GARRETT — West Noble’s boys basketball team put on a clinic of selfless basketball in a 69-38 win Friday over Garrett in the final regular season contest for both teams.
The Chargers, who improved to 12-9 overall and finished at 7-4 in Northeast Corner Conference play, had 12 assists through three quarters of play, and added to it in the fourth.
West Noble sophomore Austin Cripe, who had five of those assists, was equally on the receiving end, leading all scorers with 23 points.
Junior Julio Macias had 12 points, junior Adam Nelson picked up 11 and senior Brockton Miller added eight points to go with six assists.
The Chargers led from start to finish, taking advantage of six Garrett turnovers to jump ahead 11-2 with three minutes left in the first. The visitors stretched that margin to 20-6 by the end of eight minutes, repeatedly sharing the basketball in transition.
The loss spoiled senior night for the Railroaders, who fell to 2-18 in all games and finished 1-10 in NECC play.
There were highlights for the hosts, however.
In the second, junior Lukas Swager sparked a 6-2 run with a baseline jumper. Classmate Jasen Bailey and sophomore Kyle Smith followed with scores early in the quarter.
West Noble responded with a 10-0 run, with Cripe accounting for six of those points on a three and a three-point play.
Despite Smith's buzzer-beating three just across the half-court line, the Chargers led 38-17 at the break.
After Bailey got Garrett on the board first to start the third, West Noble got a bucket from Macias, a three from Nelson and a beautiful half-court lob pass from Miller to Cripe to stretch the lead to 45-19 with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left in the quarter.
The Chargers finished the third on an 8-0 run and led 57-23.
Smith led Garrett with 10 points. Bailey had eight and Tyler Gater added six.
Both teams will wait a couple of days before starting Class 3A sectional play next week.
The Railroaders face Bishop Luers in the first game Wednesday in the Woodlan Sectional. The Chargers play Lakeland in the first game Friday in the West Noble Sectional.
West Noble 40,
Garrett JV 21
The Chargers led 7-1 after the first quarter and 18-5 at halftime.
Bradyn Barth led West Noble with 16 points and Kolby Knox added eight. Drayton Myers had 12 points for Garrett and Jaxson Fugate scored six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.