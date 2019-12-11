GARRETT — Win-loss records can be deceiving.
Westview certainly didn’t play like a team bearing a 1-9 record.
Garrett’s girls basketball team found itself in a 10-point hole in the first half but outscored the visitors 31-14 in the final 16 minutes for a come-from-behind 56-46 Northeast Corner Conference win at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium Tuesday.
The Warriors is 1-10 overall, 0-4 in the NECC. Garrett snapped a two-game losing streak, improving to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the NECC.
The visitors made 10 turnovers in the opening quarter, but once they figured out ways to get the ball past Garrett’s guards, junior Gloria Miller did the rest. She led her team with 20 points.
“First and foremost, what a great coached team they are,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said of Westview.
“(Westview) ran set after set. We did a really good job defensively until the ball got below the free throw line,” he said.
“We got a lot of steals and a lot of layups in the first half, but once the ball got below the free throw line, we were done.”
At halftime, Lapadot said his assistant coaches persuaded him to switch to fronting Miller in the post instead of playing behind her.
“We really haven’t ever been a big fronting team,” he said. “We just take away the go-to shoulder, and tonight, we just couldn’t do it. That’s a credit to (Miller). She was just better than us.”
Lapadot credited Morgan Ostrowski, Kierra Richards and later Sydney West for their efforts in shutting down Miller in the second half. Miller fouled out with 5 minutes, 13 seconds to play.
Garrett, which trailed after a quarter, evened the score at 17 on a Sydney West feed from Nataley Armstrong with 5:17 left in the half.
Westview ran off the next 10 points however — with four coming from Miller and four more from freshman Lucy Rensberger — to grab a 27-17 lead.
A coast-to-coast drive by Garrett’s Bailey Kelham before the half ended had the hosts within seven at the break.
The Railroaders locked in defensively, holding Westview to just a free throw by freshman Kate Welsh in the first 3:30 of the third quarter. In that time, Garrett went on a 10-1 run. Threes by Kelham and Armstrong and a bucket by Ostrowski had the home team within a point, 33-32.
Miller scored inside to end Westview’s dry spell, but Armstrong dropped a three from the left wing to give Garrett its first lead since the opening seconds of the contest at 38-35.
On Westview’s next possession, Kelham stole the ball and scored. Following a Warrior miss, Ostrowski’s rebound basket made it 42-35 Railroaders.
Miller converted a three-point play to temporarily put the brakes on Garrett’s momentum swing. Ostrowski and Welsh exchanged inside scores for their teams before the quarter ended with Garrett leading 44-40.
After a teammate’s free throw, Armstrong dialed long distance from the key with 6:26 left in the game to extend the Railroaders’ lead to 48-40.
With 5:41 to play, Miller drove the lane and collided with Ostrowski under the basket. Both players went down, and Ostrowski stayed down for several minutes before being taken to the locker room. She did not return to the game.
After Miller fouled out, Welsh’s bucket on a backdoor cut with 4:26 left, making it 50-44. It would be Westview’s last score until the closing seconds.
With the lead, Garrett used its guards to take time off the clock. Kelham and Faith Owen hit two free throws each, and Owen drove the lane and scored out of the delay to seal the verdict.
Kelham finished with a game-high 22 points. Armstrong had 14 points for Garrett and Owen had 10.
Welsh had 10 points for Westview and Hallie Mast finished with eight.
Westview hosts Central Noble Friday. Garrett is idle until a Dec. 17 home game with Churubusco.
Westview 25, Garrett JV 23
Westview freshman Sara Lapp got her own rebound and scored with about eight seconds left to break a 23-all tie.
Lapp led all scorers with nine points. Garrett got eight points from sophomore Kaitlyn Bergman and seven from freshman Aida Haynes.
Garrett led 7-2 after the first quarter and 20-12 after three quarters.
