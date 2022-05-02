Prep Baseball

Northeast Corner Conference Leaders

before Monday's games

OFFENSE

Batting average (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. O. Willard (Eastside) .583, 2. E. Bock (Fremont) .513, 3. Buchanan (ES) .510, 4. L. Holcomb (Garrett) .484, 5. T. Richards (Gar) .483, 6t. N. Miller (Fre) amd K. Brandt (Angola) .442, 8. N. Snyder (ES) .436, 9. K. Konrad (Ang) .417, 10. D. Weaver (Fairfield) .400.

Hits: 1. O. Willard (ES) 28, 2. Buchanan (ES) 25, 3. N. Snyder (ES) 21, 4t. E. Bock (FR) and K. Konrad (A) 20, 6t. N. Miller (FR) and K. Brandt (A) 19, 8. L. Holcomb (G) 15, 9t. T. Richards (G), E. Miller (A) and G. Pentecost (FR) 14.

Runs scored: 1. O. Willard (ES) 29, 2. C. Jacobs (ES) 25, 3t. N. Snyder (ES) and R. Reed (ES) 17, 5t. B. Kauffman (Westview) and E. Bock (FR) 16, 7. Beeman (FR) 15, 8. T. Richards (G) 14, 9t. G. Pentecost (FR), Simmons (G) and E. Miller (A) 12.

Runs batted in: 1. Buchanan (ES) 21, 2. C. Jacobs (ES) 20, 3. N. Miller (FR) 17, 4t. L. Cook (ES) and O. Willard (ES) 16, 6t. W. Hoover (Central Noble) and Wagner (FR) 14, 8t. K. Konrad (A) and L. Holcomb (G) 12, 10t. Wire (WV) and H. Allen (Prairie Heights) 11.

Doubles: 1. O. Willard (ES), 2. Buchanan (ES) 6, 3t. Z. Hill (A), L. Holcomb (G) and Mortrud (WV) 5; 6t. Severe (PH), G. Pentecost (FR), C. Schiffli (Lakeland) and M. Steury (A) 4.

Triples: 1. O. Willard (ES) 3, 2t. C. Jacobs (ES) and W. Marks (Churubusco) 2, 4t. seven players with 1 apiece.

Home runs: 1. H. Allen (PH) 5, 2t. W. Hoover (CN) and N. Miller (FR) 3, 4. five players with 2 apiece.

Stolen bases: 1. C. Jacobs (ES) 16, 2. C. Schiffli (LL) 15, 3t. M. Wells (LL), O. Willard (ES) and Beeman (FR) 12; 6. E. Bock (FR) 10, 7. Mickem (LL) 9, 8t. B. Foulk (FR), M. Steury (A), Mowery (A) and J. Graber (PH) 7.

On-base percentage (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. O. Willard (ES) .672, 2. T. Richards (G) .605, 3t. C. Schiffli (LL) and L. Holcomb (G) .579, 5. E. Bock (FR) .574, 6. Buchanan (ES) .564, 7. Murray (FF) .536, 8. N. Miller (A) .520, 9. B. Kauffman (WV) .512, 10. K. Brandt (A) .510.

Slugging percentage (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. O. Willard (ES) .917, 2. H. Allen (PH) .806, 3. Buchanan (ES) .796, 4. W. Hoover (CN) .769, 5. N. Miller (FR) .721, 6. Hendricks (CH) .714, 7. L. Holcomb (G) .645, 8. B. Kauffman (WV) .606, 9. L. Cook (ES) .600, 10. E. Bock (FR) .590.

On-base plus Slugging percentages (minimum 2 plate appearances per team game played): 1. O. Willard (ES) 1.589, 2. Buchanan (ES) 1.360, 3. W. Hoover (CN) 1.269, 4. N. Miller (FR) 1.241, 5. L. Holcomb (G) 1.224, 6. H. Allen (PH) 1.195, 7. E. Bock (FR) 1.164, 8. T. Richards (G) 1.157, 9. B. Kauffman (WV) 1.118, 10. C. Schiffli (LL) 1.117.

Walks plus Hit by pitches: 1. O. Willard (ES) 13, 2. C. Schiffli (LL) 12, 3t. Murray (FF) and C. Jacobs (ES) 11, 5t. Beeman (FR), W. Hoover (CN) and T. Richards (G) 9; 8t. J. Engle (WV), B. Kauffman (WV), W. Marks (CH) and S. Levitz (PH) 8.

PITCHING

Earned run average (minimum 1 inning per team game): 1t. L. Mast (FF), C. Yoder (FF) and Byers (G) 0.00; 4t. O. Willard (ES) and Titus (WV) 0.64, 6. Baughman (G) 0.66, 7. A. Hershberger (FF) 0.88, 8. G. Pentecost (FR) 1.00, 9. Garrison (FF) 1.40, 10. L. Holcomb (G) 1.65.

Innings pitched: 1. G. Pentecost (FR) 28, 2. J., Marshall (LL) 27 1/3, 3. Mickem (LL) 24 1/3, 4. A. Hershberger (FF) 24, 5t. Ostrowski (CH) and M. Engle (WV) 23, 7. O. Willard (ES) 22, 8. E. Bock (FR) 21, 9. C. Weber (CN) 20 1/3, 10. R. Reed (ES) 20.

Wins: 1t. O. Willard (ES), R. Reed (ES), G. Pentecost (FR), Titus (WV), J. Marshall (LL) and A. Hershberger (FF) 3.

Strikeouts: 1. A. Hershberger (FF) 50, 2. O. Willard (ES) 44, 3. G. Kelham (G) 35, 4. Mickem (LL) 34, 5. M. Steury (A) 32, 6. M. Engle (WV) 31, 7. G. Pentecost (FR) 29, 8. L. Holcomb (G) 27, 9. Ostrowski (CH) 24, 10. N. Snyder (ES) 22.

Saves: 1. O. Willard (ES) 2, 2t. Buchanan (ES), Leedy (PH) and C. Yoder (FF) 1.

Appearances: 1. Hendrickson (A) 9, 2. G. Hart (CH) 7, 3t. Mickem (LL) and J. Marshall (LL) 6.

