Trine women get statement win on road at Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — For the second straight season, the Trine University women’s basketball team rolled into DeVos Fieldhouse and beat Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Hope, besting the NCAA Division III top-ranked Flying Dutch Saturday afternoon 76-64.
With the win, the D3Hoops.com No. 16 Thunder improved to 7-2 overall, 4-0 MIAA. Defending NCAA Division III national champion Hope fell to 9-1, 2-1.
Sydney Wagner’s career-high 29 points keyed the big road win for Trine. The sophomore guard shot 11-of-17 from the field and also added four rebounds and six assists.
Trine held a slim 31-28 lead at halftime and took control of the contest in the third, outscoring Hope, 31-17 in the stanza. The Thunder led by as much as 20 in that third stanza.
In addition to Wagner’s big day, the Thunder got 12 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot from Makayla Ardis. Post players Sam Underhill and Abby Sanner each had nine points.
Savannah Feenstra, a NorthWood High graduate, led the Flying Dutch with 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Thunder are headed back on the road for the holidays, and will play in the Basketball Destinations Classic at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. starting on Monday. Trine will take on North Park (Ill.) at 5 p.m.
Men's Wrestling
Thunder victorious at Tennessee event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trine had a good day at the Gator "Boots" Duals hosted by Luther (Iowa) College on Saturday, winning two of its three dual meets at McGavok High School.
The Thunder got their first two dual wins of the 2022-23 season, besting Fontbonne (Mo.) 53-4 to start the day and following that up with a 28-21 win over Elmhurst (Ill.).
Six Thunder pins keyed the big win over Fontbonne from junior Joey Langeman at 133 pounds, Fremont's Isaac Hawkins at 149, Ethan Nash at 165, Andrew Williamson at 184, Phillip Burney at 157 and John Browning at 174.
In the win over Elmhurst, the Thunder got a pin from Shaun Pratt at 125. Langeman won his second match of the day with a 6-4 decision, and Angola's Jett Boots added a 9-4 decision to stake Trine to a 12-0 lead.
Hawkins scored a 9-1 major decision and Burney added a pin to get the Thunder out to a 22-0 advantage.
Elmhurst won the 174-pound match to cut the Trine lead to 22-6, but Browning scored a pin to clinch the win for Trine. Elmhurst took the final three matches.
Trine fell to nationally-ranked Luther 36-9 in their final meet of the day. Boots won a 10-4 decision and Browning got a pin for the only Trine wins of the meet.
The Thunder return to action after the holidays, hosting Ancilla on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Trine men picked to finish third
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University's men's volleyball team was picked to finish third in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League's preseason poll released last Thursday.
The Thunder received 49 points. Mount Union was picked to win the conference, had 63 points and received seven first-place votes. Fontbonne was picked to finish second, had 58 points and received the other two first-place votes.
Trine was 12-14 last season in William Dowdy's first season as coach, and was tied for fourth in the MCVL at 4-4.
Leading returners for Dowdy and Thunder are junior libero Hunter Haas, junior outside hitter Ted Hofmeister, junior middle blocker Matt Stillman and sophomore opposite-side hitter Kevin Boncaro. Haas is a two-time MCVL Defensive Player of the Year and had 198 digs last season. Hofmeister made the All-MCVL First Team last season after collecting 299 kills. Setter Dominic Saenz is the team's lone senior.
Trine will open its season on its home court at Hershey Hall on Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. against Marian, Wisconsin.
