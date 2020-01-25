Girls Basketball
DeKalb seventh-graders win tourney opener
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team opened conference tournament play with a 51-31 win at Bellmont Thursday.
Ashley Cox had 19 points and eight steals, and Sophia Jackson had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Barons. Breann Fordyce had six points and 11 rebounds.
Kate Engel berth had four points and two rebounds. Lily Bailey had two points and five rebounds. Lauren Kirkpatrick and Sophie Pfister both had two points and two rebounds.
Alivia Crozier had four rebounds and Emma Albertson had one.
Prep Baseball
Three games featured at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps announced on Wednesday that they will be hosting the seventh annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series at Parkview Field this spring.
Five area teams will be participating in three separate games, starting with Prairie Heights versus Eastside on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m.
West Noble takes on Lakeland on Wednesday, May 6, and East Noble plays Wawasee the following day with both games starting at approximately 7 p.m.
Similar to a TinCaps game, there will be giveaways, entertainment, and concessions for fans. Players will even get “big league” treatment with their headshots up on Parkview Field’s new HD video board.
As in the past, all Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series games are scheduled to include live video broadcasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.