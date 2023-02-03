ELKHART — Angola’s girls swim team had a big Thursday night in the Elkhart Sectional preliminaries at the Elkhart Aquatics Center.
The Hornets broke school records in four different events and and will have all three relay teams and eight individuals swimming in championship finals races today.
Those championship finalists consist largely of Angola’s top four swimmers: junior Frances Krebs and sophomores Ella Sears, Brooke Shelburne and Taylor Shelburne.
The 500-yard freestyle was re-set twice in a short period of time. The first time was by Brooke Shelburne in a time of 5 minutes, 36.44 seconds. Not long after, her twin sister Taylor shattered with a swim of 5:31.37.
Both Shelburnes made the championship final. Taylor qualified fourth and Brooke was seventh.
Sears broke her own school records twice in the 50 freestyle at 24.29 seconds, placing third, and the 100 backstroke in 59.08 seconds, also placing third.
The quartet of Sears, Krebs and the Shelburnes qualified second in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. The 200 medley relay quartet broke its own school record at 1:58.13 on Thursday. They swam 3:59.08 in the 400 free relay.
Krebs will swim on the championship finals of 100 butterfly (5th, 1:03.15) and the 200 freestyle (7th, 2:05.10). Brooke Shelburne made the championship final of the 200 individual medley (7th, 2:20.28), and Taylor Shelburne made the championship final of the 100 backstroke (6th, 1:04.28).
Angola also made the championship final of the 200 freestyle relay. It qualified sixth in 1:55.21 with the team of freshman Lucy James, junior Milena Antos and seniors Emily Rodriguez.
Powers will swim in two consolation finals, placing 12th in the 200 freestyle and 15th in the 500 free. Antos made the consolation final in the 50 free, qualifying 14th.
All three East Noble relay teams will swim in championship finals, qualifying seventh in the 200 medley relay and eighth in both freestyle relays. Sydney Burke, Rylee David and Amelia VanGessel were on both the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
The 200 free relay included seniors Gracie Marzion and Khloe Pankop, sophomore Naomi Schroeder and junior Meagan Kabrich. Pankop was also on the medley relay team that was seventh in 2:09.09. Kabrich was the fourth member of the 400 free relay team.
Pankop was the only Knight individual to qualify for a championship final, placing eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.28.
VanGessel (200 IM, 100 backstroke) and David (100 butterfly, 200 freestyle) each qualified for two consolation finals. Burke made the 100 backstroke consolation final, placing 15th, and Pankop will swim in the 50 freestyle consolation final after placing 16th.
DeKalb and Eastside will swim in the consolation finals of the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
The Barons will also have four individuals in consolation finals. Junior Arabella Rogers was 14th in the 100 backstroke and 16th in the 200 individual medley. Senior Layla Cuautle was 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.91, and sophomore Fionna Edwards was 16th in the 100 butterfly.
The Blazers will also have three individuals in consolation finals. Junior Chloe Buss was 10th in the 100 freestyle 60.13 seconds and 14th in the 500 freestyle. Senior Madison Rohm was 11th in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.28.
Lone Fremont swimmer Emery Laughlin, a freshman, was 23rd in the 100 freestyle at 1:12.02 to end her season.
Elkhart Girls Swimming
Sectional Trials
Thursday’s top finishers and local results
(Top eight placers qualify for today’s championship final races. Finishers in 9th to 16th place will swim in today’s consolation final races. 17th- and 18th-place finishers are alternates.)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Concord (Posthauer, McDowell, Sponseller, E. Lantz) 1:55.62, 2. Angola (Sears, B. Shelburne, Krebs, T. Shelburne) 1:58.13, 7. East Noble (Burke, Pankop, Ry. David, A. VanGessel) 2:09.09, 9. DeKalb (Rogers, Cuautle, F. Edwards, A. Shipe) 2:13.74, 10. Eastside (Millay, Buss, Rohm, Willibey) 2:29.84.
200 freestyle — 1. Nethercutt (Northridge) 1:54.68, 7. Krebs (A) 2:05.10, 12. Powers (A) 2:12.63, 16. Ry. David (EN) 2:16.69, 17. Rohm (ES) 2:17.62, 18. N. Schroeder (EN) 2:20.53, 20. Gr. Marzion (EN) 2:29.47, 23. A. Shipe (D) 2:33.39, 24. Millay (ES) 3:00.11.
200 individual medley — 1. Melvin (NR) 2:12.75, 7. B. Shelburne (A) 2:20.28, 13. A. VanGessel (EN) 2:35.65, 16. Rogers (D) 2:40.55, 17. Burke (EN) 2:40.69, 18. Kabrich (EN) 2:41.91, 20. F. Edwards (D) 2:47.57.
50 freestyle — 1. J. Mishler (Wawasee) 23.35, 3. Sears (A) 24.29, 14. Antos (A) 28.43, 16. Pankop (EN) 28.79, 18. Rodriguez (A) 29.19, 20. Cuautle (D) 29.58, 22. Sparkman (EN) 31.26, 23. I. Brown (EN) 31.99, 25. Marzolf (D) 34.49, 27. Gentis (D) 44.70.
100 butterfly — 1. S. Stutsman (Concord) 58.74, 5. Krebs (A) 1:03.15, 11. Rohm (ES) 1:12.28, 14. Ry. David (EN), 16. F. Edwards (D) 1:17.30, 18. Zeeb (A) 1:22.73, 22. Hagerty (A) 1:32.42, 23. Schooley (EN) 1:33.48.
100 freestyle — 1. J. Mishler (Waw) 51.65, 10. Buss (ES) 1:00.13, 17. Antos (A) 1:03.83, 18. James (A) 1:05.08, 20. Rodriguez (A) 1:07.04, 21. Gr. Marzion (EN) 1:07.51, 22. Sparkman (EN) 1:11.15, 23. Laughlin (Fremont) 1:12.02, 24. Schooley (EN) 1:16.52, 26. Marzolf (D) 1:21.57, 28. Gentis (D) 1:37.73.
500 freestyle — 1. Nethercutt (NR) 5:05.59, 4. T. Shelburne (A) 5:31.37, 7. B. Shelburne (A) 5:36.44, 14. Buss (ES) 6:00.55, 15. Powers (A) 6:09.93, 17. N. Schroeder (EN) 6:15.15, 18. Kabrich (EN) 6:15.64, 22. A. Shipe (D) 6:39.33, 26. Lash (EN) 7:02.10, 27. Willibey (ES) 7:28.26.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Wawasee (A. Mishler, Farrington, E. Yoder, J. Mishler) 1:41.28, 6. Angola (James, Antos, Rodriguez, Powers) 1:55.21, 8. East Noble (Gr. Marzion, Pankop, N. Schroeder, Kabrich) 1:59.87, 9. DeKalb (Rogers, A. Shipe, F. Edwards, Cuautle) 2:00.05, 10. Eastside (Rohm, Millay, Willibey, Buss) 2:03.97.
100 backstroke — 1. E. Lantz (Con) 58.19, 3. Sears (A) 59.08, 6. T. Shelburne (A) 1:04.28, 10. A. VanGessel (EN) 1:09.82, 14. Rogers (D) 1:13.95, 15. Burke (EN) 1:14.24, 21. Hagerty (A) 1:28.44, 23. I. Brown (EN) 1:31.53.
100 breaststroke — 1. Melvin (NR) 1:06.95, 8. Pankop (EN) 1:16.28, 12. Cuautle (D) 1:20.91, 18. Zeeb (A) 1:25.87, 21. James (A) 1:29.10, 22, An. Shannon (A) 1:31.37, 23. Beitz (EN) 1:33.49, 25. Swary (EN) 1:37.59, 26. Millay (ES) 1:46.29, 27. Willibey (ES) 1:47.15.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Concord (Oiler, Brenneman, Posthauer, E. Lantz) 3:47.97, 2. Angola (Krebs, T. Shelburne, B. Shelburne, Sears) 3:59.08, 8. East Noble (Burke, Ry. David, Kabrich, A. VanGessel) 4:19.74.
