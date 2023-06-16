LIZTON — Eight area high school softball players took part in the Class 1A/2A game of the 13th annual Indiana Elite North vs. South College Showcase on Tuesday at Tri-West High School.
Central Noble had four girls play in the game, senior Abby Hile, junior Haddi Hile, sophomore Avery Deter and freshman Grace Swank.
Prairie Heights had three girls in action, Emily McCrea, Ella Coney and Natalie Booth. Coney played for the North team while McCrea and Booth played for the South. The North won 14-1.
Freshman Elodie Bishop represented the Blazers. Bishop caught Swank for a couple of innings and played shortstop for a couple of innings. Bishop went 0-for-2 batting with a walk.
“She said that she loved the experience,” Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen said of Bishop.
Bishop was the Blazers’ starting designated player late this past season for Eastside. She also caught in four games for the Blazers.
From the Cougars, Swank went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. She pitched in the fifth and sixth innings and also played first base. She struck out three, and also caught a line drive and made a double play when pitching.
Deter went 1-for-4 with a single and played right field.
The Hiles each had a hit and both made some good defensive plays.
For the North, Coney was 1-for-1 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base. She played center field and shortstop, and caught a well-hit ball off the bat of Booth in center.
For the South, McCrea pitched a scoreless, hitless inning with no walks. She also played center field and left field. She hit the ball well, but went 0-for-2.
Booth went 0-for-2, caught two innings and played first base.
