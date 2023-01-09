Prep Girls Basketball Lakers on to NECC quarters
HAMILTON — Lakeland defeated Hamilton 71-14 in a first-round game of the Northeast Corner Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Tuesday evening.
Peyton Hartsough had 19 points and 11 assists for the Lakers. Alivia Rasler had 17 points, a program-record 14 steals, six assists and five rebounds. Olivia Oman added 10 points.
Lakeland will play at Eastside today at 6 p.m. in a quarterfinal game. The Marines will play in a consolation game on Thursday.
In other girls basketball action Tuesday, Prairie Heights lost at home to Fairfield 69-19 in another NECC Tournament first-round game and East Noble lost at home to Wayne 60-30 at the Big Blue Pit.
The Falcons will host Garrett in an NECC Tournament quarterfinal game today at 6 p.m. Heights will play in a consolation game on Thursday.
McGrade sets LPC single-game scoring record in victory
AUBURN — Sophomore Ava McGrade scored a single-game school record 39 points to lead Lakewood Park to a 59-7 victory over Clinton Christian Tuesday night.
McGrade also had four rebounds and four steals.
Jade Carnahan added 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Panthers (8-8). Grace Kamleiter also had four assists and Lilia West had four steals. Riah Johnson grabbed give rebounds.
Central Noble guard Vice named IBCA Player of the Week
Central Noble senior guard Madison Vice was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week for girls in District 1 for last week’s efforts.
Vice averaged 21.5 points, eight rebounds, five assists and 4.5 steals per game in leading the Cougars to victories over Bremen and Garrett last week. She shot 60% from the field (15-25) and made 10-of-13 free throws in surpassing the 1,000 career point milestone.
Prep Track Eastside seeking coaches
BUTLER — Eastside is seeking track coaches at all levels for the upcoming season.
Those interested should contact athletic director Aaron Willard at 260-868-2186, extension 3003, or by email at awillard@dkeschools.com
Prep Swimming Sears leads AHS at Homestead
FORT WAYNE — Both Angola swim teams lost to state-ranked Homestead on Monday night.
In the girls’ meet, Ella Sears won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke for the Hornets.
Sears was also a part of Angola’s relay teams that won the 400 freestyle relay and was third in the 200 medley relay. Those teams also included Frances Krebs, Taylor Shelburne and Brooke Shelburne.
Taylor Shelburne was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 individual medley. Brooke Shelburne was third in the 500 freestyle.
In the boys’ dual, Ethan Sanders finished second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 200 freestyle for the Hornets. Isaac Sanders placed third in the 100 breaststroke.
Prep Gymnastics Lakers fall to Bruins
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Northrop 94.6-84.325 on Monday.
Emma Schiffli led the Lakers by winning the vault with 9.075 and placing second all-around with 33.3. Bruin Amanda Saylor was all-around medalist just ahead of Schiffli with 33.65.
Schiffli was also second on the other three apparatuses, scoring 8.475 on the floor exercise, 7.975 on the balance beam and 7.775 on the uneven bars.
The Lakers won the junior varsity dual 12.875-7.25. Lakeland had girls compete in three events, led by Miranda Root scoring 4.025 on the beam. Northrop just had one girl in one event with Dani Hoepner scoring 7.25 on the vault.
Northrop 94.6, Lakeland 84.325
Vault: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 9.075, 2. Hatfield (N) 8.85, 3. A. Saylor (N) 8.8, 6. Gayheart (LL) 8.05, 8. Barrick (LL) 7.7, 9. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.2, 10. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 7.15.
Uneven Bars: 1. A. Saylor (N) 7.825, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.775, 3. J. Johnson (N) 7.5, 7. Ala. Rasler (LL) 5.575, 8. E. Riehl (LL) 4.4, 9. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 2.35, 10. Gayheart (LL) 2.35.
Balance Beam: 1. A. Saylor (N) 8.2, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.975, 3. Hatfield (N) 7.675, 5. Ala. Rasler (L) 7, 8. Barrick (LL) 5.225, 9. Gayheart (LL) 4.975, 10. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 4.825.
Floor Exercise: 1. A. Saylor (N) 8.825, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.475, 3. J. Johnson (N) 8.35, 5. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 6.625, 6. Gayheart (LL) 6.45, 9. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.1.
All-Around: 1. A. Saylor (N) 33.65, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 32.8, 3. J. Johnson (N) 31.075.
Middle School Basketball DeKalb 7th-grade girls roll
DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Garrett 51-13 on Monday.
Kyla Kjendalen led the Barons with 14 points. Avalynn Schache had nine points, and Tiegan Jordan and Lydia McHenry scored eight each.
Evie Weber and Mollee Sonnenberg had four points each for DeKalb, and Brooke Culler scored two.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from week of Jan. 2.
Bowlers of the week were Kyler Slater for men (168 pins above average), Kim Gibson for women (162) and Ian Eidenier for youth (156).
MEN: Moose — Ty Cowan 269, 721 series, Greg Dini 266, Jeff Louden 256 and Tom Slaughter 255, 737 series. Booster — Jason Flaugh 267, 750 series, Jeffrey Griffith 263, 707 series, Chris Toyias 209, 730 series. Industrial — Kyler Slater 267, 741 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Jerry Baker 269, 747 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 257, 540 series, Ashley Eddingfield 221, Rachael Gardner 213, 588 series, Brooke Surfus 530 series, Jade David 500 series. Booster — Cheyenne Woods 227, 656 series, Nycole Adcox 204, 527 series, Heather Newman 202, 578 series, Dawn Simmons 517 series. Tuesday Ladies — Kim Gibson 552 series, Christine Brand 528 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Jackie Kurtz 562 series.
YOUTH: Boys — Kreigh Dumont 237, Ian Eidenier 206. Girls — Kylye Snyder 209, 560 series, Bridget Dunn 515 series, Harlee Toy 504 series, Autumn Klinker 501 series.
