational Saturday at the Blue River Cross Country Course.
Hallie Shrewsburg finished 16th out of 182 runners to lead the Eagles, and Natalie Gochenour was 20th. They both ran their best times of the season so far and received ribbons for finishing in the top 30.
Aliya Rayl and Alaska Gochenour also ran season PRs for Fremont in its third meet of the season.
The Eagle boys did not post a team score with only four guys eligible and healthy to run. Freshman Shaun Fansler led Fremont in 74th place out of 282 runners and ran a season PR.
Jorden Fisher and Michael Fisher also ran season-best times for the Eagles.
Westview’s Warrener-Mast team takes 3rd in ECA’s Hokum Karem
ELKHART — The Westview duo of Annagail Warrener and Kiana Mast placed third in the girls’ varsity race of the Elkhart Christian Academy Hokum Karem Saturday in a time of 38 minutes, 53 seconds.
The team of Gwen Owsley and Addy Rainsberger placed seventh for the Warriors in 40:25.
Boys Prep Tennis Prairie Heights’ Byler, Bachelor defeat Elkhart at Goshen
GOSHEN — Prairie Heights seniors Leyton Byler and Chase Bachelor earned singles victories over their Elkhart opponents Saturday at the Goshen Round Robin.
Byler defeated Lion sophomore Brady Kelly at No. 1 singles 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. Bachelor won at No. 2 singles over sophomore Ben Miller 6-3, 6-2.
The Panthers lost to Elkhart 3-2 and lost 5-0 to both Jimtown and the host RedHawks.
Goshen Round Robin
Elkhart 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Brady Kelly 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. 2. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Ben Miller 6-3, 6-2. 3. Elkhart won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Gianni Lucchese-Ethan Leazenby (E) def. Braeden Morr-Landry Keipper 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaden Kennedy-Gavin Sommer (E) def. Keegan German-Spencer Zook 6-0, 6-0.
Goshen 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Moses Sawatzky (G) def. Leyton Byler 7-5, 6-2. 2. Tyler Scott (G) def. Chase Bachelor 6-1, 6-1. 3. Goshen won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Myles McLaughlin-Kyan Miller (G) def. Keegan German-Landry Keipper 6-0, 6-0. 2. Ian Saner-Braxten Sheets (G) def. Braeden Morr-Spencer Zook 6-0, 6-1.
Jimtown 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Beau Kaler (J) def. Leyton Byler 3-6, 6-3, 10-8. 2. Dylan Cook (J) def. Chase Bachelor 6-1, 6-2. 3. Jimtown won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Gaege Wachs-Dalton Cook (J) def. Keegan German-Landry Keipper 6-1, 6-0. 2. Caleb Koets-Casen Campbell (J) def. Braeden Morr-Spencer Zook 6-1, 6-1.
Prep Volleyball Churubusco leads area teams in WN Invite with fifth-place finish
LIGONIER — Churubusco led area teams in the West Noble Invitational Saturday with a fifth-place finish.
The Eagles went 2-2 on the day, defeating East Noble in pool play and defeating the host Chargers in the fifth-place match. Churubusco lost in pool play to Northridge and Leo.
West Noble and the Knights both went 1-3 in the tournament. Lakewood Park lost all four of its matches.
Heritage won the invitational, defeating Leo in the championship match.
Prep Boys Soccer Chargers lose to Marian
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Mishawaka Marian 9-0 in a non-conference match Saturday night.
Youth Soccer Prairie Heights-based Northeast Indiana league starts on Sunday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — In its 21st year, the Northeast Indiana Soccer League is a great option for potential soccer players in Steuben and LaGrange counties and in the surrounding areas.
Students ages 4-14 are eligible to join this league. The first practice will be held on Sunday. Youth ages 4-7 will begin practice at 2 p.m., and children ages 8-14 will start practice at 3 p.m.
The second practice will be on Aug. 24 from 5-6 p.m.
Matches will be played on Sundays during September and October at Prairie Heights High School near the soccer field.
There will be co-ed teams with players in four age divisions. There will be a night of practice each week on Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m.
Interested students and parents can obtain a registration form online at phsoccer.net or by contacting league president Craig Burkholder. Walk-ins are welcome this coming Sunday and on Aug. 24.
Parents or other interested persons will be needed to help coach the teams. Prior soccer knowledge is not necessary to coach, but that would be helpful.
Additional inquiries can be directed to Burkholder by phone at 668-1615 or by email at cburky1@gmail.com.
College Triathlon Dibley to lead Trine women
ANGOLA — Trine University Assistant Vice President for Athletics Matt Land announced the hiring of Stacy Dibley as the new head coach for the Thunder women’s triathlon team on Friday.
“I am completely confident that Coach Dibley will continue the tradition of excellence that our young triathlon team has accomplished,” Land said in a Trine University statement. “I knew it was important to keep things going after our national championship last year and promoting Stacy was crucial to that goal.”
Dibley replaced Danny Powell, who wrote the grant to establish Trine’s women’s triathlon program and was the team’s first coach for its first five seasons of existence. Powell led the Thunder to the program’s first NCAA Division III national championship last fall and two D3 runner-up finishes.
Dibley was the assistant coach for Trine’s women’s triathlon team last season and also was an assistant coach for Trine’s track and field program last academic year. She is a 2021 Trine graduate who was part of the Thunder’s cross country and track and field teams from 2017-21.
“I am very excited to be a part of Thunder athletics and to lead this team,” Dibley said in a Trine statement. “My goal since graduation has always been to help others perform at their highest potential, no matter what role I found myself in. I now have the opportunity to help these amazing student-athletes achieve that goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.