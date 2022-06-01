WATERLOO — Eight DeKalb players and two from East Noble received recognition on the All-Northeast 8 Conference baseball team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
The co-champion Barons were represented on the first team by corner infielder Ethan Jordan and middle infielder Parker Smith. Pitcher Elijah Ehmke and catcher Alex Leslie were named to the second team.
Middle infielder Logan Jordan, outfielders Tegan Irk and Bryce Dobson, and corner infielder Donnie Wiley received honorable mention.
Pitcher Brayden Risedorph represented the Knights on the first team. Corner infielder Noah Perkins was given honorable mention.
Leo topped the first team with three selections. Another of the co-champions, Norwell, had two as did Columbia City.
All-Northeast 8 Baseball
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Brayden Risedorph, East Noble; Kylar Decker, Leo. Catcher — Sam Gladd, Columbia City. Corner Infield — Ethan Jordan, DeKalb; Brady Schroeder, Columbia City. Middle Infield — Cohden Brubaker, Leo; Parker Smith, DeKalb. Outfield — Donavin Massing and Tyler Rebman, Leo; Drew Graft, Norwell. Designated Player — Cam McCarver, Huntington North; Cade Shelton, Norwell.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher — Chase Lenager, Bellmont; Elijah Ehmke, DeKalb. Catcher — Alex Leslie, DeKalb. Corner Infield — Brody Bolyn, Norwell; Donnie Wiley, DeKalb. Middle Infield — Brock Dailey, Columbia City; Andrew James, Bellmont. Outfield — Luke Graft, Norwell; Jack Eckert, Huntington North; Jackson Turnwald, New Haven. Designated Player — Adin Miller, Columbia City.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher — Austin Oswalt, Huntington North; Lleyton Bailey, Norwell. Catcher — Lucas Thorn, Huntington North; Magnuss Lee, Bellmont. Corner Infield — Gray Hoeppner, Leo; Noah Perkins, East Noble. Middle Infield — Isaiah Wellman, Bellmont; Logan Jordan, DeKalb. Outfield — Trevor Walker, Bellmont; Tegan Irk and Bryce Dobson, DeKalb. Designated Player — Eli Laurent, Bellmont.
